The best VPN services: Out 10 favorite vendors for protecting your privacy

  • Ten key VPN players

    We take a look at ten of the best VPN providers. If you use a computer or mobile device away from home or office, you need to use one of these services.

    On CNET

    The Best VPN services for 2018

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: Stock Unlimited

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • NordVPN (5 out of 5)

    In terms of absolute points, NordVPN beat our other 5-out-of-5 vendors by a few points. They have all the features you want, a good price, no logging, more than a thousand servers, and a good refund policy.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: NordVPN

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Private Internet Access (5 out of 5)

    With the lowest price we've seen for a VPN service and absolutely no logs, Private Internet Access lives up to its name. It's private.

    With a 5-out-of-5 rating, the only ding was that their money-back policy is 7 days, instead of the 30 we prefer.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: Private Internet Access

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • TorGuard (5 out of 5)

    TorGuard is doing it right. They keep no connection or log data whatsoever, so your privacy is fully respected.

    They support a wide-range of protocols and have an excellent blog. TorGuard is based in the United States.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: TorGuard

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • CyberGhost (4.5 out of 5)

    CyberGhost is firing on all cylinders. They don't log connection data, supports lots of protocols, routers, streaming consoles, and more. Our only ding? They're at the higher end of the pricing spectrum.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • IPVanish VPN (4.5 out of 5)

    IPVanish keeps no log files and has support for the Kodi media center.

    You can connect up to five devices at a time. Bitcoin support is a plus.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: IPVanish

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • PureVPN VPN (4.5 out of 5)

    PureVPN has a very large network and is technically very strong.

    The company does log some connection information to help maintain their network, and they're very clear about what they do and don't log.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: PureVPN

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Buffered VPN (4 out of 5)

    Buffered VPN is EU-based and allows unlimited bandwidth, along with a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

    Some connection information is logged, but they have good support and a generous number of devices allowed at once.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: Buffered VPN

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • ExpressVPN (4 out of 5)

    Express VPN has a generous refund policy, a great FAQ, and supports bitcoin. They have an easy to setup connection kill switch feature and a strongly stated commitment to privacy.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: ExpressVPN

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • VyprVPN (4 out of 5)

    By far, VyprVPN has more IP addresses than any other service we've looked at. This means there's a much better chance you'll never recycle an IP address.

    Unfortunately, they do log some connection data, but otherwise, we're quite impressed.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: http://dw.cbsi.com/redir?ttag=vpn&topicbrcrm=virtual-private-network-services&ltype=is&merid=50000882&mfgId=50000882&oid=2703-9234_1-0&ontid=9234&edId=3&siteid=1&channelid=6028&rsid=cbsicnetglobalsite&sc=US&sl=en&destUrl=https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/pages/buy-vpn/cnet

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Hide My Ass (4 out of 5)

    In addition to the best name ever, Hide My Ass has excellent support for gaming consoles.

    Based in the United Kingdom, they also go out of their way to support P2P and torrents.

    A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

    Photo by: Hide My Ass

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

The best VPN services: Out 10 favorite vendors for protecting your privacy

Whether you're in the office or on the road, a VPN is still one of the best ways to protect yourself on the big, bad internet. One of these could be your best bet.

Ten key VPN players

We take a look at ten of the best VPN providers. If you use a computer or mobile device away from home or office, you need to use one of these services.

A virtual private network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online.

Caption by: David Gewirtz

