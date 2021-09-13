Best travel VPN 2021

Of all the situations you might find yourself in when using a VPN, perhaps the one where your VPN is at its most mission critical is when you're traveling. When you're away from home, you're dependent on whatever communication infrastructure exists where you are. That might be a solid, secure infrastructure, or it might be one that's insecure, or even one designed by the host government where you're located to siphon up every last bit of information about you that it can.

Also: Air-gapping the planet: How to travel safely in digitally scary places

VPNs create secure tunnels that should allow you to get back to your home network resources, whether that's a public cloud in your home country or your corporate server. They protect your ability to conduct whatever financial transactions you need to make while traveling. They may even protect your identity from stalkers or local organized crime that might be looking for an executive to kidnap and ransom.

Keep in mind that VPNs are illegal in some countries, precisely because the host government wants to snoop on all traffic. Make sure you check into local laws before you do something that may be frownNed upon, possibly with quite serious consequences.

Also: Take home along: How a VPN can help travelers connect wherever they go

Sure, VPNs can also let you stream your movies from your home services while away, but they serve a much more serious purpose when on the road. Choose carefully.

Surfshark Servers in 65 countries Servers: 3,200+

3,200+ Simultaneous Connections : Unlimited

Unlimited Kill Switch: Yes

Yes Platforms: Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Fire TV, Firefox, Chrome

Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Fire TV, Firefox, Chrome Logging: None, except billing data

None, except billing data Trial/MBG: 30 day At two bucks a month for a two-year plan (billed in one chunk), Surfshark offers a good price for a solid offering. In CNET's testing, no leaks were found (and given that much bigger names leaked connection information, that's a big win). The leak protection can be a big deal when traveling, especially if you want to hide the fact that you're using a VPN from either the local Internet service provider or the host government. The company seems to have a very strong security focus, offering AES-256-GCM, RSA-2048, and Perfect Forward Secrecy encryption. To prevent WebRTC leaks, Surfshark offers a special purpose browser plugin designed specifically to combat those leaks. Surfshark also offers a private DNS capabilities, as well as what they call NoBorders mode. This feature is designed to enable you to access sites regardless of restrictive border connections. Be careful, though. Countries restricting access tend to frown on your bypassing those restrictions. Must read: Surfshark VPN review: It's cheap, but is it good?

ExpressVPN vs. Surfshark vs. NordVPN: Which is best?

NordVPN vs. Surfshark: Which VPN is best for you? Surfshark's performance was higher than NordVPN and Norton Secure VPN, but lower than ExpressVPN and IPVanish. That said, Surfshark also offers a multihop option that allows you to route connections through two VPN servers across the Surfshark private network. We also like that the company offers some inexpensive add-on features, including ad-blocking, anti-tracking, access to a non-logging search engine, and a tool that tracks your email address against data breach lists. View now at Surfshark

IPVanish Servers in 52 countries Servers: 1,900

1,900 Simultaneous Connections : Unlimited

Unlimited Kill Switch: Yes

Yes Platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi Logging: None, except billing data

None, except billing data Trial/MBG: 30 day

IPVanish is a deep and highly configurable product that presents itself as a click-and-go solution. I think the company is selling itself short doing this. A quick visit to its website shows a relatively generic VPN service, but that's not the whole truth. Also: My in-depth review of IPVanish Its UI provides a wide range of server selection options, including some great performance graphics. It also has a wide variety of protocols, so no matter what you're connecting to, you can know what to expect. The company also provides an excellent server list with good current status information. This list can prove hugely helpful when on the road, because it will give you the option to tune which service and server you choose based on your current location. There's also a raft of configuration options for the app itself. In terms of performance, connection speed was crazy fast. Overall transfer performance was good. However, from a security perspective, it wasn't able to hide that I was connecting via a VPN -- although the data transferred was secure. Inability to hide being on a VPN could be problematic for traveling, which is why this is the last choice in our list of recommendations. Overall, a solid product with a good user experience that's fine for home connections as long as you're not trying to hide the fact that you're on a VPN. The company also has a partnership with SugarSync and provides 250GB of encrypted cloud storage with each plan. View now at IPVanish

How can I find out what the VPN rules are for the countries I'm visiting? There are a number of sources. First, it's always a good idea to reach out to your VPN vendor. They often have a good feel for the countries their services operate in. If you're an American citizen, contact the US State Department. Foggy Bottom often lists travel advisories for US citizens, and they have foreign service officials who can provide general guidance. Check the travel advisories web page. If you're outside the US, your nation's foreign ministry may have a similar service.

Is a VPN all I need to be protected while traveling? No. No way. VPNs can, generally, protect your data while it's in motion. But if your computer or phone is seized (whether or not its encrypted), it's possible governments can access your data. Some governments might simply hold your devices for whatever reason they deem useful. Online services you access in-country might have less protections than the very same services in your host country. And, of course, there's all the normal travel security issues, like being careful what you spend, how you handle cash, who you trust, and so on that could cause risk while traveling.

If my hotel has a wired connection, do I still need to use a VPN? Yes. Don't assume any network endpoint is safe when traveling. Always make sure your connections are encrypted when communicating from any network connection.





You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.