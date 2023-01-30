'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
In today's modern, digital environment, it's more important than ever to protect your privacy online.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent way to begin. VPNs provide tunnels that mask your online communication by encrypting data transmissions, packets, and your activities. VPNs make it harder for third parties to track you, so you're less likely to become a victim of eavesdropping or a data breach.
However, the choices out there for VPNs are endless -- and some are more trustworthy than others. You may choose one VPN for the fastest connection speeds and another for travel. The easiest way to see if a particular VPN is the right option for you is to sign up for a trial. Many VPN companies now allow browsers to test them out. Below are ZDNET's top picks for the best VPN trials in 2023.
Features: Content streaming | 94 countries | Kill switch | Over 3000 servers | No-logs policy | Password manager
ExpressVPN is a widely-used and popular VPN. While expensive, the service is best suited for individuals who want to adopt a reliable VPN that can be used both at home and abroad. Advanced features include content streaming and torrenting availability, split tunneling, and a threat manager designed to stop tracking.
You can connect up to five devices simultaneously. A router app is also available if you want to install the VPN directly and open up access to every device in your household.
ExpressVPN has adopted the same stance as many other VPN providers and does not offer a standalone trial. Instead, you can sign up for a short-term service -- either one month, six months, or a year -- and then cancel within 30 days to take advantage of a money-back guarantee. However, if you're willing to pass on your details, you receive 30 days of use with no restrictions in place when it comes to functionality, speed, and server connections.
There is also 24/7 chat support if you have queries or trouble setting up the VPN.
Features: Open source | 67 countries, 1,700+ servers | No-logs policy | Security audits
Since coming on to the market, ProtonVPN -- the open source Virtual Private Network from the minds of ProtonMail -- has made its mark. And it has garnered support because the company is transparent about software security practices.
ProtonVPN doesn't have a trial, but does provide a free option with some of the same features as paid subscriptions.
The caveat is that you can only have one connection to three countries (US, NL, JP) with the trial, and you can expect a medium-speed rather than high-speed service. If you decide to opt for a paid subscription, you can access over 1,700 servers in over 60 countries at up to 10Gbps.
Features: No-logs policy | Threat protection | Dark Web monitor | Rapid speeds | Unlimited bandwidth
Although NordVPN doesn't offer a free trial, a 30-day money-back guarantee allows you to sign up, test the service, and cancel within 30 days if you're not satisfied or if you want to keep testing other VPNs. Standard subscriptions start at $4.19 per month.
Given NordVPN's popularity, accounting for millions of downloads, the service is worth considering even though you have to jump through a couple extra hoops to test it out.
As we found in our own review, NordVPN offers consistent speeds with an impressive array of country servers: 5400+ servers in 60 countries. Plus, it's compatible with many operating systems and devices.
Features: Unlimited devices | Ad-blocker | Two-factor authentication | RAM-only servers | Kill Switch
SurfShark VPN has a vast range of features, including cookie blockers, an IP rotator, and the option to connect to two servers at once. In our past tests, we found connections to be reliable and secure, albeit download speeds slightly slower.
You can test SurfShark VPN free for seven days across Android, iOS, and macOS platforms when you sign up for a subscription package. But don't forget to cancel within 30 days for a refund if you're not satisfied. The subscription options include a two-year subscription at $2.49 per month, a 12-month subscription at $3.99 per month, or one month of access for $12.95.
At the time of writing, you can apply the e-coupon EASTERSHARK for a discount.
Features: Supports five devices simultaneously | Over 500 servers | 30+ countries | No-log policy
Another choice you should consider is the non-profit Mozilla's VPN. This VPN, compatible with numerous operating systems, can handle up to five devices and connect you to around 500 servers in over 30 countries.
While it's a limited number of servers compared to other VPN providers, value is added through Mozilla's email and phone masking service, Firefox Relay.
Mozilla uses WireGuard, a relatively new VPN protocol designed to be more secure with improved cryptographic protections.
You'll have to sign up for a subscription to access the trial, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. Here's the caveat, though: to take advantage of Firefox Relay, you need to agree to a 12-month subscription and additional fees.
Not every VPN provider offers a free trial, but the best VPN providers offer an alternative: sign up, provide your credit card details, and if you aren't satisfied, you can request your money back. Plus, most offer you a full 30 days to test out the software.
Money-back guarantees are becoming an industry standard, so it really depends if you're willing to go through the sign-up process. Some VPN providers offer limited plans for free instead.
VPN
Starting price
Separate free trial or money-back guarantee
Length/limits of trial
ExpressVPN
$8.32 per month
MBG
Sign up, 30-day cancellation
Mozilla VPN
$4.99 per month
MBG
Seven days
ProtonVPN
Free
✓ Free version
Free plan, limited
SurfShark
$2.49 per month
MBG
Seven days
NordVPN
$4.19 per month
MBG
Sign up, 30-day cancellation
While deciding on the best use cases for each VPN, we considered trial features, levels of security, and affordability. We recommend testing out different VPNs to find the right fit for your budget and needs. However, we have a set of recommendations that can make the decision easier, if you already know your priorities.
Plus, we keep our recommendations updated as the VPN market shifts.
Choose this VPN if...
If you want...
ExpressVPN
A full-featured trial
Mozilla VPN
A VPN with phone and email masking
ProtonVPN
A security-first option
SurfShark
An affordable VPN subscription
NordVPN
A long-term, reliable solution
When looking for the best VPN trials of 2023, we conducted hands-on research. We wanted to see just how user-friendly VPN trials are, whether or not you'll be asked to hand over payment card details, and whether or not the trials, themselves, have value.
You often have to rely on a 30-day money-back guarantee to test the most popular VPNs. However, with the exception of services like ProtonVPN, a subscription model is still preferable to free VPNs, which are likely to collect your data to generate revenue.
We examined customer reviews, including both positive and negative experiences. We've also kept in mind the longevity of VPN providers, considering their track records for user and data privacy, popularity, and both the variety and accessibility of services.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a network of nodes -- or servers -- which reroute internet traffic to mask its original IP address. VPNs also add a layer of encryption to protect data packets and online communication. As the internet was not designed to be inherently secure, VPNs were developed to bridge part of the security gap. While they are not a foolproof solution, a reliable and trustworthy VPN can help protect your online privacy.
If you want to understand how VPNs work in more detail, check out our guide on everything you need to know about VPNs.
Using a VPN is generally recommended day-to-day, however, there are some circumstances where you may decide not to enable your VPN. You should always check if using a VPN is legal in your country, for example.
VPNs can slow down your connection, so if you're not dealing with sensitive information, you may want to trade speed for security temporarily, like when gaming.
VPNs protect your privacy by masking your IP address and encrypting your traffic. However, unless there are specific, integrated features, they do not offer protection against online threats such as phishing, drive-by malicious downloads, malware, ransomware, or third-party data breaches.
To protect yourself against these attack vectors, you should ensure you have a firewall and antivirus software. It's also recommended that you stay suspicious of untrusted messages and emails.
There is a huge selection of VPN offerings on the market today. While we've showcased what we consider the best VPN providers that offer decent trials, there are other options available you may want to consider, as shown below: