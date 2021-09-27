Best VPN for streaming: Fire Stick, Netflix & more

Image: Glenn Carstens Peters via Unsplash

This is a sensitive topic. Owners of entertainment content go to great lengths to control the distribution of their wares, especially when it comes to international markets for movies and TV, and even local regions for black-out sporting events. By contrast, VPN vendors go to great lengths making the case that you can use their services to bypass all those restrictions.

But there are times where, legally, you might want to use a VPN to watch a movie or video. If you're traveling, you can VPN back to your home country and use your home streaming service account to watch your favorite show. That said, it is, at best, a legally gray area.

VPNs and set-top boxes and streaming sticks don't all work together well. The exception to this is the Amazon Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks, and any Android TV box. The XGIMI Halo projector I recently spotlighted in an outdoor theatre project is one such device. But, if you're using a Roku, and Apple TV box, or any smart TV not running Android TV, you're forced to jump through a bunch of hoops, connecting your router up as a VPN, or connecting your TV as a client to your Mac or PC and using that machine's VPN-protected network.

Honestly, if you want to watch streaming TV through a VPN, just get a Fire TV stick and be done with it. It's the easiest and least expensive path.

75 Trial/MBG: 30 day For those folks who love the Kodi media player (and I'm one of them), IPVanish is the VPN for you. IPVanish has full, detailed setup guides for using Kodi with many of the more popular streaming set-top devices. Of course, you don't have to use Kodi, but if you haven't spent any time looking into this awesome open source home theatre system, you should. IPVanish is a deep and highly configurable product that presents itself as a click-and-go solution. I think the company is selling itself short doing this. A quick visit to its website shows a relatively generic VPN service, but that's not the whole truth. Also: My in-depth review of IPVanish Its UI provides a wide range of server selection options, including some great performance graphics. It also has a wide variety of protocols, so no matter what you're connecting to, you can know what to expect. The company also provides an excellent server list with good current status information. There's also a raft of configuration options for the app itself. In terms of performance, connection speed was crazy fast. Overall transfer performance was good. However, from a security perspective, it wasn't able to hide that I was connecting via a VPN -- although the data transferred was secure. Overall, a solid product with a good user experience that's fine for home connections as long as you're not trying to hide the fact that you're on a VPN. The company also has a partnership with SugarSync and provides 250GB of encrypted cloud storage with each plan. View now at IPVanish

How does the router thing work? You first install your VPN onto your router. This depends on the VPN provider and the router, so you'll need to do some digging. But if your VPN and router are willing to play nicely with each other, then because all traffic on your network travels across your router, it will also be able to use the router's VPN connection. It's a bit crude, but not as crude as the next on our list...

Wait, so I'm supposed to use my PC as as router? Yeah, if you don't have a compatible set-top box or a compatible router, the idea is you connect your TV to your PC or Mac as a network client, use that computer's VPN client, and then go out over the network. It's janky as heck, but the VPN vendors have generally clear enough guidelines. But, by the time you're doing all that, just buy a $39 Fire TV Stick and be done with it.

So some set-top devices have native apps? Basically, Android TV is a version of Android. That means that most apps in the Google Play store will run reasonably well on Android TV -- including VPN clients. Most VPN vendors slightly recoded their Android handheld apps to have a wide-screen UI for the TV and pushed those apps into the Play Store. Since Amazon's Fire TV is basically a skinned version of Android TV using Amazon's app store, VPN vendors didn't have to do too much technically to make it work -- and Amazon is, of course, a huge market. So you just go to the app store and install the app. Easy peasy.

But not Apple TV or Roku? Nope. You're doing the router or PC network client hoop jump game. And before you ask, if you want to use Xbox, Playstation, or Switch to stream your entertainment, you're also going to need to run your streaming movies through a router or a PC network sub-LAN.

But, if Android TV works, surely Chromecast does? Nope. No it doesn't. Same as the Roku or the consoles. Because Android giveth and Chromecast taketh away.

