​Samsung produces 16Gb GDDR6 graphic DRAM

Samsung Electronics has begun production of a 16 gigabit (Gb) GDDR6 (graphics double data rate 6) DRAM, the company announced.
The DRAM, built in a 10-nanometre process, has double the performance speed of a GDDR5 DRAM and consumes 35 percent less power.
It has 18Gbps pin speed with a data transfer rate of 72GBps.
The switch to 10-nanometre from 20-nanometre has also increased production gains by 30 percent.
Samsung said it was aimed at advanced graphic cards and systems.
The South Korean tech giant first made a 20-nanometer 8Gb GDDR5 DRAM with 8Gbps pin speed back in December 2014.
The company has now applied its touted 10-nanometre process to DRAMs for PCs, servers, mobiles, and graphic cards.
Last week, the firm began production of a 2.4Gbps per pin 8GB HBM2 DRAM.
The company, the world's largest memory chip vendor, last year overtook Intel as the largest semiconductor firm in revenue, backed by record profits.
