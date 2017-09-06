Siemens, HP roll out 3D printing integration partnership

Siemens and HP have formed a partnership that revolves around 3D printing technology and integrating product development and manufacturing software.

Under the partnership, HP's Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing systems will be integrated with Siemens' NX software platform. Siemens NX module for HP's 3D printing systems were also certified. The two companies will also collaborate on roadmaps.

Siemens also has a broad partnership with Stratasys, another 3D printing company. Siemens has invested heavily in additive manufacturing as a bevy of customers want to bring 3D printing to the factory floor.

Among the highlights of the Siemens-HP partnership:

Siemens NX AM for HP Multi Jet Fusion module is now available from Siemens PLM Software.

The module will allow customers to develop and manage HP 3D Printing projects in one software package.

Siemens' software module will enable customers to load multiple 3D part models into NX and submit them without data conversion and other steps.

Here are a few screen shots of what the Siemens-HP integration looks like in practice.

In a blog post, Siemens said it has been working to industrialize additive manufacturing. The company added that its NX platform has made a lot of progress in the last year to push 3D printing forward.

Andreas Saar, vice president of manufacturing engineering solutions for Siemens PLM Software, said in a blog post:

Siemens is developing a digital part manufacturing platform connecting all members of the global manufacturing community to maximize resource utilization, grow expertise and expand business opportunity. We are creating the platform because part buyers need to connect to qualified manufacturers offering the latest digital and industrial 3D printing technologies and expertise.



