Stratasys launches BioMimics, aims to bolster medical training, cut cadaver costs

Video: Stratasys' BioMimics can 3D-print bones and hearts for physician training

Stratasys has launched an effort called BioMimics, which couples 3D printing, various materials and services to create lifelike anatomical structures for training physicians and medical testing.

The company said it developed BioMimics with researchers and manufacturers to offer bone and heart models with plans to launch vascular structures in early 2018.

Typically, physician training revolved around animal, mannequin or cadaver models. Stratasys' multi-material 3D printing mirrors soft tissue and bones and eliminates the need for cadavers and the associated costs.

Stratasys' BioMimics, sold through services unit Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, is another example of how 3D printer and additive manufacturing vendors are targeting specific industries such as automotive, healthcare and manufacturing. 3D Systems has pivoted to focus on verticals and HP is taking a similar approach. The industry-specific approach is a well-worn strategy in enterprise software and technology.

TechRepublic: How Toyota uses 3D printing for full scale vehicle mockups | IT pro's guide to 3D printing technologies (free PDF) | 3D printing: The smart person's guide | Siemens, HP roll out 3D printing integration partnership | HP builds 3D printer partner network, Stratasys does eyewear, Carbon focuses on materials costs | Stratasys demos 3D printing, additive manufacturing systems that take cues from data center | Ford to trial Stratasys system to use 3D printing of one-piece auto parts | Vroom! How 3D printing is revving up to save the auto industry big bucks

BioMimics will combine Stratasys' PolyJet 3D technology as well as multiple materials. The general aim is to match what medical pros will see in real scenarios. BioMimics will be able to replicate hearts, bones, the spine and its discs and ligaments. On the vascular front, BioMimics can go custom to replicated a diseased vessel of a 50 year old with calcification and plaque. Hearts will be available in a full range of conditions from adults to pediatric patients.

Mike Gaisford, Stratasys Director of Healthcare Solutions, said in an interview that BioMimics will be able to replicate patient specific anatomy with realism. "We want to give health care the training and education ability similar to a flight simulator where you can practice thousands of times," said Gaisford.

Here's a look at a few BioMimics models:

The other potential win for healthcare is that the BioMimics approach can provide new training tools that aren't available today. For instance, the medical industry has to scan cadavers to find the right scenario for training.

Read also: 3D Systems shares fall on disappointing Q3 results | 3D Systems steps up vertical, industry focus with purchase of Vertex

As for the economics, BioMimics could deliver real return on investment. Some of the variables outlined by Gaisford include:

Travel costs to a facility for training on a medical device or procedure.

A cadaver can run $1,000 to as much as $3,000 and there are disposal fees that can run $5,000.

Clean-up costs and materials.

Facility rentals.

Early customers and development partners include The Jacobs Institute, SickKids, a top pediatric hospital in Canada, and the University of Toronto.

The plan for Stratasys is to partner with medical device companies, medical schools and researchers to develop BioMimics use cases. "The idea for BioMimics has been floating around as we developed multiple materials and refined texture. About a year ago, we chose to focus on this," explained Gaisford. "When we showed some concepts you could see the excitement elicited."

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Additive manufacturing firms gear up for 3D-printed parts race in aviation

GE Additive, Norsk Titanium, and Stratasys are rolling out 3D printing systems tailored for the aerospace industry, as FAA parts approval looms.

HP expands its 3D printing, additive manufacturing footprint in Asia Pacific

Partnerships will broaden HP's reach in China for its Jet Fusion 3D Printing technology.

Related stories