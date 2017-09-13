Here's how you can get iOS 11 now

Here's how you can get access to the release golden master build of iOS 11 today without having to wait until September 19 like everyone else.

Don't worry - you don't need to do some crazy hack or download some shady third-party app to make this work. That's because yesterday Apple made the golden master build of iOS 11 available to developers and public beta testers ahead of its official launch on September 19.

This means that if you want access to it today, all you need to do is sign up to the beta program.

To sign up to the beta program, you need to go to the following web page using Safari on your iPhone - https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ - and after you've signed up you will be offered a profile to download. After it's been downloaded, you restart your device and then head over to Settings > General > Software Update to download the update.

Before making the leap to iOS 11 I strongly suggest you check out my article on how to get your iPhone or iPad ready for iOS 11. This will give you instructions on how to back up your iPhone or iPad so your data is safe, as well as highlighting some of the potential pitfalls of being one of the first to make the switch.

Remember, it's early days, and the golden master build may still contain bugs!

The nice thing about this method is that if you do come across a showstopping bug, it's possible for you to roll back to iOS 10.

Also, you can unenroll from the beta program at any time, but it's safest you wait until after iOS 11 is released on September 19 to do this to prevent any issues and so that you'll be sent any last-minute updates to our iOS 11 that are released between now and the release date.

