Apple's Black Friday discounts leaked

Apple looks to be prepping a major Black Friday sale again this year - to the tune of 15-30% off - but don't get too excited, it's still a rumor.

By for The Apple Core | | Topic: Mobility

apple-black-friday

Though it's still a full 10 days away, Boy Genius Report got tipped off about what may be a major retail sale in the offing from Apple.

According to the rumor, complete with flyer (pictured), Apple will be offering the following deals on the Friday after Thanksgiving:

  • up to 30% off on all iPods (except iPhone and iPod shuffle)
  • up to 25% off Macs
  • up to 15% off all accessories as well as Apple software and hardware.

The catch? The deals are only good on Friday, November 27. And that it's a rumor, of course.

Last year Apple offered a $101 discount on the unibody MacBook, a $51 discount on the white MacBook, $51 and $101 off the aluminum iMacs, plenty of iPod discounts ($11 off 8GB iPod nanos, $21 off iPod classics, and $21 off iPod touches) and a $21 discount on Apple TV and 500GB Time Capsule.

You couldn't catch me dead in a retail store on Black Friday, but hey, that's just me.

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All