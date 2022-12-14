'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Our phones are devices we rely on probably more than any other gadget in our life. From daily calls and text messages with loved ones to keeping tabs on bank account balances and monitoring home security cameras -- we are tethered to our pocket computers.
And yet, we're always looking for the best deal we can find for a better phone, with new processing power, storage upgrades, camera improvements, and connectivity to entice us into upgrading our devices.
You may have seen AT&T's commercials that tout how the carrier doesn't differentiate who qualifies for which deal based on whether you're an existing customer or not. And it's true! The deals below apply to all customers, new and old alike, and we've broken down the fine print so you can shop with confidence.
Apple's latest iPhone line includes four models: The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the top-of-the-range options, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays respectively, an A16 processor, 6GB RAM, four cameras, and up to 1TB storage.
Over at AT&T, you can get a discount of up to $1,000 on a new iPhone 14 Pro models when you trade in an eligible device. The amount awarded depends on what device you trade in and its condition and the discount is issued via bill credits over up to 36 months.
Similar deals also exist for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Plus, you can choose between 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, depending on your needs.
To get this deal, you need to be a part of or enroll in an AT&T Unlimited plan.
The Pixel 7 Pro, Google's latest flagship smartphone, is also on offer at AT&T. With this deal, you can get the new handset for up to $1,000 off with a qualifying trade-in. The main call-out is that AT&T only carries the 128GB model, so you won't find the 256GB or 512GB options that Google typically offers.
As with many of AT&T's deals, the discount will be issued via bill credits over a period of up to 36 months. You also need to sign up for or upgrade to an AT&T Unlimited plan to take claim these savings.
AT&T is offering a range of deals on the latest Samsung smartphones: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. Let's start with the Z Flip.
Right now, you can get a discount of up to $1,000 on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 if you trade in an eligible device. The Flip 4 with 128GB of storage typically retails for $999, while the 256GB model retails for $1,059. Of course, you'll have to either select or upgrade to an AT&T Unlimited plan to claim this offer.
The same deal for the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 applies to the Z Fold 4. You can get up to $1,000 off the Z Fold 4 and even a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, for a few extra dollars a month.
You'll have to trade in your old eligible device and upgrade to an Unlimited plan to take advantage of this deal. You can simply mail your old device to AT&T and the discount will be applied as bill credits for up to 36 months.
New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 when trading in an eligible Samsung device. The list includes models that range from the A-series to the S-series.
The catch? You must be under a qualifying installment plan (30 months, any Unlimited plan). But the discount is easy to claim: Just mail your old device to the carrier. The discount is applied through bill credits, starting within three bills after the trade-in is complete.
AT&T constantly runs promotions on a wide variety of phones. The phones featured in this list are solid devices at a great price, but there's nothing wrong with these other deals listed below, either:
These are the best AT&T deals on smartphones that Best Buy currently offers:
These are the best AT&T deals on smartphones that Walmart currently offers:
AT&T runs seasonal campaigns on the latest smartphones every year, but the best deals are mostly found when the holidays roll along. That holds true this year, with the carrier offering plenty of "$1000 off" promotions on flagship handsets from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more -- as seen above. Obviously, just because every smartphone model is on sale doesn't mean they're worth sharing and investing in. We pick the handsets that have been tried and tested, reviewed in full, and highly recommended by ZDNET's team of subject-matter experts.
It's true, carriers are the most aggressive with their offers when it's year-end and new customers are shopping around for services to switch to. Still, AT&T has done a fairly balanced job of pushing promotions for new and existing customers, including all the deals we have listed above. If you've been a loyal customer, I'd even recommend reaching out to your local AT&T provider to see if there are any exclusive deals just for you.
In general, there is no difference in how much money you save whether you shop online or in stores. Instead, deciding between the two really boils down to your preference for transactions. With how complicated carrier phone deals can be, you may be better off heading down to the local AT&T store and consulting with a product expert to help you navigate the fine print. Otherwise, shopping online can be faster and more convenient.
