Verizon's marketplace of deals is surprisingly vast -- you can save on a lot more than phones or phone plans here. The accessories that you know and love, like portable speakers and PS5 DualSense controllers, are on sale. Home accessories like the Google Nest Audio can transform your home or apartment into a connected smart home activated by voice control. Also discounted through Verizon is an Xbox bundle that you can pay less for every month, saving up to $150.
There are, of course, phone deals. Verizon's standout deal this holiday season is this bundle: A free smartwatch, tablet, and pair of earbuds with the purchase of an eligible 5G phone and the addition or upgrade of a phone line.
Here are the best Verizon holiday deals.
This deal is simple: You get a free smartwatch, tablet, and pair of earbuds with the purchase of an eligible 5G phone and the addition or upgrade of a phone line. This applies to Apple, Samsung, and Google devices
Just go to Apple's 5G smartphones through Verizon, pick the one you like the most (knowing that the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone SE are currently offered for free with the right phone plan), go to the Ways to save section, select Add new line or Upgrade existing line, and then add Get Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) on us, plus up to two more free gifts. Online only. More than one deal may be on offer, so do check the fine print to make sure you've picked the right offer.
You can follow the same procedure for the Google and Samsung bundles.
Trade in an old or damaged phone (free of battery damage) and get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro. You can tell if a phone has battery damage by if there's swelling or leaking or if it becomes too hot to touch. This deal works by the buyer selecting an iPhone Pro or Pro Max and pairing it with a Verizon 5G Unlimited plan, then trading in the old device within 30 days of buying the new one.
If you have an iPhone X, you get $400 off an upgrade or a new line. If you have an iPhone 11, you get $800 off an upgrade or a new line; if you have an iPhone 12, you get up to $1,000 for a new line or $800 for an upgrade. You also get a $200 Verizon gift card for each line that you switch over, and six months of Apple Music for free with select 5G plans.
JBL's Bluetooth portable speaker has up to 100W of pro sound for December karaoke parties (or nights in). You can adjust the base, treble, and echo to get just the right sound to impress your friends. There's also a light show feature that synchronizes with the music for an extra splash of color. This speaker can connect with two more speakers and it has a carrying strap and free two-day shipping for good measure.
Verizon Unlimited plan users can access Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ free for six months for existing users and up to a year for new Unlimited plan customers. Even if you have Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, you're still eligible for free access with Verizon as long as your smartphone line qualifies. You have to remain on a 5G unlimited plan to use this bundle offer, and you can't switch it out for another plan offered by Hulu or Disney+. One Verizon account qualifies for one offer.
The Backbone mobile controller bundle for iPhone and Android comes with a gaming controller with additional spacers for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The extra credit here takes the form of three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (usually $15/month) and a $25 Microsoft Xbox gift card.
The main criteria for these deals were:
