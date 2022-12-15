'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Shopping for a new iPhone can be a lengthy and sometimes stressful process. There's a lot to consider between deciding which model to get and looking for ways to save money on your purchase.
Thankfully, carriers and even Apple constantly rotate promotions on all Apple's current iPhone models. That means you're not locked into getting whatever the newest (and most expensive) iPhone is, but you can find deals on models including the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13. Now that Apple has announced the new iPhone 14 range, including four new models -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Max -- there are also carrier deals for consumers who want one of the new devices.
You'll notice that many carrier deals have the potential to net you a free iPhone, assuming you have the right type of phone to trade in and sign up for the right unlimited plan. Naturally, the devil's in the details, er, fine print, for any smartphone deal. But that's why we're here. If you decide that the current deals aren't worth trading in your old phone, you can always sell it yourself and see if you can get more cash than a retailer or carrier offers. Just make sure to factory reset it, first.
Below you'll find the best deals we can currently find with US carriers, as well as with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Bookmark this page and keep checking back as we continuously update this list.
Here are the best deals we've found since this page was last updated.
Apple recently announced its new flagship line, the iPhone 14. This includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Max.
The iPhone 14, revealed on on September 7 at Apple's Far Out event, comes with a 6.1" Retina OLED display, is powered by Apple's A15 processor and includes 4GB RAM, a 12MP main camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7" display. Storage options range from 128GB to 512GB.
The iPhone 14 range also includes a new feature for satellite connectivity in emergencies dubbed Emergency SOS. Prices begin at $799 for the smaller iPhone, and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Max come with Apple's latest A16 processor – what Apple claims is the fastest processor yet in a smartphone – and are equipped with 6.1/6.7" HDR always on displays, a 48MP main camera, and a new "dynamic island" interface, an improvement to the UI for fluidly conveying information including notifications and alerts. You can select storage options up to 1TB and prices range from $999 to $1,099+.
You can take advantage of a discount of up to $650 when you trade in your old device on any iPhone 14 device.
Now that Apple has formally unveiled its new flagship iPhone 14 lineup, carriers are offering deals for Apple fans seeking an upgrade. T-Mobile is offering up to $800 off an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.
A discount of up to $800, applied via bill credits, is available when you add a new line and trade in a new device on a qualifying plan.
US carrier AT&T is offering solid deals to Apple fans who wish to upgrade their mobile device. Any device in the iPhone 14 range can be ordered with a hefty discount -- as long as you are trading in an older device. The discount you receive will depend on the smartphone you choose to trade in.
You will receive up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Series when you make the purchase on an installment plan and AT&T Unlimited plan. Credits are applied over 36 months. This means you can pick up an iPhone 14 for free with the right device trade.
You can also take advantage of trade-in credits to reduce the price of the iPhone Pro Max. Verizon offers up to $1,000 in trade-in credits on eligible Unlimited plans. You can save up to $800 on a second iPhone if you sign up for 5G Unlimited -- and enjoy a further $200 when you switch.
In addition, Verizon has thrown in gifts to sweeten the pot. When you sign up for eligible plans, you will receive a free Apple Watch SE, a ninth-gen iPad, or Beats Fit Pro earbuds.
Apple started a whole new approach to offering iPhone promotions through the Apple Store when the iPhone 13 launched last year, and we've now seen that trickle down to the rest of the iPhone lineup. Instead of leaving the promotions only to the carriers, the iPhone maker allows carriers to offer deals for phones bought directly from Apple.
If you buy an iPhone 13, either a mini or standard model, through the vendor directly, you can choose to trade in your old device and save yourself part of the upfront fee. The amount on offer ranges from $40 to $650, depending on the age and type of device you want to hand over.
The prepaid Verizon-owned carrier Visible is offering discounts on iPhone models to customers. The iPhone 13 range and iPhone SE are included. In some cases, you can save a hundred dollars or so off the typical RRP, and virtual gift cards between $50 and $250 are also available on select models. Visible has also launched a rate lock guarantee.
Verizon has a deal right now that requires you to sign up for a new line of service on an Unlimited plan. You'll get a pre-owned iPhone 12 for free in exchange for doing so. The deal, which includes both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max, is only available online.
T-Mobile is offering up to $730 off your new phone when you trade in your current phone and buy any iPhone 12 model with a new line of service. When you sign up for a new line only, you can expect up to $250 off.
The amount of the credit depends on which phone you're trading in. The credits for your trade-in will be split up over 24 months. Furthermore, T-Mobile is also offering a discount on the iPhone 12 mini, with its price slashed from $630 to $499.
If you opt to open a new line, you can qualify for savings of up to 50% on the iPhone SE (3rd gen) at T-Mobile. In order to take advantage of this deal, you will need to sign up for an iPhone SE on a 24-month contract, and you will receive $215 back via 24 monthly bill credits.
Here are some standalone, alternative iPhone deals we've found at Amazon.
Here are some standalone, alternative iPhone deals we've found at Best Buy.
Here are some standalone, alternative iPhone deals we've found at Walmart.
Believe it or not, you don't have to upgrade to that new, shiny phone every year. Modern-day smartphones are designed to function for years and years, especially if the manufacturer offers extensive software support.
Still, there are a couple of reasons why you may want to consider upgrading from your current phone:
It never hurts to switch to the best, and as this deal list has shown, you don't have to pay a fortune to do so.
When deciding whether to buy from carrier stores or brand stores, the first question you should ask yourself is: do you mind having a locked device?
If you do purchase a locked phone from a carrier and end up switching to a different service, don't fret. Thanks to the Unlocking Consumer Choice and Wireless Competition Act, US carriers must unlock your phone after you've fully paid it off and completed any contracts or agreements.
There is a plethora of phone brands on the market, so you'll definitely come to a few crossroads during your purchasing journey. To help, ask yourself the following questions:
My best advice for you is to give every phone a try at a brick-and-mortar store. There's nothing more helpful than holding and interacting with the phones in person and seeing what satisfies your consumer needs.
ZDNET scoured holiday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we found: