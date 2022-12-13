/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

The 17 best TV deals on sale for the holidays

These awesome TV deals make it more affordable than ever to add top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL into your home this holiday season.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

Televisions are always a hot-ticket item during the holidays. Many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H have deals you can still take advantage of, even though Cyber Monday is over. If you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2,500 on upgrades for your home theater. 

ZDNET Recommends

Plus, whether you're shopping for yourself or gifting a TV so your loved one can enjoy movies on a new screen, you can find something for everyone with these great savings, or you can check out our holiday gift guide specifically devoted to TVs. Save now with these great deals so you don't have to skimp out on the rest of your Christmas list.

Best holiday TV deals

Below are the best TV deals available. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting TV deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Samsung S95B 65-inch

Save $1,201
A Samsung S95B OLED TV on a mid-century modern, wooden table. The screen shows a wavy, blue and green design.
Samsung
  • Current price: $1,797
  • Original price: $2,998

You can save $1,201 on Samsung's first OLED television. This 65-inch model supports both Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for virtual 3D surround sound that follows the on-screen action for a more immersive experience. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion and Quantum HDR for enhanced detailing and contrast. 

View now at Amazon

Sony X90K 55-inch

Save $402
A Sony X90K on a black background. THe screen shows Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.
Sony
  • Current price: $898
  • Original price: $1,300

The Sony X90K is the perfect companion to your PlayStation 5 with a 120Hz refresh rate, auto HDR tone mapping, and 8.5ms input reaction time. It also supports variable refresh rate tech to prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering. Movie buffs will enjoy the included Bravia Core subscription, giving them access to thousands of blockbuster films, as well as the IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated modes, which show films as their creators intended.

View now at Amazon

Samsung QN800 85-inch

Save $1,500
samsung-85-inch-class-qn800-neo-qled-8k-tv
Samsung
  • Current price: $4,000
  • Original price: $5,500

The Samsung QN800 8K TV is another good way to future-proof your home theater or living room. You'll get excellent native and upscaled 8K resolution as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for the ultimate immersive experience. You can also re-calibrate the TV screen with the companion app to get consistently gorgeous images.

View now at Best Buy

Holiday TV deals at Amazon

Here are some other holiday TV deals happening right now at Amazon:

Holiday TV deals at Walmart

Here are some other holiday TV deals happening right now at Walmart:

Holiday TV deals at Best Buy

Here are some other holiday TV deals happening right now at Best Buy:

Holiday TV deals at B&H

Here are some other holiday TV deals happening right now at B&H Photo:

How did we choose these holiday TV deals?

I did my best to choose TVs that were on sale for at least a 20% discount, since larger screen sizes and OLED models can get fairly expensive even with sales. I also chose a variety of screen sizes from brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL, and LG to suit different spaces and budgets.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The best OLED TVs (and why they're so expensive)
An LG, Sony, and Vizio OLED TV on a blue and green background

The best OLED TVs (and why they're so expensive)

The 18 best Samsung deals available for the holidays
Image of Amazon Echo Show 8 on a wooden table in front of a person cooking and folding pastry dough.

The 18 best Samsung deals available for the holidays

What are the best 65-inch TVs? Plus, OLED and QLED explained
A Samsung, LG, and Sony TV on a blue background

What are the best 65-inch TVs? Plus, OLED and QLED explained