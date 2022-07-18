/>
The 5 best Apple Watch models: Which is right for you?

What is the best Apple Watch model? The Apple Watch Series 7 is ZDNet's top choice, thanks to its durability, large screen size, and health-focused features.
Written by Taylor Freitas, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

If you're shopping for your first Apple Watch, you might not realize how many options you actually have. The Cupertino-based company has released several versions of its popular smartwatch over the years, so the best one for you will depend on your lifestyle and preferences -- whether you prioritize fitness, connectivity, style, or value for your money.

Currently, Apple sells three versions of its smartwatch on its official website and in stores (Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 3), but there are additional models available through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart (among others). We've included these three Apple Watches in the following round-up, along with two other models that can be purchased from other (non-Apple) stores or websites.

Keep reading to learn more about today's top Apple Watch options, as well as frequently asked questions about this popular smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 7

Best Apple Watch overall
Apple Watch Series 7 | Best Apple Watch | Models compared
Apple

Specs

  • Display size: 41mm or 45mm
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Storage: 32GB

Released in October 2021, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest and greatest product in Apple's smartwatch line. It made several improvements over the previous model, including a bigger screen, faster charging capability, and more durability than its predecessors. 

On top of the standard smartwatch features (like sending/receiving messages and tracking your steps), the Series 7 also lets you measure your blood oxygen, take an ECG, and analyze your sleep -- which is a huge bonus if you're health-conscious. It's also dust-, water-, and crack-resistant, so you can feel comfortable taking it on even the hardest workouts.

The Series 7 comes in aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel finishes, with colors like green, blue, graphite, silver, and gold. It's also available in the special-edition Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès collections. Depending on how you'd like to use your watch (and your budget), you can choose from either GPS or GPS + Cellular connectivity, but be aware you'll pay $100 more for the latter option.

Read the full review: Apple Watch Series 7 review

Pros

  • Larger display
  • Faster charging
  • Health-focused features
  • Resistant to water, dust, and cracks

Cons

  • More expensive than other options
  • May have more features than you need
Apple Watch SE

Best for value-conscious buyers
Apple Watch SE | Best Apple Watch | Models compared
Apple

Specs

  • Display size: 40mm or 44mm
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Storage: 32GB

Looking for an Apple Watch with plenty of bells and whistles but doesn't break the bank? Meet the Apple Watch SE. It offers many of the same features as the cutting-edge Series 7, including a compass, always-on altimeter, and ambient light sensor, just with a smaller display.

The SE is also swimproof, so you can wear it during a shallow-water ocean swim or a splash in the pool. Plus, as a newer-model Apple Watch, it comes with Family Setup, which allows you to pair multiple watches with a single iPhone. If you're a parent, this is a great way to keep an eye on your kids and choose which apps they can access on their watch.

With a starting price of $249, the SE delivers good value at an approachable price point. You won't get all of the advanced health features that come with the Series 7, which you might not even need (depending on your lifestyle and activity level). Like the previous product, it's available in two sizes, with plenty of color options and the ability to choose between GPS or GPS + Cellular connectivity.

Read the full comparison: Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 7: Which should you buy?

Pros

  • Larger display than older models
  • Available in GPS or GPS + Cellular
  • Good range of health tracking features

Cons

  • Not designed with newest tech
  • Not dust-resistant or crack-proof
Apple Watch Series 6

Best for people who want a mid-range Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 6 | Best Apple Watch | Models compared
Apple

Specs

  • Display size: 40mm or 44mm
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Storage: 32GB

The Apple Watch Series 6 was announced in 2020, about a year about before the Series 7 came out. It was the first Apple Watch with blood oxygen detection, the ECG app, and an always-on altimeter. The Series 6 was also the first product to introduce the Family Setup function.

In many ways, the Series 6 is similar to the watches that came out before (Series 5) and after (Series 7). Like its predecessor, it's available in 40mm and 44mm screen sizes and offers Apple's Always-On Retina display -- although its chip (S6) is slightly faster than the one that's inside the Series 5 and SE (S5). On the other hand, it also shares many of the advanced health features of the Series 7, like the blood oxygen and ECG apps.

If you're interested in the Series 6, you'll need to get it from a third-party retailer. You can pick one up from your mobile provider (like AT&T or Verizon) or from a company like Amazon. You'll pay more if you choose the larger display or GPS + Cellular connectivity.

Read the full review: Apple Watch Series 6 review

Pros

  • Great features at an affordable price
  • Includes helpful features for fitness enthusiasts or people with health concerns
  • Comes in a variety of colors

Cons

  • No longer sold by Apple
  • Battery doesn't last as long as newer models
Apple Watch Series 5

Best Apple Watch for anyone who uses their watch for communication
Apple Watch Series 5 | Best Apple Watch | Models compared
Apple

Specs

  • Display size: 40mm or 44mm
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Storage: 32GB

The Apple Watch Series 5 offers a good balance of affordability and functionality. While it's not the newest product in the company's lineup, it's reliable, water-resistant, and fulfills the essential jobs of a smartwatch: monitoring your health and fitness, sending and receiving messages, and keeping you connected in case of emergencies.

Like the SE, the Series 5 also has Apple's S5 processor (even though the two watch models were released a year apart). As a result, it doesn't quite stack up to the speed you'll get with the newer S6 or S7 chips. However, the screen sizes are comparable to the SE and Series 6. And like more modern models, the Series 5 also features the Always-On Retina display (but it's the last model with Force Touch, which lets you press down harder to view more options on your screen).

You can't buy the Series 5 from Apple anymore, but you can purchase it from Walmart. It comes in a handful of colors, with aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic finishes.

Read the full review: Apple Watch Series 5 review

Pros

  • Includes essential fitness and communication features
  • More cost-effective than recent models
  • Available in multiple screen sizes, finishes, and colors

Cons

  • Need to purchase from a third-party retailer
  • Doesn't have the newest processor
Apple Watch Series 3

Best cheap Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 3 | Best Apple Watch | Models compared
Apple

Specs

  • Display size: 38mm or 42mm
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Storage: 8GB or 16GB

If you're committed to getting an Apple Watch but don't care about having the newest model or most advanced features, consider the Apple Watch Series 3. Even though it's one of the oldest products in Apple's smartwatch range (it was introduced in September 2017), it's still available to buy directly from Apple.

Despite its age, the water-resistant Series 3 still packs a punch. With it, you'll get useful fitness tracking features like a built-in altimeter, optical heart sensor, and accelerometer. However, it's lacking in processing power, storage space, and newer features like the blood oxygen sensor and international emergency calling. The screen sizes are also smaller than modern models.

Regardless, the Series 3 would make a decent starter smartwatch – especially considering the price. You can pick one up for as low as $169.

Read the full review: Apple Watch Series 3 review

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Offers basic smartwatch functionality, including GPS and fitness tracking

Cons

  • Fewer apps and features
  • Less powerful chip
  • Cellular is not available
What is the best Apple Watch model?

For most people, the Apple Watch 7 is the best Apple Watch. Of course, the best one for you will depend on your particular circumstances, but generally speaking, it's hard to beat the speed, screen size, and health-focused features of Apple's latest smartwatch. This is especially true when the difference between it and the next-best products (the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6) is less than $150.

Apple Watch model comparison

Price

Screen Sizes

Chip

Apple Watch Series 7

$399

41mm or 45mm

S7

Apple Watch SE

$279

40mm or 44mm

S5

Apple Watch Series 6

$265

40mm or 44mm

S6

Apple Watch Series 5

$200

40mm or 44mm

S5

Apple Watch Series 3

$149

38mm or 42mm

S3

Which Apple Watch model is right for you?

As we've mentioned, the right Apple Watch for you will vary based on your needs and preferences. If you're determined to get the latest and greatest technology, have health issues that you need to monitor, or love tracking your outdoor workouts, then the Series 7 should be your pick.

On the other hand, if budget is your primary concern, you'll prefer a more cost-effective watch with fewer advanced features. In that case, the Series 3 would be your best bet.

Looking for something in between? Compare the costs and features of the middle-of-the-pack Apple Watch (like the Series 5, Series 6, or SE) to find the one that meets your specific criteria. If you're having trouble deciding, you could take a look at each watch's fitness tracking features, colors and finishes, or processor speeds. 

Choose this Apple Watch model…

If you want…

Apple Watch Series 7

Lightning-fast speed and quicker charging

Apple Watch SE

Good value for your money

Apple Watch Series 6

A high-quality (but not top-of-the-line) smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 5

A good mix of affordability and functionality

Apple Watch Series 3

To save money on your Apple Watch

How did we choose these Apple Watch models?

ZDNet has tested and reviewed nearly every Apple Watch model ever released. To determine which models to recommend you buy in 2022, we scanned the current lineup and researched and compared pricing as well as features like display size. There is something in this guide for everyone, no matter your budget or wrist size.

Do you need an iPhone to use an Apple Watch?

Yes, you'll need an iPhone to set up your Apple Watch. However, if you have a newer Apple Watch, you can use the Family Setup function to pair one iPhone with multiple watches. Other Apple devices (including iPads) and non-Apple smartphones are not currently supported.

What does the Apple Watch do?

At a basic level, all Apple Watches can send and receive messages, answer calls, display notifications from your iPhone, track your steps and other fitness data, use Siri, and more. Newer versions will have additional features and functionality, like blood oxygen monitoring and international emergency calling. 

Are older versions of the Apple Watch still worth buying?

Yes, older Apple Watches are supported by Apple and are still some of the best smartwatches on the market. But keep in mind that Apple has historically released a new Apple Watch every year, so after a few years, an already-dated watch would be four or five generations behind the current technology.

Are there alternative Apple Watches worth considering?

If none of the watches listed above excite you, you could wait until this year's new product announcement from Apple. Or, you could consider an older generation of the Apple Watch that we didn't include on our list, like the Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 4

 $177 at Amazon

