The latest Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, desktop PCs

Amazon's Black Friday deal page is a sprawling mess that requires endless scrolling and filtering to see everything that's available. Now that Black Friday itself is here, let's cut through some of the online retailer's clutter and focus on today's PC sales.

Under its "deal of the day" heading, Amazon has a few different computer offerings, including discounts on Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 convertible laptops. Specifically, there are six different configurations of the 12-inch 2-in-1 as part of the special, ranging in price from $499.99 to $999.99:

$499.99 -- Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB solid-state drive

$599.99 -- Core m5-6Y57, 4GB, 128GB SSD

$699.99 -- Core m5-6Y57, 8GB, 256GB SSD

$729.99 -- Core m5-6Y57, 8GB, 256GB SSD (Difficult to determine the difference between this and the $699.99 system)

$749.99 -- Core m7-6Y75, 8GB, 256GB SSD

$949.99 -- Core m7-6Y75, 16GB, 256GB SSD

Another deal of the day is a sale on various Asus products, including a pair of the laptops. Amazon takes $100 off a VivoBook thin-and-light with Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of built-in storage, and a 11.6-inch full HD touchscreen display, lowering the price to $199 for today only. On the other end of the price spectrum is the ZenBook 3 with Core i7-7500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB se day is a gaming PC blowout featuring 10 different laptops or desktops for gamers of all budgets. Highlights include:

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop with Core i5-7400 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card for $579.99.

Acer Nitro 5 laptop with Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, and 15.6-inch full HD display for $679.99.

iBuyPower gaming desktop with Core i7-7700, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics for $779.

Asus Republic of Gamers Strix GL702VS laptop with Core i7-7700HQ, 12GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, and 17.3-inch screen for $1,249.99, or 26 percent off the list price.

MSI GT73VR Titan PRO-1005 notebook with Core i7-7700HQ, 16 gigs of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 512GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, and 17.3-inch 120Hz display for $1,999.99, or 29 percent off the list price.

But wait, there's more. In addition to these Black Friday-only deals, there are other PC specials that will run throughout the weekend. These include the Samsung Chromebook Plus ($349) and Pro ($449) convertibles, the Acer Aspire 1 Windows laptop for just $199.99, a Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 for $599.99, and a Dell Inspiron 5000 gaming laptop for $599.99, among other laptop specials.

Amazon also has some all-in-one PCs on sale, such as the 21.5-inch Dell Inspiron 3265 for $359.99 or the 23.8-inch touchscreen Acer Aspire Z for $579.99. Desktop tower deals include an Acer Aspire Core i3 system for $299.99, a Dell Inspiron 5675 with AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Radeon RX 570 graphics for $649.99, and an Alienware Aurora R6 with GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card or $799.99. There's even a special on Intel's NUC mini PC kit with Core i7-6770HQ processor for $463.99 (you supply the RAM and SSD drive).