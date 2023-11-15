'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You can use your Amazon Prime benefits on other online shopping sites now - here's how
The perks of shopping on Amazon as a Prime member include quick, two-day shipping, guaranteed returns, and reliable checkout, which is especially convenient with last-minute holiday shopping. Now, with Buy with Prime, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime perks on other websites, too.
On Tuesday, Amazon announced Buy with Prime, a new experience that allows US-based Prime members to take advantage of Prime shopping benefits when shopping from participating online stores, including faster checkouts, free shipping, and more.
When shopping on sites that support Buy with Prime, users will be able to find the "Buy with Prime" button near the "Add to cart" or "Add to bag" button.
After clicking the button, if it's the user's first time using Buy with Prime, they will be directed to verify their Amazon account information.
Then, users will be brought to the brand's checkout page. Because it is hosted by Buy with Prime, it automatically fills in the user's preferred delivery address and payment method found on their Amazon account, making the checkout process faster.
Once the purchase is made, Amazon handles shipping and returns, guaranteeing fast, free delivery and ease of returns, which can be started through an email link and completed with the printing of a USPS return label.
The merchants supporting Buy with Prime include Wyze, Briogeo, Sherpani, Carbone, Scotch Porter, Know Beauty, Bala Bangles, Casely, and more.
Amazon shares that the best way to see if your favorite websites support Buy with Prime is by visiting the sites and seeing if you can locate a Buy with Prime button.
Another perk of the Buy with Prime experience is that if the merchant also lists its products on Amazon, it is given the opportunity to display its Amazon reviews on its site, making it easier for you to make a well-informed buying decision.
If you don't have a Prime membership, you can start a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial, right in time for the holiday shopping season rush. If you have already done the trial, you can subscribe for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.