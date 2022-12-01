/>
How an Amazon Prime membership can save you money on groceries

Trying to save money on groceries these days? Trim down your grocery bill with these Prime membership hacks.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Amazon Prime members offer in front of the Whole Foods stores
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Saving money is a top priority for a lot of people these days, especially with something as constant and essential as groceries. If you're already paying for a Prime membership, here are some benefits that extend to saving on your groceries. Along with saving by shopping at your nearest Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Marketlocation, we highlight some savings hacks, including Amazon's virtual grocery outlet and coupon clips that can help you stack your fridge and pantry without stacking your bill. Read on for the details. 

Also: Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good

Ways to save on groceries using Prime

1. Scan the in-store code

Any time you make an in-person grocery run at Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh, make sure you scan your Prime member QR code at checkout. 

You can find your Prime member code either in your Amazon or Whole Foods mobile app on your phone. Scanning it subtracts any applicable Prime discounts from your total price. 

in store code for groceries on amazon
Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNET

2. Browse current deals for your local Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh via your app

If you want to know what your ballpark price on groceries, including savings, is before you get to the register, you can browse local deals at Fresh locations and Whole Foods markets via the Amazon or Whole Foods app. 

Here's how to do it via Amazon's interface. 

  • First, make sure you're logged into your Amazon account. Below the search bar, select the "Groceries" option. 
  • You'll now be prompted to choose if you want to shop via Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods. 
  • If you have multiple accounts, make sure that the correct address is displayed in the top left-hand corner. 
  • Amazon should generate the store nearest you, but to change the store or double-check, click the "Find a Store" option to select another location from the menu. 
  • From here, Amazon's page will display deals of the day for Prime members that your chosen store has to offer.
  • Note: in-store specific sales will be marked by a "In-Store" sale tag on the product's photo. 
  • On both the Amazon and Whole Foods app, you can add sale items to your virtual grocery list or directly to your cart. 
in store savings at whole foods on amazon prime

Items exclusively on sale in-store will have a "In-Store sale" sticker below the product. Text below the deal listing shows how long the deal is valid for. 

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNET

3. For Whole Foods or Fresh delivery or pick up: Shop deals online

Actually going to the grocery store can be a process in itself. Luckily, the online shopping world has expanded to groceries. Note, however, that as of 2021, Prime enacted a $9.95 delivery fee (even for Prime members). To skip the fee but reap the benefits of your groceries already packed and paid for, pick up is also a great option. To save on either option requires the same steps. 

Once you're logged into your Amazon account, navigate to the Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh landing page, sand Select "Shop deals online." 

  • Your page will now look identical to Amazon's typical search results, organized by deals custom to you, and then by category -- i.e. pantry, dairy, etc.
  • Below each item, you'll see the deal price, where the product ranks on a five-star rating scale, and the option to add the item to your cart. 
  • Once you're ready to check out, go to your cart as you typically would. 
  • Since someone else is in charge of doing your shopping, you may be prompted to choose substitution items if the first item you chose isn't available. Note that the substitute item may not be a deal. 
  • From here, choose if you want to pick up your groceries or have them delivered, and select the date and appropriate time slot. 
shop online for savings at whole foods with prime

Underneath each product is the option to add to your cart as normally done with Amazon's online marketplace. When you're ready to check out, go to your cart and choose if you want to pick up the items or have them delivered. 

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNET

Also: How to cut your grocery bill by shopping online

4. Opt for an Amazon Prime Credit Card

Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa Card also has a great deal that allows for further spending while saving at Whole Foods. On top of Prime member deals, the Prime Rewards card offers 5% cash back on groceries when you shop at Whole Foods. You also receive 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases. If Whole Foods is your primary grocery store, I highly recommend investing so you can fully maximize the perks of the Amazon and Whole Foods partnership. 

5. Amazon vouchers (or virtual coupons)

The days of sitting and cutting out coupons may be on their way out, but Amazon's virtual coupons are still a convenient way to still save on some staples. Prime members get access to coupons on regular items as well as groceries. 

Here's how: 

  • At the top of the search bar in the left corner on the Amazon app or website, make sure to select "Grocery Coupons." 
  • The page now displays all applicable coupon items in categories ranging from snacks to beverages and produce.
  • Under the item's image, select the "Clip Coupon" option. 
  • Continue shopping and the coupons will be applied at checkout. 

Also: Get the most out of your groceries: How to prevent food waste

6. Subscribe and save

If there are specific items you buy regularly, Amazon not only makes it easy to restock without thinking about it but also makes it cheaper. When you place an Amazon order, you can opt to "subscribe and save" so that your recurring groceries are sure to arrive as needed -- and for less money. 

You can cancel your subscription at any time and also customize how often your order comes. 

  • When you're on the "Grocery tab," select an item or search "subscribe and save" in the search bar. 
  • Once you've selected the item and are ready to add to your cart, make sure you've selected the "Subscribe and save" option on the right hand side. 
  • Now, select the quantity of the item and how often you want to schedule delivery from the dropdown menu. 
  • Once you've customized your order preferences, toggle the yellow "Set Up Now" button and you've saved ordering again and up to 15% on your item. 

Note that this is also a perk of Prime not just limited to grocery shopping. 

subscribe and save with amazon groceries
Christina Darby/ZDNET

Also: How to customize Alexa's responses to Routines

7. Use Amazon's Prime Grocery Outlet

Finally, Amazon's Prime Grocery Outlet is basically Amazon's own virtual pantry. Focusing on pantry and non-perishable items rather than produce, the grocery outlet lets you filter by featured brand, price and calorie preference, nutrition facts, by sellers that aren't Amazon, and by options that let you subscribe and save. 

The grocery outlet not only offers Prime discounts and applied coupon offers, but doesn't limit you to a specific grocer. This is a great option for if you don't want to be restricted to just one grocery brand and want to maximize the subscribe and save feature. 

Amazon grocery outlet interface

On the left side of the website's interface you can see how it's easy to filter your shopping choices. 

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNET

FAQs

How do I order groceries on Amazon Prime? 

Make sure you're logged into your Amazon Prime account, select the "Groceries" tab under the search bar, then select "shop deals online." Now, you're free to shop deals and use the search bar at the top as usual to explore grocery items via either Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh. Add items to your cart, and when you're ready to check out, select if you want to pick up the groceries from your nearest Fresh or Whole Foods location or have them delivered. 

Does Amazon Prime deliver groceries? 

Yes, however, now Prime has implemented a $9.95 fee for all deliveries. To get your groceries delivered, select "delivery" at checkout. 

Is it cheaper to shop for groceries weekly or monthly? 

Even if you meal prep, it's worth shopping weekly with Prime to take advantage of new weekly -- or even daily -- deals. 

Was Prime Pantry discontinued? 

Yes. In January 2021, Amazon got rid of Prime Pantry or Amazon Pantry. Amazon Grocery Outlet, however, is a good alternative with the same concept. 


