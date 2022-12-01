How an Amazon Prime membership can save you money on groceries

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Saving money is a top priority for a lot of people these days, especially with something as constant and essential as groceries. If you're already paying for a Prime membership, here are some benefits that extend to saving on your groceries. Along with saving by shopping at your nearest Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Marketlocation, we highlight some savings hacks, including Amazon's virtual grocery outlet and coupon clips that can help you stack your fridge and pantry without stacking your bill. Read on for the details.
Also: Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
Any time you make an in-person grocery run at Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh, make sure you scan your Prime member QR code at checkout.
You can find your Prime member code either in your Amazon or Whole Foods mobile app on your phone. Scanning it subtracts any applicable Prime discounts from your total price.
If you want to know what your ballpark price on groceries, including savings, is before you get to the register, you can browse local deals at Fresh locations and Whole Foods markets via the Amazon or Whole Foods app.
Here's how to do it via Amazon's interface.
Actually going to the grocery store can be a process in itself. Luckily, the online shopping world has expanded to groceries. Note, however, that as of 2021, Prime enacted a $9.95 delivery fee (even for Prime members). To skip the fee but reap the benefits of your groceries already packed and paid for, pick up is also a great option. To save on either option requires the same steps.
Once you're logged into your Amazon account, navigate to the Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh landing page, sand Select "Shop deals online."
Also: How to cut your grocery bill by shopping online
Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa Card also has a great deal that allows for further spending while saving at Whole Foods. On top of Prime member deals, the Prime Rewards card offers 5% cash back on groceries when you shop at Whole Foods. You also receive 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases. If Whole Foods is your primary grocery store, I highly recommend investing so you can fully maximize the perks of the Amazon and Whole Foods partnership.
The days of sitting and cutting out coupons may be on their way out, but Amazon's virtual coupons are still a convenient way to still save on some staples. Prime members get access to coupons on regular items as well as groceries.
Here's how:
Also: Get the most out of your groceries: How to prevent food waste
If there are specific items you buy regularly, Amazon not only makes it easy to restock without thinking about it but also makes it cheaper. When you place an Amazon order, you can opt to "subscribe and save" so that your recurring groceries are sure to arrive as needed -- and for less money.
You can cancel your subscription at any time and also customize how often your order comes.
Note that this is also a perk of Prime not just limited to grocery shopping.
Also: How to customize Alexa's responses to Routines
Finally, Amazon's Prime Grocery Outlet is basically Amazon's own virtual pantry. Focusing on pantry and non-perishable items rather than produce, the grocery outlet lets you filter by featured brand, price and calorie preference, nutrition facts, by sellers that aren't Amazon, and by options that let you subscribe and save.
The grocery outlet not only offers Prime discounts and applied coupon offers, but doesn't limit you to a specific grocer. This is a great option for if you don't want to be restricted to just one grocery brand and want to maximize the subscribe and save feature.
Make sure you're logged into your Amazon Prime account, select the "Groceries" tab under the search bar, then select "shop deals online." Now, you're free to shop deals and use the search bar at the top as usual to explore grocery items via either Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh. Add items to your cart, and when you're ready to check out, select if you want to pick up the groceries from your nearest Fresh or Whole Foods location or have them delivered.
Yes, however, now Prime has implemented a $9.95 fee for all deliveries. To get your groceries delivered, select "delivery" at checkout.
Even if you meal prep, it's worth shopping weekly with Prime to take advantage of new weekly -- or even daily -- deals.
Yes. In January 2021, Amazon got rid of Prime Pantry or Amazon Pantry. Amazon Grocery Outlet, however, is a good alternative with the same concept.