The holiday season is one of the best opportunities to pick up discounted gifts and gadgets.
Many major US retailers launched sales starting last month, with thousands of discounts on electronics. Countless deals are still available and more are likely to appear in the weeks before Christmas.
Walmart's "Black Friday Deals for Days" is over for 2022. However, following the event, the retailer has launched sales on tech devices like laptops, gaming consoles, mobile devices, robot vacuums, TVs, headphones, and more.
Check out the best holiday Walmart deals that are available below. We will be updating this page as more deals become available.
Below are the best Walmart deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll see more interesting Walmart deals worth checking out.
One of the top Walmart deals is on the 55-inch LG TV. This smart TV comes with a 4K UHD OLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The TV contains an a7 AI processor for enhanced picture and sound quality. Plus, it's more than $600 off right now.
An alternative TV offer available at Walmart is on a larger, 60-inch Samsung smart TV. Discounted by $200, this model comes with a 4K Crystal Ultra HD display, a 4K processor for image enhancement, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
One of Walmart's holiday deals is for the Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 router. This router is available for $99, with a discount of 31%. The Nighthawk router offers speeds of up to 2.4Gbps and can handle multiple device demands at once -- making it a great alternative to ISP-issued routers when you have multiple users in a household.
We've seen many robot vacuum deals during holiday sales in recent years. Walmart is offering a $110 discount on the Shark ION robot vacuum, a budget-friendly Wi-Fi model that can be controlled via voice assistant or your mobile device. You can expect up to 120 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. Give the gift of hassle-free cleaning this holiday season.
Headphone products appear in holiday sales every year without fail, and this year, we've found a decent deal on a gaming headset. You can save $50 on a Razer Barracuda X headset, suitable for gaming and mobile use. There is a detachable microphone and the headset is compatible with PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android.
If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly tablet, Walmart has a fair deal available on the Lenovo Tab M8. This 8-inch tablet comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB SSD storage, and while the specifications aren't very high, they are fair considering a price point of under $100. The tablet runs on Android 11.
Walmart has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. On sale for $149, this budget-friendly Android tablet comes with a 10.5" LCD display, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage.
If you need a pair of earbuds suitable for exercise and gym sessions, Walmart has you covered. You can save $50 on a pair of Bose Sport Earbuds, which are wireless. The set comes with soft, silicone cups, so they won't fall out during rigorous activity like exercise.
We've also found a decent deal on an Apple smartwatch. Over at Walmart, you can pick up a 1st-generation Apple Watch SE complete with GPS + Cellular connectivity for $199, a discount of $110. Plus, the watch comes with an Abyss Blue sports band.
Here are some other PC and laptop deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other TV deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other headphone deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other deals happening right now at Walmart:
Walmart is one of the top retailers in the US, so you can expect the company to jump in when it comes to seasonal offers.
While Amazon, Best Buy, and Target also have deals during the holiday season, Walmart historically launches great deals on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, IoT home gadgets, and more.
ZDNET scoured holiday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we found: