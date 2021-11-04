Best online MBA degrees: Top picks

Online MBA programs train students to lead in business environments. These advanced programs emphasize accounting, finance, and management while simultaneously exploring organizational structure and business ethics.

Because business skills apply across industries and organizations, online MBA programs serve individuals working in diverse fields such as healthcare, information technology, manufacturing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, management occupations are projected to grow 9% to 2030, adding more than 900,000 positions to the economic landscape.

We gathered the best online MBAs to help you decide which program will best meet your needs and facilitate your path to professional success.

The best online MBA degrees

The programs below have been assessed using ZDnet's ranking methodology. Through thorough assessment and consideration of numerous factors, ZDnet provides a comprehensive look at the best online MBAs available.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Florida Gainesville, Florida About the program: UF offers two online MBA programs. UF's one-year online MBA includes 32 credit hours of coursework, while the two-year program integrates 45 credit hours of content into the degree. Acceptance rate: 37% Graduation rate: 87% Avg. annual net price: $6,302 Years to completion: 16 months (accelerated), two years (traditional) SAT range: 1310-1470 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: The University of Florida is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chapel Hill, North Carolina About the program: UNC Chapel Hill's online MBA includes five specialization options. Learners take part in two in-person Summits as part of the program. Acceptance rate: 23% Graduation rate: 91% Avg. annual net price: $12,352 Years to completion: 18-36 months SAT range: 1210-1500 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: FIU's online MBA accommodates business professionals with 10 degree specializations and three pacing tracks. Students complete 42 credit hours of core and concentration coursework. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 64% Avg. annual net price: $7,296 Years to completion: 18-33 months SAT range: 1110-1280 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Florida International University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, Illinois About the program: Students complete coursework from six specialization areas alongside core topics as part of Illinois's 72-credit-hour online MBA program. Acceptance rate: 59% Graduation rate: 86% Avg. annual net price: $15,880 Years to completion: 2-3 years SAT range: 1210-1470 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. University of Utah Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: The U's online MBA includes 48 credit hours of coursework and one three-day on-campus residency. An international trip serves as an elective option. Acceptance rate: 59% Graduation rate: 86% Avg. annual net price: $15,880 Years to completion: 24-26 months SAT range: 1210-1470 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: The University of Utah is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

6. The University of Texas at Dallas Dallas, Texas About the program: UT Dallas's online MBA includes 15 specialization options. Students complete 53 credit hours of coursework. Additional dual-degree paths and certificate programs are available. Acceptance rate: 79% Graduation rate: 69% Avg. annual net price: $15,232 Years to completion: 21-36 months SAT range: 1240-1460 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Texas at Dallas is regionally accredited by the Southern Commission on Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. University of Maryland, College Park College Park, Maryland About the program: Two residency requirements accompany foundation and global business coursework in UMD's online MBA program. Students can specialize in one of six career-focused areas. Acceptance rate: 44% Graduation rate: 83% Avg. annual net price: $19,045 Years to completion: Two SAT range: 1280-1470 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation:The University of Maryland - College Park is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana About the program: Purdue's online MBA includes 60-76 credit hours of coursework. Students can specialize in one of seven specialization areas. Acceptance rate: 60% Graduation rate: 73% Avg. annual net price: $13,986 Years to completion: Two years or less SAT range: 1190-1440 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Eight Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Purdue University - Main Campus is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. University of Wisconsin La Crosse La Crosse, Wisconsin About the program: UW-La Crosse's online MBA integrates business essentials coursework with core and elective classes through a comprehensive 36-credit-hour curriculum. Acceptance rate: 73% Graduation rate: 69% Avg. annual net price: $14,580 Years to completion: 2-3 years SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin - La Crosse is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Clemson University Clemson, South Carolina About the program: Clemson's online MBA emphasizes managerial fundamentals and executive leadership. Students complete 49 credit hours of coursework, with additional certificate programs and study abroad opportunities available. Acceptance rate: 51% Graduation rate: 81% Avg. annual net price: $20,008 Years to completion: Two SAT range: 1230-1400 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Clemson University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

11. University of Miami Coral Gables, Florida About the program: With an emphasis on international business, students complete UM's online MBA in 42 credit hours of coursework. The program includes two immersion requirements. Acceptance rate: 27% Graduation rate: 83% Avg. annual net price: $46.949 Years to completion: 20-24 months SAT range: 1270-1440 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: The University of Miami is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

12. Louisiana State University and A&M College Baton Rouge, Louisiana About the program: LSU's online MBA includes 36 credit hours of coursework. Students can specialize in data analytics, emerging technology, or healthcare management. Acceptance rate: 75% Graduation rate: 68% Avg. annual net price: $15,465 Years to completion: 18-36 months SAT range: 1080-1310 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association on Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

13. Johns Hopkins University Baltimore, Maryland About the program: Johns Hopkins's flexible MBA allows learners to complete courses online, on campus, or both. Students have options to earn up to three specializations and must take part in one course with a residency requirement. Acceptance rate: 11% Graduation rate: 92% Avg. annual net price: $29,342 Years to completion: Under three years SAT range: 1460-1560 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Johns Hopkins University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

14. Rice University Houston, Texas About the program: Rice's online MBA builds managerial and leadership skills through 54 credit hours of coursework. Students choose elective classes from seven career and industry-focused areas. Acceptance rate: 9% Graduation rate: 93% Avg. annual net price: $16,000 Years to completion: Two SAT range: 1470-1570 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Rice University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

15. University of Mississippi University, Mississippi About the program: Through 36 credit hours of comprehensive coursework, Ole Miss's online MBA emphasizes interpersonal, entrepreneurial, communication, and leadership skills. Acceptance rate: 88% Graduation rate: 62% Avg. annual net price: $14,916 Years to completion: Two SAT range: 1020-1250 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Mississippi is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

16. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Edinburgh, Texas About the program: UTRGV's accelerated online MBA explores advanced business functions and concepts through 36 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 80% Graduation rate: 52% Avg. annual net price: $4,514 Years to completion: One year, accelerated format SAT range: 950-1130 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

17. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Lincoln, Nebraska About the program: With six specializations available, UNL's online MBA includes 48 credit hours of coursework. Core classes emphasize analytical and strategic thinking in the business world. Acceptance rate: 78% Graduation rate: 68% Avg. annual net price: $17,208 Years to completion: 18-36 months SAT range: 1120-1360 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Nebraska - Lincoln is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

18. William & Mary Williamsburg, Virginia About the program: W&M's online MBA includes 49 credit hours of coursework and one on-campus residency requirement. Students have an option to earn an additional business analytics certificate. Acceptance rate: 38% Graduation rate: 92% Avg. annual net price: $19,800 Years to completion: Two SAT range: 1320-1510 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: William & Mary is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

19. Auburn University Auburn, Alabama About the program: Auburn's online MBA integrates core classes with extensive elective offerings. Students can choose to focus on an aspect of business such as business analytics, finance, or information systems. Acceptance rate: 81% Graduation rate: 76% Avg. annual net price: $24,104 Years to completion: 31 months SAT range: 1150-1320 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Auburn University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

20. Oklahoma State University Stillwater, Oklahoma About the program: OSU's online MBA includes an optional specialization in business sustainability. Students complete 33 credit hours, including a three-part professional development sequence. Acceptance rate: 70% Graduation rate: 62% Avg. annual net price: $14,648 Years to completion: One SAT range: 1060-1280 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Oklahoma State University - Main Campus is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

21. University of North Carolina at Wilmington Wilmington, North Carolina About the program: Alongside a comprehensive general online MBA, UNCW offers online MBAs in 10 specialized areas. Core coursework emphasizes critical thinking and responsible leadership in business. Acceptance rate: 65% Graduation rate: 73% Avg. annual net price: $19,055 Years to completion: 1-2 SAT range: 1170-1320 Minimum GPA: 3.2 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of North Carolina Wilmington is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

22. Babson College Wellesley, Massachusetts About the program: Babson's online MBA allows students to take part in online activities, weekend intensives, and study-abroad opportunities. Learners have seven degree concentration options. Acceptance rate: 26% Graduation rate: 92% Avg. annual net price: $34,606 Years to completion: 18-36 months SAT range: 1270-1420 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Babson College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

23. Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida About the program: FAU's online MBA provides learners with 10 specialization options. With a waiver for foundation requirements, learners complete 40 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 63% Graduation rate: 61% Avg. annual net price: $10,186 Years to completion: 16-23 months SAT range: 1080-1240 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Florida Atlantic University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

24. Texas Tech University Lubbock, Texas About the program: TTU's 42-credit-hour online MBA includes three optional concentrations. Upon graduation, students earn a certification as a Microsoft Office Excel Specialist. Acceptance rate: 69% Graduation rate: 62% Avg. annual net price: $17,571 Years to completion: 1-6 SAT ange: 1070-1260 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Texas Tech University is regionally accredited by the Southern Commission on Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

25. University of Wisconsin Eau Claire Eau Claire, Wisconsin About the program: UWEC's online MBA combines coursework in business essentials, leadership and decision-making fundamentals, and elective topics. Students complete 36 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 82% Graduation rate: 65% Avg. annual net price: $16,020 Years to completion: Two years or less SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

Insights from an MBA graduate

Blaine Thiederman is a certified financial planner and the founder and principal advisor at Progress Wealth Management. Progress Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm in Arvada, Colorado specializing in serving clients who are high-earning professionals in the West Denver area.

ZDNet: What was the most challenging, rigorous course you took in your MBA program?

Blaine Thiederman: Forensic accounting. It required roughly 4-6 hours of reading per week, in addition to a four-page paper. It was not an easy task at all.

ZDNet: What advice would you give to students who are about to start this course?

BT: First, verify it's worth it. If you look at job postings for the jobs you seek to attain later in your career and find that none say "MBA preferred," you should reconsider. Not only are MBAs expensive, but for some careers, they have no value. For others, they're immensely valuable.

In addition, if you can find a company to pay for your MBA for you and you're able to do the MBA part-time while you're employed, not only can it be more affordable but also more valuable because you get more experience while you're going to school.

ZDNet: What were the greatest takeaways from your MBA that helped you to be successful in your career?

BT: I recently started my own wealth management firm targeting high-earning professionals in Arvada, Colorado. Understanding everything that's required to start a business from the ground up (at least from a high level) has been immensely valuable to me. Without my MBA, I'm confident I wouldn't have been anywhere near as well-prepared.

In addition, for companies that have employed me prior, my MBA has helped me to think differently than my peers who had less "business" focused backgrounds. The result of this is that I've been able to grow my organizations in ways to better serve our target client.

ZDNet: What would you recommend that students do in addition to their MBA program, in order to stand out to employers?

BT: Most careers these days have professional designations and licenses that are particularly valuable.

Find the designation that your industry values most and get it. Remember, the harder it is, the easier it is for you to differentiate yourself compared to your competition, and, in doing so, prove you're worth a higher salary. An MBA is much more general than these designations so, while valuable, it doesn't prove niche specialization in your profession.

ZDNet: What misconceptions do people have about this degree, and what would you tell them?

BT: The biggest misconception people have about MBAs is that getting one is the golden ticket to a great career (it's not). It's a great step in the right direction, but it doesn't prove you have specialized expertise. What should take priority over an MBA is first getting the highly regarded professional designation (CPA, CFP, PMP, CFA, etc.), licenses necessary and valuable experience. After getting these, pursue your MBA. By following this path, you'll be able to prove you're an expert and get the most out of your MBA and get paid a healthy salary.

What to expect in an online MBA degree program

Designed to enhance existing business knowledge, an online MBA builds managerial and leadership skills. When it comes to what to expect in business school, students complete individual assignments and group projects alike. Core, elective, and specialized coursework accompanies a capstone requirement.

MBA courses

Coursework varies by program, but MBA courses generally emphasize business fundamentals like accounting, finance, and management. Students explore organizational structures, strategic thinking, and leadership as it relates to business environments.

Business administration degree levels

Students have options to earn business administration degrees at undergraduate and graduate levels. Each business degree has unique outcomes and accommodates different needs and goals.

Associate and bachelor's degrees including introductory coursework and lead to entry-level business positions. Master's degrees and doctorates dive deeper into specific aspects of business, giving learners opportunities to move into advanced business roles.

Associate in business administration

Length: Two years

Cost: $200-$700 per credit

Post-grad careers: Administrative assistant, customer service representative, sales managers

A business administration associate degree introduces students to business concepts and principles. Students study business communications, information systems, and economics through roughly 60 credit hours of coursework.



With an associate degree in business administration, learners have the knowledge and skills needed for entry-level roles across industries and organizations. An associate degree in business administration also allows students to continue onto a bachelor's degree in business or related field.

Bachelor's in business administration

Length: 4 years

Cost: $300-$1,000 per credit

Post-grad careers: Project manager, human resource specialist, business analyst

Most bachelor's degrees in business administration include 120 credit hours of coursework and experiential learning requirements. The comprehensive nature of business administration bachelor's degree prepares students for careers with private, public, and government organizations and across industrial sectors.

Students complete general education classes alongside courses in business topics like accounting, finance, marketing, and management. Additional business courses explore human resources, international business, information technology, and project management.

Master's in business administration

Length: 2 years

Cost: $300-$1,200 per credit

Post-grad careers: Senior business analyst, marketing director, financial manager

A master's degree in business administration builds on existing knowledge and skills and fosters managerial abilities. What to expect from business school varies by program, but many master's degrees in business administration allow learners to specialize in areas such as healthcare, international business, or entrepreneurship.

Master's degrees in business administration integrate individuals and collaborative assignments and projects. As part of a business administration master's degree, students may need to complete an internship or practical requirement. Working professionals often benefit from opportunities to do so at their current place of employment.

Doctorate in business administration

Length: 3-8 years

Cost: $300-$1,200 per credit

Post-grad careers: University professor, chief executive officer, entrepreneur

There are two types of business administration doctorates. A doctorate of business administration focuses on business theory and knowledge, training students to apply it to the business world. A Ph.D. in business administration emphasizes research, ideal for individuals who want to work in academia and research.

Coursework prepares learners to undertake an advanced project related to a specific aspect or issue within the business world. A Ph.D. in business administration results in a dissertation, while other business doctorates integrate projects and practical requirements.

In conclusion

The top online MBAs vary in format, content, and outcomes, making it essential to understand which degree best meets your needs. Finding the right degree sets you on a path to a lucrative, rewarding career as a business leader.