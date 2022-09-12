'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Samsung and Apple have both released new versions of their flagship smartphones this year, and with so many other great models on the market, choosing the best phone for you may be a daunting task. Things like battery life, storage space, and even health and safety features factor into how well a new phone will fit into your existing lineup of mobile devices you need for work and entertainment.
And whether you prefer Android or iOS-based devices, it's important to factor in pricing and device longevity when shopping for a new smartphone. Since new models are almost yearly releases, it sometimes pays to opt for an older generation phone than the latest and greatest. Not only can you save a bit of cash, but you'll also still get a lot of the same features, even if you have to sacrifice a bit of performance to do so.
To help you decide which is the best phone for you, I've put together a list of the top smartphones you can buy right now. I've broken down their features and price points to help you find the best fit for both your budget and your needs.
Screen size: 6.7 inches | Storage: UP to 1TB | Processor: A16 Bionic | Panel type: Super Retina XDR | Color: MIdnight, Space Black, Purple, Deep Purple, (Product)RED, Silver, Starlight | Battery life: 29 hours | Water and dust resistant: Yes
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is part of Apple's newest lineup of smartphones, and it continues to prove why the company is the king of mobile devices. The 6.7-inch display uses Apple's Super Retina XDR panel for bright colors, finer details, and enhanced contrast. It even supports 4K resolution for video playback as well as Dolby Vision for HDR. It also has the new Dynamic Island feature, which transforms that notch of dead space on previous models to a notification hub.
It's built with an all-new A16 Bionic processor which boosts speed and overall performance to make using the iPhone 14 Pro Max an entertainment and work hub. With support for Wi-Fi 6, you can get blazing fast wireless internet speeds even when an LTE network isn't available. And new sensors in the phone allow it to use Apple's new crash detection feature, which automatically knows when you've been in a car accident or have fallen and contacts emergency services. It also is equipped with the new satellite SOS system, which will allow you to call for help even if you don't have LTE service.
The battery has gotten an upgrade as well, giving you up to 29 hours of use on a full charge. And with the fast-charging feature, you can get up to 50 percent battery with just 35 minutes of charging; which is perfect for when you forgot to charge overnight and need to top up on your lunch break or during a work meeting.
Can't decide between the Pro and Pro Max? You can read our full comparison to see what differences there are between the two models.
Screen size: 6.8 inches | Storage: Up to 1TB | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 | Panel type: WQHD+ Edge | Color: Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, Burgundy, Phantom White | Battery life: 18 hours | Water and dust resistant: yes
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was released in February 2021, and it has set itself up as the go-to Android smartphone. The 6.8-inch screen uses a WQHD+ panel to deliver more lifelike images, and it is equipped to handle 8K video playback as well. For storage, you can get up to 1TB of pre-installed drive space, and if you somehow need more room for photos, videos, and music, you can sync your phone to your favorite cloud storage service.
It's built with an 8th generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for enhanced efficiency and performance over previous Galaxy S models, letting you launch apps, text, and video chat more quickly and with smoother video. And if you're into photography, the 108MP rear camera has a 100x Space Zoom feature to capture clearer images of the moon as well as a night mode for capturing amazing images in low light.
The S22 Ultra comes with an S Pen stylus so you can navigate menus and apps or hand write notes when you need to. And it can be stored inside the phone itself so you never have to worry about losing it. The battery of the S22 Ultra can give you up to 18 hours of use on a full charge, and with the fast charging feature, you can top up your phone more quickly when you forget to charge overnight.
Screen size: 6.1 inches | Storage: 128GB | Processor: Google Tensor | Panel type: OLED | Color: Charcoal, Sage, Chalk | Battery life: 24 hours | Water and dust resistant: Yes
If you're looking to buy a phone for your younger child or teen, the Google Pixel 6a is an excellent choice. It retails for under $500, which is great news for your budget and for parents of forgetful kids who may not be responsible enough for a more expensive smartphone. And just because the phone is budget friendly, that doesn't mean that it skimps out on features.
The 6.1-inch screen uses an OLED panel for better color volume and range, enhanced contrast, and improved detailing. The Google Tensor processor lets you launch apps, call, text, and video chat faster and more easily while the Titan M2 chip and Tensor security core protect the phone from spying and hacking.
With 128GB of internal storage, there's plenty of space for photos, videos, apps, and documents. And if you need more room, you can sync your phone to your favorite cloud storage service to free up your local drive. The phone is also water resistant up to 4 feet, so you won't have to worry about rain, sweat, or spills ruining the phone.
The battery has an adaptive power mode, which automatically reduces power consumption when the phone isn't being used, which boosts the battery life to about 24 hours. Which is especially handy since you and your kids won't have to remember to keep a charging cable handy while at work or school.
Screen size: 6.7 inches | Storage: UP to 512GB | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Panel type: Dynamic AMOLED | Color: Graphite, Gora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue | Battery life: 9 hours | Water and dust resistant: Yes
Flip phones have made a (somewhat) triumphant return with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, once again letting you sassily hang up on someone by snapping the phone shut while also bringing the form factor up to speed with modern expectations. The Flip 4 is incredibly compact when folded, about 3 inches square, making it perfect for slipping into your pocket, purse, or travel bag. It also features a cover screen to provide quick, easy-to-read alerts for phone calls, texts, and app notifications without needing to open your phone. The folding form factor is also great for content creators, influencers, and aspiring photographers; you can use the phone as its own tripod when taking group photos, filming TikTok dance challenges, or setting up time-lapse shots of nature or cityscapes.
And not only is the Flip4 compact, it's also water and dust resistant, so rain, sweat, and everyday use won't be an issue. The screen uses Corning Gorilla Glass to protect against cracks, scratches, and chips while still giving you complete control over your apps and phone. And if you can't live without a virtual assistant, the Flip4 is compatible with Samsung's Bixby as well as Alexa, and Hey Google to give you hands-free control over your new phone.
The one disappointing feature of the Flip4 is the battery life. While it does give you up to 9 hours of use on a full charge, you'll likely have to keep your charging cable handy to keep your phone powered up for your commute and evening use. It does have a fast-charging feature, so you can quickly top up your phone battery on your lunch break or while you're in a meeting, which is great if you forgot to charge the night before.
Can't decide between the Flip 4 and Fold 4? You can read our full comparison to help you decide which is the right folding phone for you.
Screen size: 6.1 inches | Storage: Up to 1TB | Processor: A15 Bionic | Panel type: Super Retina XDR | Color: Midnight, Blue, Sierra Blue, Gold, Graphite, Green, Alpine Green, Pink, (Product)RED, Silver, Starlight | Battery life: 22 hours | Water and dust resistant: Yes
The previous generation of iPhones is still a great option if you're looking to upgrade, but aren't concerned with having the latest and greatest models. The iPhone 13 Pro offers up to 1TB of internal storage for apps, photos, videos, and music, but if you somehow need more room, you can sync your phone to iCloud to free up local drive space. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display gives you incredibly lifelike images with great color volume and detailing that's perfect for photography as well as streaming videos and video chatting with friends and family.
The A15 Bionic processor chip isn't quite as fast as the new iPhone 14, but still lets you quickly and efficiently multitask, launch apps, text, and call. The integrated battery gives you up to 22 hours of use on a full charge, letting you go all day before you need to even think about plugging in.
Aren't sure if you should spring for the iPhone 14? You can read our full comparison of the iPhone 13 and new iPhone 14 to see which model is best for you.
My pick for the best phone is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It gives you up to 29 hours of use on a full charge as well as support for 4K video playback and recording with Dolby Vision HDR. The new A16 processor lets you multitask more efficiently while launching apps much faster. It also features Apple's new satellite SOS and crash detection features, letting you call for help even if a cellular network isn't available.
Phone model
Price
Storage
Screen size
iPhone 14 Pro Max
$1099
Up to 1TB
6.7 inches
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
$900
Up to 1TB
6.8 inches
Google Pixel 6a
$299
128GB
6.1 inches
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
$850
Up to 512GB
6.7 inches
iPhone 13 Pro
$1000
Up to 1TB
6.1 inches
Choosing a phone can be a daunting task. But having a list of your must-have features can go a long way towards narrowing down your options. If you're a mobile professional or travel a lot for work, you'll want to choose a phone that can provide you with at least a full day of use on a full battery as well as both LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you're looking for your teen's first smartphone, a budget-friendly and less feature-heavy option may be better to prevent overspending as well as misuse. And if you're a content creator or other creative professional, you'll want a phone with an excellent front and rear camera to capture photos and videos for your social media feed.
Choose this phone...
If you need...
iPhone 14 Pro Max
A top-tier phone with cutting-edge features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
A top-tier Android smartphone
Google Pixel 6a
A more budget-friendly smartphone, or a first phone for kids and teens
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
A folding form-factor smartphone
iPhone 13 Pro
An older phone that still offers great features
The process to make our phone selections includes testing the phones for weeks, researching reviewer guides and manufacturer websites, talking with colleagues and other users who have hands-on experience with the smartphones, and then selecting the best from all of the available choices.
Over the past year, we tested new phones from Google, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and several others.
That would be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It features a 108 megapixel rear camera and 40MP front camera to give you the best images whether you're taking selfies with friends or taking pictures of cityscapes and models. It also is capable of recording in 8K with auto focus video stabilization for smoother playback of recorded videos. The rear camera also features a 100x Space Zoom for capturing images of the moon and other objects in the night sky as well as a Night Mode for better, clearer images of dark scenes.
The average phone battery gives you about 22 hours of use on a full charge, which is great for staying connected on your commutes, work flights, and at home in the evenings. But that's just the average, actual use time varies by phone model and by what you're using your phone for.
For example, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 29 hour battery life. But you'll most certainly get less than that if you habitually scroll through social media or stream video and music. And the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has just a 9 hour battery life, which is further reduced by streaming, social media, and making calls.
Most smartphones have a base storage capacity of 128GB, which is plenty of space for average users to download apps and music, take photos, and shoot video. However, if you're a mobile or creative professional, you'll need more space. Many smartphones have expanded storage options up to 512GB or even 1TB, and you can always sync your phone to your preferred cloud storage service to free up local storage space.
PLACEHOLDER