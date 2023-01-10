'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The right speaker can make a huge difference in how you enjoy audio content. Whether it is your favorite album, a new audiobook, or the latest demo, the best speakers transform audio, bringing it to life in vivid clarity and rich bass. First, though, you need to know the best speakers, especially the one that suits your needs.
That is where we can help. We have surveyed the market to find the very best speakers that you can buy for your home or office. No matter which you pick, your family and friends are sure to enjoy the best speakers for all their listening pleasure.
Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: Yes | Battery life: 10 hours | Watts: 80 watts
The Sonos Roam gives the best of both worlds with both WiFi and Bluetooth capability. Gain control through the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, or your own voice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You also have the option to purchase a whole-home sound system when you connect multiple Sonos speakers. Either way, this speaker is both waterproof and dustproof and is designed for life on the go. Plus, there are up to ten hours of battery life.
Read the review: Sonos Roam SL drops the mic with a $159 price tag and all the portability
Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: N/A | Watts: 60 watts
The Audioengine A2 Plus could not simplify PC use more, offering easy PC connectivity and requiring barely any setup. The speaker connects via Bluetooth, or you can use USB or RCA connections. Either way, it works up to 100 feet away, giving you freedom of movement. You receive 60 watts of power, making it quite powerful for its size. You can save on battery, too, because when it is not in use, it automatically shifts into auto-sensing sleep mode.
Tech Specs: Type: Wired | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: N/A | Watts: 150 watts
The Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers are not your average tower speakers. They are perfect for larger rooms, filling the space with deep, rich sound, no matter how you choose to connect. You can use these speakers for your home theater, or you can use them for gaming. Bluetooth is also available, giving you excellent connectivity. Dual drivers paired with silk-dome neodymium tweeters provide powerful sound, using a 150-watt amplifier to really take your audio to the next level.
Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: 15 hours | Watts: 20 watts
There is no denying that the GravaStar Mars Pro has style. This unique design hints of science fiction with its six RGB lights, but it is not to be underestimated. It incorporates a dual speaker system and a passive bass radiator for powerful sound that is both surprising and welcome. It has excellent wireless Bluetooth connectivity, working up to ten meters away. It lasts longer, too, with a 15-hour battery life.
Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: N/A | Watts: 110 watts
The Marshall Woburn II Speaker takes you back in time with its retro design, but that does not mean you need yesterday's audio. This speaker instead highlights the latest technology with both Bluetooth connectivity and atpX technology. It does not skimp on sound, either, with 110 watts, dual one-inch tweeters, and two subwoofers for incredible bass and crisp clarity. It also offers excellent connectivity with the ability to stream audio up to 30 feet away from your mobile device.
With its thoughtful, waterproof design, we vote the Sonos Roam as the best speaker on the market today. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best speakers.
Speaker
Cost
Watts
Water-resistant
Sonos Roam
$1780
80 watts
✔
Audioengine A2 Plus
$269
60 watts
✘
Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers
$500
150 watts
✘
GravaStar Mars Pro
$230
20 watts
✘
Marshall Woburn II
$480
110 watts
✘
To help you find the best speaker for your needs, consider our expert recommendations.
Choose this speaker...
If you want...
Sonos Roam
Portability matched by value
Audioengine A2 Plus
Speakers for your computer
Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers
Powerful floor-standing speakers
GravaStar Mars Pro
A fun speaker design
Marshall Woburn II
A retro speaker design with booming bass
We used these factors and more to find the best speakers.
Connectivity: Many of the best speakers offer not only wired connections but also wireless connections with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Consider what content you plan to play and how you stream your content.
Location: Where you plan to listen to music makes a difference in the type of speaker that you need. For example, if you are looking for something to take with you on the go, you will likely want a smaller, more portable option that is also wireless. If you plan to use your speaker at home in your living room, you likely can benefit from a pair of tower speakers that are more suitable for a larger space.
Style: We love the Marshall Woburn II speaker for its retro design, and the GravaStar Mars Pro has a fun, sci-fi look to it, which makes it even easier to pick the best speaker if style matters to you.
Budget: The cost of the best speakers varies from $180 to $500, but it all depends on which speaker you choose.
There are many different brands of speakers that come from many big names. However, we found that the speakers that performed the best came from companies like Sonos and Fluance.
Sound is the most important, so be sure to listen for clarity, bass, and treble in each speaker. There are also other considerations, like whether you need portability or waterproofing.
In addition, think about how you plan to connect, as there are wired speakers, wireless speakers, and Bluetooth speakers.
Speakers can vary significantly in cost, so look for a speaker that falls within your budget. The best speakers range in cost from $180 to $500, but you will find speakers that are both more and less expensive.
In our search, we also found these alternative best speakers that may also be worth another look: