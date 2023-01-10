/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Speakers

Turn it up: From portable to PC, these are the best speakers

Whether you are a casual listener or a professional audiophile, the best speakers provide excellent sound, bass, and clarity for your listening pleasure.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

The right speaker can make a huge difference in how you enjoy audio content. Whether it is your favorite album, a new audiobook, or the latest demo, the best speakers transform audio, bringing it to life in vivid clarity and rich bass. First, though, you need to know the best speakers, especially the one that suits your needs. 

ZDNET Recommends

That is where we can help. We have surveyed the market to find the very best speakers that you can buy for your home or office. No matter which you pick, your family and friends are sure to enjoy the best speakers for all their listening pleasure. 

More: 

Sonos Roam

Best speaker overall
Sonos Roam
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Waterproof
  • Great compatibility
  • Portable
Cons
  • Lacks Bluetooth stereo pairing
  • No speakerphone
More Details

Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: Yes | Battery life: 10 hours | Watts: 80 watts

The Sonos Roam gives the best of both worlds with both WiFi and Bluetooth capability. Gain control through the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, or your own voice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You also have the option to purchase a whole-home sound system when you connect multiple Sonos speakers. Either way, this speaker is both waterproof and dustproof and is designed for life on the go. Plus, there are up to ten hours of battery life.

Read the review: Sonos Roam SL drops the mic with a $159 price tag and all the portability

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Audioengine A2 Plus

Best PC speakers
Two black PC speakers with a smartphone leaning up against one
Audioengine
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Powerful bass
  • Extended range
  • Portable
Cons
  • Limited bass
  • No remote
More Details

Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: N/A | Watts: 60 watts

The Audioengine A2 Plus could not simplify PC use more, offering easy PC connectivity and requiring barely any setup. The speaker connects via Bluetooth, or you can use USB or RCA connections. Either way, it works up to 100 feet away, giving you freedom of movement. You receive 60 watts of power, making it quite powerful for its size. You can save on battery, too, because when it is not in use, it automatically shifts into auto-sensing sleep mode.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at B&H Photo

Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers

Best floor-standing speakers
Two white standing speakers on either side of a large TV in a living room setting
Fluance
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Rich sound
  • Beautiful design
Cons
  • May be too large for smaller spaces
  • Pricey
More Details

Tech Specs: Type: Wired | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: N/A | Watts: 150 watts

The Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers are not your average tower speakers. They are perfect for larger rooms, filling the space with deep, rich sound, no matter how you choose to connect. You can use these speakers for your home theater, or you can use them for gaming. Bluetooth is also available, giving you excellent connectivity. Dual drivers paired with silk-dome neodymium tweeters provide powerful sound, using a 150-watt amplifier to really take your audio to the next level.

View now at AmazonView now at NeweggView now at Walmart

GravaStar Mars Pro

Best speaker design
GravaStar Mars Pro
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Innovative design
  • Excellent battery
  • Multiple colors
Cons
  • Not waterproof
  • Limited EQ support
More Details

Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: 15 hours | Watts: 20 watts

There is no denying that the GravaStar Mars Pro has style. This unique design hints of science fiction with its six RGB lights, but it is not to be underestimated. It incorporates a dual speaker system and a passive bass radiator for powerful sound that is both surprising and welcome. It has excellent wireless Bluetooth connectivity, working up to ten meters away. It lasts longer, too, with a 15-hour battery life. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Marshall Woburn II

Best retro speaker
A Marshall speaker on a table next to a record player
Marshall
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Retro design
  • Handles high volumes well
  • Fantastic bass
Cons
  • Pricey
  • No accessories included
More Details

Tech Specs: Type: Wireless | Water-resistant: No | Battery life: N/A | Watts: 110 watts

The Marshall Woburn II Speaker takes you back in time with its retro design, but that does not mean you need yesterday's audio. This speaker instead highlights the latest technology with both Bluetooth connectivity and atpX technology. It does not skimp on sound, either, with 110 watts, dual one-inch tweeters, and two subwoofers for incredible bass and crisp clarity. It also offers excellent connectivity with the ability to stream audio up to 30 feet away from your mobile device. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best speaker?

With its thoughtful, waterproof design, we vote the Sonos Roam as the best speaker on the market today. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best speakers.

Speaker

Cost

Watts

Water-resistant

Sonos Roam

$1780

80 watts

Audioengine A2 Plus

$269

60 watts

Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers

$500

150 watts

GravaStar Mars Pro

$230

20 watts

Marshall Woburn II

$480

110 watts

Which is the right speaker for you?

To help you find the best speaker for your needs, consider our expert recommendations.

Choose this speaker...

If you want...

Sonos Roam

Portability matched by value

Audioengine A2 Plus

Speakers for your computer

Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers

Powerful floor-standing speakers

GravaStar Mars Pro

A fun speaker design

Marshall Woburn II

A retro speaker design with booming bass

How did we choose these speakers?

We used these factors and more to find the best speakers.

  • Connectivity: Many of the best speakers offer not only wired connections but also wireless connections with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Consider what content you plan to play and how you stream your content.

  • Location: Where you plan to listen to music makes a difference in the type of speaker that you need. For example, if you are looking for something to take with you on the go, you will likely want a smaller, more portable option that is also wireless. If you plan to use your speaker at home in your living room, you likely can benefit from a pair of tower speakers that are more suitable for a larger space.

  • Style: We love the Marshall Woburn II speaker for its retro design, and the GravaStar Mars Pro has a fun, sci-fi look to it, which makes it even easier to pick the best speaker if style matters to you.

  • Budget: The cost of the best speakers varies from $180 to $500, but it all depends on which speaker you choose.

What is the best brand of speakers?

There are many different brands of speakers that come from many big names. However, we found that the speakers that performed the best came from companies like Sonos and Fluance.

What features should I look for in a speaker?

Sound is the most important, so be sure to listen for clarity, bass, and treble in each speaker. There are also other considerations, like whether you need portability or waterproofing. 

In addition, think about how you plan to connect, as there are wired speakers, wireless speakers, and Bluetooth speakers.

How much do the best speakers cost?

Speakers can vary significantly in cost, so look for a speaker that falls within your budget. The best speakers range in cost from $180 to $500, but you will find speakers that are both more and less expensive.

Are there alternative speakers worth considering?

In our search, we also found these alternative best speakers that may also be worth another look:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend
working-at-keyboard

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
CIO. CXO. Struggling With Occupational Stress

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it

Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust
gettyimages-666009646.jpg

Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust