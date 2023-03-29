Oura Ring 3 tech specs: Material: lightweight titanium with non-allergenic, non-metallic inner molding | Battery life: 4-7 days | Weight: 4-6 grams | Compatible with iOS and Android | Water-resistant up to 328 feet | Free sizing kit with purchase on their site

I purchased a Heritage Oura Ring and tested it with weekly activities, like strength training, cycling, yoga, and more. The highlight of the ring is that it doesn't let me get lost in the data. What matters to me matters to the ring: sleep, activity, and readiness.

My morning sleep scores are insightful and have helped me realize how I can improve my nighttime habits. The simplified score appears with a detailed chart monitoring heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels through the night.

I love interacting with the ring, and I don't regret my purchase. It's incredible that all of this technology fits in such a small device. When the lights are off in my bedroom at night, I can see the ring glow a barely noticeable green or red as the sensors got to work.

The guided meditations are an unexpected bonus. I've done a few and I think the feature is worth the monthly membership fee alone. There are over 50 sessions for meditation, sleep, and other focus areas. It's comforting to have meditations in the same app as my sleep score, so if I didn't sleep well one night, I can do something immediately to alleviate stress and set myself up for success the following night.

This comprehensive smart ring integrates with Apple Health, and Google Fit, as well as iOS and Android apps. This compatibility means that you can see daily, weekly, and monthly views of your activity and other metrics.

Review: Oura Ring 3

The downside is that there's a membership structure in place to unlock the features that make this ring worth it. It will cost you $5.99 per month to unlock a morning in-depth sleep analysis, blood oxygen monitoring, personalized insights, live heart rate monitoring, and temperature trend monitoring that can predict early stages of illness. The Oura ring can also detect when you might be stressed and automatically go into Rest Mode by adjusting your daily goals for you.

Non-paying members have access to only three insights: Sleep, Readiness, and Activity.