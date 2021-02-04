Best laptop in 2021

Faced with the question "what's the best laptop for 2021?" (or any other year), the first sensible response is "what do you want to use it for?" That's because the 'best' laptop for office -- or home-based knowledge workers, for example, will be very different from the kind of device that's suitable for power users and creators, or for students and the otherwise cash-strapped, and so on. Then there are the platform enthusiasts who will only consider Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS or Linux devices, for whatever reason, or determined early adopters who must have the latest and greatest mobile technology.

As a result, this 'best' laptop roundup covers different use cases and compute platforms to provide an early-2021 overview of the cream of the laptop market. As always, though, individual requirements and preferences will vary, so when choosing a laptop check out other similar models, examine the specifications and price points, visit the manufacturers' online forums to see how customer relations are working out in practice, get hands-on, if you can, to get a feel for the ergonomics -- and, of course, read the reviews.

Also: Buy the laptop best for you: Windows 10 or MacOS, plus 10 more things to consider

Our top ten laptop categories are: Knowledge workers; Mobile professionals; Power users & creators; Budget-limited users; Field workers; Early adopters; Apple users; Microsoft Surface users; Chromebook users; and Linux users. If you want to know about gaming laptops, we suggest you head over to our sister site, CNET.

Best for knowledge workers Dell XPS 13 OS: Windows 10 (Home, Pro) | CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7, Core i7-1185G7 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3), Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen: 13.4in. InfinityEdge, 1920 x 1200 (169ppi, non-touch/touch), 3840 x 2400 (338ppi, touch), 500 nits | Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) | Ports and slots: 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, MicroSD | Camera: HD (720p) RGB & IR | Audio: 2 mics, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack | Battery: 52Wh (14h 11m FHD+, 8h 12m 4K+/UHD+) | Dimensions: 295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8mm | Weight: 1.2kg (non-touch), 1.27kg (touch) | Price: From $1000 (Core i3), $1030 (Core i5), $1250 (Core i7) Knowledge workers spend a lot of time staring at the screen and pounding the keyboard, mostly running a mix of productivity and collaboration apps. As well as a decent screen and keyboard, knowledge workers need solid all-round performance, a spare connection for an external monitor, if required, and a good webcam/mic/speaker combo for handling video calls (this will be particularly important if the user is also working remotely). Many devices could perform these duties, but the latest Dell XPS 13 currently leads the field, in our opinion. Powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i3, 15 or i7 processors with integrated Intel (UHD or Iris Xe) Graphics, the 13.4-inch XPS 13 is compact and lightweight, yet durable. The minimal-bezel InfinityEdge display is available in FHD+ (non-touch/touch) or 4K+/UHD+ (touch) resolutions with 16:10 aspect ratio, while the keyboard is quiet, responsive and comfortable to type on at speed. All-day battery life should be achievable from the 52Wh battery, depending on the workload mix and screen resolution/brightness setting. It's not cheap, especially if you add copious options (such as a Thunderbolt Dock), but it will serve you very well. Read the review: Dell XPS 13 review If a 13.3-inch primary screen is too small, we've also listed a couple of larger-screen contenders for knowledge/remote workers: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (14-inch)

Dell XPS 15 (15.6-inch) $1,000 at Dell

Best for mobile professionals HP Elite Dragonfly OS: Windows 10 (Home, Pro) | CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, Core i5-8365U vPro, Core i7-8565U, Core i7-8665U vPro | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB, 16GB | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen: 13.3in., 360-degree rotation; 1920 x 1080 touch, 400 nits; 1920 x 1080 touch + HP Sure View, 1000 nits; 3840 x 2160 touch, 550 nits | Wireless Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Tile Bluetooth tracker (option), 4G LTE (option) | Ports and slots: 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, Nano SIM (for optional WWAN) | Camera: HD (720p) + IR | Audio: 3 mics, 4 stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack | Battery: 38Wh (16.5h), 56Wh (24.5h) | Dimensions: 304 x 198 x 16mm | Weight: 0.99kg | Price: from $1665 (Core i3-8145U), $1753 (i5-8265U), $1890 (i5-8365U vPro), $1888 (i7-8565U), $2082 (i7-8665U vPro) Mobile professionals ask a lot of laptop designers: a usable and performant combination of lightweight, flexible configuration, sturdy build, connectivity, security, battery life and design credibility. It's a tall order to shoehorn all of that into one product, but HP gives it an exemplary go with the Elite Dragonfly. (Note: we're talking here about the existing model, based on 8th-generation Intel Core processors. At CES 2021, HP announced the 5G-equipped Elite Dragonfly G2 and Elite Dragonfly Max, based on the latest 11th-generation processors, which will ship later in 2021. Look out for reviews.) The Elite Dragonfly ticks most of the boxes for mobile pros who don't mind paying for a premium device – prices start at $1,665, but can rise to over $3,500 if you max out on the options. It has an elegant sub-1kg chassis with MIL-STD 801G credentials, a 360-degree FHD (non-touch/touch) or UHD (touch) screen with optional Sure View privacy and 1000-nit brightness on the FHD touch screen. The spill-resistant, backlit keyboard has a good, firm action and is not too loud, while the glass multi-touch touchpad works smoothly, as do the integrated mouse buttons. Options include mobile broadband (4G LTE) and integrated Tile tracking, and there's a handy privacy slider for the HD/IR webcam. Video calls are well served by the combination of the webcam, 3-mic array and 4-speaker system, and both standard (38Wh) and long-life (56Wh) batteries are available -- the latter to serve the power-hungry 4K (UHD) screen. Read the review: HP Elite Dragonfly review Even though mobile professionals have been considerably less mobile during the coronavirus pandemic, ultraportables and convertibles remain a growth area in the PC market, and there are many devices out there. If the Elite Dragonfly doesn't do it for you, here are two more highly regarded contenders: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (13.4-inch)

HP Spectre x360 13 (13.3-inch) View Now at HP Inc

Best for field workers Dell Latitude 5420 Rugged OS: Windows 10 (Pro), Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) | CPU: Core i3-7130U, Core i5-8350U | GPU: Intel HD 620 Graphics | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen: 14in. WVA, 1920 x 1080 (non-touch, non-touch/outdoor-readable, touch/outdoor-readable) | Wireless: Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), 4G LTE (option) | Ports and slots: 3x USB 3.0, USB-C, RS-232 serial, RJ-45 Ethernet, HDMI, SD card slot, SIM slot, SmartCard reader (option) | Cameras: FHD web or IR camera with privacy shutter (option) | Audio: 2 mics, speaker, 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack | Battery: 51Wh, optional 2nd 51Wh hot-swap battery | Dimensions: 347 x 244 x 32.8mm (ex. bumpers & handle) | Weight: from 2.22kg (1 battery, no handle) | Price: from $1399 (Core i3), $1879 (Core i5) Laptops must often brave the elements, which can include bright sunshine, rain, a dust storm, baking heat, serious vibration, and drops from a variety of heights onto different surfaces. No wonder that 'rugged' laptops come in many shades -- 'extreme' or 'fully' rugged, 'semi' or 'business' rugged, for example. Two main classifications are used to assess the ruggedness of laptops and other equipment: the US military's MIL-STD 810 series (commonly 810G, or the latest 810H); and the IP or Ingress Protection code. There are numerous MIL-STD 810 tests, and most laptops will only undergo a subset, so check the specs carefully to see which they are. The IP code reports two numbers, the first concerning resistance to solids (5 denotes 'dust protected', for example, while 6 means a device is 'dust tight') and the second to liquids (1 = 'dripping water', 9K = 'powerful high-temperature water jets'). Our choice in this tough-laptop category, Dell's 14-inch Latitude 5420 Rugged Business Laptop, isn't the most bulletproof portable computer on the market by any means, but it offers a good mix of price, performance, features and robustness for business users. Like all rugged laptops, the Latitude 5420 is bulkier and heavier than mainstream devices, thanks to extra protection for the screen and keyboard sections. Still, it weighs a reasonable (for its class) 2.22kg with one battery and no (optional) handle. You can specify a second hot-swappable 51Wh battery to ensure greater longevity in the field. The 14-inch FHD screen comes in touch, non-touch and outdoor-readable versions, and there's plenty of configurable wired and wireless connectivity, including Ethernet and (optional) 4G LTE broadband. If you need a portable computer that can take a few knocks, this is an excellent choice -- especially as you can specify Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) as well as Windows 10 Pro. Read the review: Dell Latitude 5240 Rugged review Dell has the widest range of rugged laptops among the top-tier laptop-makers, but there are a number of specialist vendors, including Getac, Xplore, DT Research and Panasonic. The latter's Toughbooks are probably the best-known specialist brand. Here's a couple of notable examples: Panasonic Toughbook 33 (12-inch)

Panasonic Toughbook 55 HD (14-inch)

Best for Apple users Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) CPU: Apple M1 | GPU: Apple M1 (7 or 8 cores) | RAM: 8GB, 16GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen: 13.3in. Retina, 2560 x 1600 (227ppi), 400 nits | Wireless: Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) | Ports and slots: 2x Thunderbolt 3/USB4 | Camera: 720p FaceTime HD | Audio: 3-mic array, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack | Battery: 49.9Wh (15h) | Dimensions: 304 x 212 x 4.1-16.1mm | Weight 1.29kg | Price: From $999 (7-core GPU), $1249 (8-core GPU) Apple announced its ARM-based M1 Macs in November, and within days benchmarks showed the new MacBooks delivering very impressive performance, even when running software written for the Intel platform using Apple's Rosetta 2 translation technology. Coupled with low power consumption, this gives the M1 platform cutting-edge performance per watt, presenting a big challenge to the Windows ecosystem. Like the A-series chips in Apple's iPhones, iPads and Watches, the M1 is a system-on-chip (SoC) design, delivering multiple functions on a single piece of silicon. Built on a 5nm process, the M1 has 16 billion transistors and a thermal design power (TDP) of 10 watts (in the MacBook Air). The MacBook Air may be Apple's entry-level laptop, but being Apple that means a starting price of $999. Outwardly it looks almost identical to its Intel-based predecessor, although the 227ppi Retina display now supports the professional DCI-P3 colour standard and the weight has increased slightly (by 40g to 1.29kg). Wireless connectivity is up to date (Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6) and the two Thunderbolt 3 ports now support USB4, although the webcam is still a 720p FaceTime unit. RAM and storage upgrades (at purchase time) are limited and pricey, but it's the performance and battery life that make the M1 MacBook Air stand out. We recorded a Geekbench 5 (multi core) CPU score of 7590, which blows away the early 2020 Intel Core i7-based MacBook Air's score of 3050. Meanwhile, our battery tests recorded the M1 model lasting for 17 hours 19 minutes, compared to around 11 hours for the Intel-based MacBook Air. Read the review: MacBook Air (2020) review Two other MacBook models – the M1-based 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a bigger battery (58.2Wh) and the Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro -- are also excellent choices, with the latter particularly suitable for creators (see above): MacBook Pro 13-inch (Late 2020)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) View Now at Apple

Best for Linux users Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition OS: Ubuntu Linux 20.04 | CPU: Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8GB, 16GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen: 13.4in. InfinityEdge, 1920 x 1200 (169ppi, non-touch, touch), 3840 x 2400 (338ppi, touch), 500 nits | Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) | Ports and slots: 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, MicroSD | Camera: HD (720p) RGB & IR | Audio: 2 mics, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack | Battery: 52Wh (14h 11m FHD+, 8h 12m 4K+/UHD+) | Dimensions: 295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8mm | Weight: 1.2kg (non-touch), 1.27kg (touch) | Price: from $899 (Core i5), $1079 (Core i7) Linux has a small but dedicated following among desktop and laptop users -- particularly developers -- and PC manufacturers have taken notice in recent years. For example, Lenovo recently certified its high-end laptops and desktops for Linux, and preloads its ThinkStation and ThinkPad P Series workstations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ubuntu LTS. You can, of course, install a Linux distro on all manner of laptops, but for peace of mind you'll want to buy from a 'name' brand, preferably with Linux pre-installed. Read the review: Dell XPS Linux review Which brings us to another win for Dell's XPS 13 -- this time, the Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 on board. The (excellent) hardware is identical to that described earlier for the regular XPS 13 running Windows 10. Developers are likely to want to attach multiple peripherals -- an external monitor, extra storage, for example -- and there are just two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports (one of which is required for power). This means a compatible docking station will almost certainly have to be added to the laptop's price, which starts at $899 for a Core i5 processor, or $1079 with a Core i7 at the helm. View Now at Dell

Related stories:

