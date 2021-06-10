Best rugged tablet in 2021: Rough and tough tablets

Phones and tablets have become an irreplaceable part of our workday, allowing us to remotely edit spreadsheets, monitor inventory, communicate with each other, or manage fleets. But most phones and tablets aren't made to withstand tough environments like a construction site, emergency responders, weather, or frequent drops.

There are, however, a subset of ruggedized tablets that are built to withstand most abuse (because let's face it, nothing is indestructible). They're more often than not, a pricey investment, but thanks to their tough exteriors, will prevent you from spending far too much money to get devices repaired or replaced.

We found several rugged tablets, running either Windows 10 to Android, and built to power through whatever kind of abuse you can throw at it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 More compact version of the Tab Active Pro Display: 8-inch display | Processor: Exynos 9810 | Storage: 64GB or 128GB | Memory: 4GB or 6GB | Biometrics: Fingerprint | Colors: Black | Cameras: 13MP rear, 4K video. 5MP front camera | Weight: 427 grams | Dimensions: 8.42 x 4.99 x 0.39 inches | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C | Battery: 5,050mAh The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is a smaller version of the Tab Active Pro. It's equipped with an 8-inch display, MIL-STD 810H certification, IP68 rating for dust and water. That means you can drop it from up to 1.5m or leave it in water for up to 30 minutes, and it should survive without any issues. There are two models. Both the 64GB storage and 128GB model come with 4GB of memory and a 5,050mAh battery. The battery can be swapped out, making it easy to change batteries if you start to run low. You can even run the Active 3 without a battery as long as it's connected to a dedicated power source. Android 10 is installed out of the box, and it comes with Samsung's DeX platform that converts the tablet interface into a laptop-like experience. Because it's running Android, you'll be able to get all of the apps and services you usually get from the Play Store. $490 at Amazon

Panasonic Toughbook A3 A powerful Android tablet from Panasonic Display: 10.1-inch display | Processor: Qualcomm SDM660 2.2GHz | Storage: 64GB | Memory: 4GB | Color: Black | Cameras: 8MP rear, 5MP front camera | Weight: 1.98-pounds | Dimensions: 8.42 x 4.99 x 0.39 inches | Connections: Dock connector, headphone jack, USB-C, USB-A | Battery: 2 x 3,200mAh The Toughbook A3 launched in early 2020 and still looks like a viable rugged tablet. It has a 10.1-inch display, giving you more room to get work done in the field when compared to something like the Tab Active 3. It boasts 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, with microSD card support up to 64GB, and dedicated modes when it senses rain or the user is wearing gloves (a common feature for most ruggedized tablets). It's IP65 certified for water and dust resistance and has a battery life of 9 hours. You can hot-swap the battery packs, however, meaning you don't have to wait for the tablet to power down and then back up when you need to change batteries. Pricing starts at $2,699, and you'll need to go through Panasonic's sales partners to pick one up. $2,600 at Panasonic

Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet A FirstNet-ready tablet Display: 11.6-inch display | Processor: Intel Core i3-8145U | Storage: 128GB or 256GB | Memory: 8GB or 16GB | Cameras: 8MP rear, 5MP IR camera | Weight: 3.31 pounds | Dimensions: 7.99 x 8.23 x 12.29-inches | Connections: 1 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB-C, 1 x headphone jack, 1 x RS-232 port, 1 x Docking Pogo, 1 x Backpack Pogo | Battery 34 Whr The Latitude 7220 is dubbed a Rugged Extreme Tablet by Dell, and it has the specs to back it up. It comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and has enough ports that make modern laptops jealous. Its design exudes a rugged exterior. The 7220 has a display that measures 11.6 inches, up to 16GB of memory, up to 256GB of storage, and is equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor. In addition to the touchscreen, there are several physical buttons along the bottom of the housing to navigate Windows 10. Pretty much every aspect of the tablet can be customized during the building process of the purchase. For instance, you can opt to put an Intel Core i7 in it, should you need the extra power. You can also add an optional keyboard, extra battery packs, or pick between AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint for mobile connectivity. $1,969 at Dell

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1-inch Android tablet with removable batteries Display: 10.1-inch display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 | Storage: 64GB | Memory: 4GB | Cameras: 13MP rear, 8MP front camera | Weight: 653 grams | Dimensions: 243.5 x 170.2 x 9.9 mm | Connections: 1 x USB-C | Battery 7,600mAh Samsung's biggest ruggedized tablet runs Android 9, providing a similar experience to the company's smartphones. The 10.1-inch display works with the S Pen stylus, making it possible to jot and write down notes on the display. You get 64GB of storage, 4GB of memory, and a 7,600mAh battery. There's a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. You can add up to 512GB of storage via a microSD card. This rugged tablet is ideal for someone who needs the added protection but also prefers Samsung's ecosystem of apps, devices, and services. $519 at Amazon

Getac F110 Rugged Windows tablet that can take a severe beating Display: 11.6-inch display | Processor: Intel Core i5 | Storage: 256GB | Memory: 8GB | Cameras: 8MP rear, FHD webcam | Weight: 3.08-pounds | Dimensions: 12.4 x 8.15 x 0.96-inches | Connections: 1 x USB-C, 1 x headphone jack, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Docking connector | Battery 2 x 2,160mAh The Getac F110 is a rugged Windows tablet that can take a severe beating. It's MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461G, and IP65 certified, so it'll withstand virtually whatever you throw at it. You can get it with Windows 10 Pro, powered by 8th generation Intel processors, 8GB of memory, and SSD storage ranging from 256GB, 512GB up to 1TB. There's a 1080p 11.6-inch touchscreen display, a Windows Hello camera system for face authentication, and a myriad of ports and connection options for accessories and scanners. There's also an older model available on Amazon for $749. The listing says it runs Windows 7 Professional and is powered by an Intel Core i5, with 4GB of memory. If you're on a tight budget and need something that's just powerful enough to get the job done, it just might do the trick. $3,905 at Portable One

Wouldn't a case do just as good of a job to make a tablet rugged? Yes and no. Some of the higher-end cases, like those from Otterbox, are certainly designed to protect your tablet, there are some aspects of a rugged tablet it can't reproduce. For example, some of the tablets in this roundup are designed to withstand severe temperatures in addition to being tougher to break when you drop it.

How did we choose these rugged tablets? I've been testing and using tablets since the first iPad launched and have used a large number of tablets over the years. Using personal experience with tablets and reviews across the internet from users and pros alike, I was able to come up with this list of rugged tablets.