Best gaming CPU 2022: Top Intel and AMD processors compared

Gaming today sure is not what it used to be.

Every day, systems are evolving, and new games are launching, offering an endless buffet of entertainment for your daily needs. However, not all PCs may be up to the task for that brand-new, power-hungry game with upgraded graphics.

Before you buy a new CPU, it is important to consider which model is the right fit for your needs and the type of gaming you enjoy. This list is a great place to start with the best CPU gaming systems of 2022.

The best gaming CPUs compared Product

Speed Processor Threads Cache Intel Core i5-12600K

3.70 GHz 10 core 16 30 MB AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

4.6 GHz 6 core 12 35 MB AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

4.4 GHz 6 core 12 19 MB Intel Core i9-12900K

5.2 GHz 16 core 24 30 MB AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

4.9 GHz 16 core 32 72 MB

: 128GB Processor graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770 Warranty Your purchase of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X includes a limited warranty period of three years for both parts and labor. At a glance The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X features a 6 core processor, a limited processor compared to others on our list, but it is AMD's fastest offering with an affordable price tag to match. There are only 12 processing threads for average graphics, but the Max Boost 4.6 GHz processing speeds help make for it. Enjoy faster speeds than the Intel Core i5-12600K with maximum speeds of 4.6 GHz and a generous cache of 35MB. This system works with all of your favorite games, providing 100+ FPS performance, and unlike most other CPUs, you also receive the AMD Wraith Stealth cooler to help save you some money on your total purchase. The system comes unlocked for overclocking with DDR-3200 support. With an impressive Socket AM4 platform, this CPU can also support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards. Pros Good cache

Fantastic multi-tasking capability

Power-efficient Cons More expensive than previous models

Limited 6 core processor

Minimal threads

Intel Core i5-12600K Overall best CPU for gaming Amazon Key specs Launched : 2021

: 2021 Product collection : 12th Generation

: 12th Generation CPU type : Desktop

: Desktop Total cores : 10

: 10 Total threads: 16

16 Performance-core max turbo frequency : 4.90 GHz

: 4.90 GHz Efficient-core max turbo frequency : 3.60 GHz

: 3.60 GHz Performance-core bass frequency : 3.70 GHz

: 3.70 GHz Efficient-core base frequency : 2.80 GHz

: 2.80 GHz Cache : 20 MB Intel Smart Cache

: 20 MB Intel Smart Cache Total L2 Cache : 9.5MB

: 9.5MB Processor base power : 125W

: 125W Maximum turbo power : 150W

: 150W Maximum memory size : 128GB

: 128GB Processor graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770 Warranty Intel offers a three-year limited warranty with the Core i5-12600K. At a glance The 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12600K is a fantastic mid-range option. At around $300, it is an affordable option with decent speeds at around 3.70 GHz, although it is the slowest CPU on our list. The 10-core processor combines solid speeds with fast processing using six performance cores and four efficient cores. It is a three-speed system that uses an LGA 1700 socket. Its design incorporates hyper-threading architecture, which means you can count on this system to still perform well despite demanding, power-hungry programs. It also features a signature turbo boost with new, revamped Intel UHD graphics. The L3 cache is capable of holding up to 16MB of data for improved performance with exclusive Intel 7 Architecture and incorporated microarchitecture for power efficiency. Pros Decent cache

Fair pricing

Excellent overclock ceiling Cons CPU cooler not included

Lower speeds

Not compatible with all games

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Best budget CPU Amazon Key specs Launched : 2020

: 2020 Product collection : AMD Ryzen Processors

: AMD Ryzen Processors CPU type : Desktop

: Desktop CPU socket : AM4

: AM4 Total cores : 6

: 6 Total threads: 12

12 Maximum boost clock : 4.6 GHz

: 4.6 GHz Base clock : 3.7 GHz

: 3.7 GHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Processor CPU Technology : TSMC 7nm FinFET

: TSMC 7nm FinFET Total L2 Cache : 3MB

: 3MB Total L3 Cache: 32 B OS support is available for the following systems: Windows 11 - 64-Bit Edition

Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition

RHEL x86 64-Bit

Ubuntu x86 64-Bit Warranty The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G includes a warranty for parts that lasts three years. At a glance The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is our pick for the best cheap CPU for gaming. Because of the lower price, you will get slower speeds with 4.4 GHz and only a 6 core processor using a 7nm "Zen 3" core. There are 12 threads for 1080P graphics, plus 19MB of cache storage with a CPU Socket AM4. Like the Ryzen 5 5600X, it also comes unlocked for clocking with Precious Boost Overdrive to offer faster clock speed and power limits. DDR4-3200 is supported. The AMD Ryzen Master is a nifty addition that allows you to personalize CPU performance for a fully customized experience, but in every aspect, this CPU fails to offer the power, speed, and memory of other models. However, it is a great option when you do not have a lot of money to spend. Pros Cheapest on our list

Great graphics

Radeon-compatible Cons Restricted speed

Small cache

Low connectivity

Intel Core i9-12900K Best high-end CPU Amazon Key specs Launched : 2021

: 2021 Product collection : 12th Generation

: 12th Generation CPU type : Desktop

: Desktop Total cores : 16

: 16 Total threads: 24

24 Max turbo frequency : 5.20 GHz

: 5.20 GHz Efficient-core max turbo frequency : 3.90 GHz

: 3.90 GHz Performance-core bass frequency : 5.10 GHz

: 5.10 GHz Performance-core base frequency : 3.90 GHz

: 3.90 GHz Efficient-core base frequency : 3.90 GHz

: 3.90 GHz Cache : 30 MB Intel Smart Cache

: 30 MB Intel Smart Cache Total L2 Cache : 14MB

: 14MB Processor base power : 125W

: 125W Maximum turbo power : 241W

: 241W Maximum memory size : 128GB

: 128GB Processor graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770 At a glance The Intel Core i9-12900K uses an LGA 1700 socket, allowing for PCB installation. The L3 cache includes 30 MG of memory, which is about average for the models on our list of 2022's best gaming CPUs. This model features a 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900K desktop processor and a maximum clock speed(1) of up to 5.2 GHz. Experience improved 10 nm performance per watt with the benefit of added power efficiency, thanks to integrated micro-architecture. The Intel Thread Director is able to sort and coordinate multiple workloads so your system does not get bogged down from internal minutiae. There are a whopping 16 performance cores and eight efficient cores for a total of 24 threads. Plus, the Intel Smart Cache enables 30MB of storage with 600 series(3) motherboard capacity and a 1700 socket. This comes both unlocked and overclockable. Pros High-performing

Most threads

Solid cache Cons Requires a lot of power

Finicky with Windows 10

Expensive

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Best performance Amazon Key specs Launched : 2020

: 2020 Product collection : AMD Ryzen Processors

: AMD Ryzen Processors CPU type : Desktop

: Desktop CPU socket : AM4

: AM4 Total cores : 16

: 16 Total threads: 32

32 Maximum boost clock : 4.9 GHz

: 4.9 GHz Base clock : 3.4 GHz

: 3.4 GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Processor CPU Technology : TSMC 7nm FinFET

: TSMC 7nm FinFET Total L2 Cache : 8MB

: 8MB Total L3 Cache: 64MB OS support is available for the following systems: Windows 11 - 64-Bit Edition

Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition

RHEL x86 64-Bit

Ubuntu x86 64-Bit Warranty A three-year warranty is included with the purchase of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. At a glance The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the most expensive on our list with a super-fast 16 core processor. The CPU speed operates with 4.9 GHz Max Boost with a Socket AM4. Because of this, it works with PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards. 16 cores support it with 32 processing threads, the most by far of our picks, delivering AMD's elite 100+ FPS performance for today's top games. The CPU is unlocked for overclocking with 72MB of cache and DDR-3200 support. However, the cooler is not included, so an additional purchase is required. It is a pricey inconvenience since this CPU is already expensive. Pros Large processor

Huge cache

Faster speeds Cons Most expensive on our list

Stock cooler not included

Requires a lot of power

How did we choose these CPUs? Shopping for a gaming CPU can be overwhelming if you do not know the right lingo. CPUs have their own language, which can often be confusing to the novice user. When searching for a new CPU for gaming, these are some of the considerations you should make to help you find the right CPU model for your needs. Manufacturer : For better reliability, consider who makes your CPU. Both AMD and Intel are leading manufacturers for CPUs, and they both dominate our list.

: For better reliability, consider who makes your CPU. Both AMD and Intel are leading manufacturers for CPUs, and they both dominate our list. Launch date : Technology is quickly and constantly evolving, so a newer model may offer you features. Of course, you will likely pay for this with a higher price tag.

: Technology is quickly and constantly evolving, so a newer model may offer you features. Of course, you will likely pay for this with a higher price tag. Generation : The type of generation can tell you which programming and processor the CPU uses.

: The type of generation can tell you which programming and processor the CPU uses. Core : The CPU core count tells you how fast a CPU can operate with cores working to process several different instructions at the same time. Today's CPUs generally use multiple cores for greater performance.

: The CPU core count tells you how fast a CPU can operate with cores working to process several different instructions at the same time. Today's CPUs generally use multiple cores for greater performance. Clock speed : Also known as the clock rate or frequency, the clock speed shows how many cycles per second that a CPU can execute. It is measured in gigahertz (GHz).

: Also known as the clock rate or frequency, the clock speed shows how many cycles per second that a CPU can execute. It is measured in gigahertz (GHz). Overclocking : Overclocking allows you to increase the clock speed of your CPU. For example, the Intel® Performance Maximizer is one of the leading ways for overclocking with greater performance.

: Overclocking allows you to increase the clock speed of your CPU. For example, the Intel® Performance Maximizer is one of the leading ways for overclocking with greater performance. Integrated graphics: For better imaging, consider if integrated graphics are available with your CPU. This is especially important if you plan to edit and stream videos. Another great way to find the best CPU for gaming in 2022 is to look at which PC games you intend on playing. The specifications can help ensure that you buy the right CPU for your personal needs.

What is a CPU? A CPU is a central processing unit. Working as the brain of your device, it is the mastermind behind the scenes to keep your device running smoothly, regardless of whether it is your computer or your thermostat.

What is the best CPU for gaming in 2022? The best CPU for gaming depends on the games you intend to play and the kind of processing you need. You should also consider speed and memory in your selection. Our list of the best gaming CPUs in 2022 is an excellent place to begin your search.

How much does a CPU for gaming cost? A CPU for gaming can cost anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars to over $1,000. Our picks for the best CPUs range from less than $250 to more than $725.

Are there alternatives worth considering? In our search for the best gaming CPUs, we came across several options that might be worth your consideration. These are some of the other CPUs we considered for 2022's best CPUs for gaming:

Once you find the right CPU for you, we can help you build a gaming PC or even how to build a cheap PC that may require a slightly different setup. Regardless of which CPU you choose, we'll help get you on your way with a kid-friendly PC gaming build that is fun for the whole family!