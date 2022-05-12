The 6 best password managers: Easily maintain all your logins
Google: Here comes our 'Open Source Maintenance Crew'
The Google Open Source Maintenance Crew will under-resourced critical open source products to fix security issues.
Researchers warn of APTs, data leaks as serious threats against UK financial sector
Researchers say geopolitical threats are far from the only concern.
Nasty Zyxel remote execution bug is being exploited
Shadowserver says it can see over 20,000 Zyxel firewalls vulnerable to unauthenticated remote code execution via CVE-2022-30525.
Australian Taxation Office issues capital gains warning for crypto and NFT sellers
Headed to the moon in the midst of a crash? The tax man would like to take his share.
Does Best Buy tackle crime differently from Apple? I had to ask
A video shows an extraordinary defensive performance against a shoplifter from Best Buy employees. But is this company policy? I asked till I got an answer.
Singapore launches safety rating scheme for e-commerce sites
Assessing e-commerce marketplaces based on their anti-scam measures, the scheme gives Facebook Marketplace the lowest rating while Lazada and Amazon are amongst those that received the highest.
White House joins OpenSSF and the Linux Foundation in securing open-source software
Open-source software supply chain security is now a vital issue of national security.
These ransomware attackers sent their ransom note to the victim's printer
Cybersecurity researchers detail attacks by 'Cobalt Mirage' that took place this year - and say some of the targeting is very odd, compared with previous campaigns.
What's the safest way to permanently erase your laptop's drive? [Ask ZDNet]
Got a tech question? Ed Bott and ZDNet's squad of editors and experts probably have the answer. This week: How to delete your data from a laptop, the best way to replace weak passwords, and why big touchscreens are so hard to find.
Just in time? Bosses are finally waking up to the cybersecurity threat
Cybersecurity chiefs say that boardrooms are asking better questions, but is the money there to back this up?
The stakes 'could not be any higher': CISA chief talks about the tech challenges ahead
CISA director Jen Easterly says secure by design must become the norm to help protect society from cyberattacks. But that's not the only challenge ahead.
Beware of state actors stepping up attacks on managed service providers: Cyber agencies
Cyber agencies advise users to check contracts to ensure providers have sufficient security controls in place.
