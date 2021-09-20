Free online courses to help you learn new skills and advance your career

Learning new skills, exploring new subjects, and tackling new material brings many rewards, including increased self-confidence, new career opportunities, and a sense of satisfaction.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, many adults took advantage of their newfound free time to learn something new. With traditional classrooms closed, more and more turned to free online classes from providers like online learning company Coursera, which reported a 65% growth in registered users in 2020, serving more than 77 million students.

Free online courses allow you to learn something new, sharpen your skills, or try out a new field with a small investment of time. These online courses can lead to new hobbies, new language skills, or a new career, particularly in tech fields where programmers often need to learn new skills quickly.

Why take an online course?

Online courses offer an efficient and economical way to learn new things –– and providers offer classes in just about everything you can imagine. Instructors can show you how to take better iPhone photos or create unique clothing with your sewing machine. You can find classes on the science of happiness and wellbeing. Or you can brush up on career and job search skills like business writing or interviewing.

Online learning also offers opportunities for unemployed students to prepare for new jobs. Free online classes also allow you to try out a new subject before committing to a longer and more expensive training opportunity. Or, you may wish to refresh your math or language skills before starting a bachelor's or master's degree.

Some fields, like technology, change quickly. Online learning helps tech workers learn new skills in emerging technologies. Much of the workforce needs to learn new skills for today's enterprises. Free learning courses help bridge those skill gaps.

Benefits of online courses

Flexibility: You can access online classes almost everywhere you have an internet connection, allowing you to incorporate learning into your schedule. Many platforms support mobile apps. Classes often do not have set meeting times. Many platforms offer instant access to course materials so that you can begin learning as soon as you register.

You can access online classes almost everywhere you have an internet connection, allowing you to incorporate learning into your schedule. Many platforms support mobile apps. Classes often do not have set meeting times. Many platforms offer instant access to course materials so that you can begin learning as soon as you register. Convenience: Choose courses that require a few hours to a few weeks of study. Instructors may include professionals in the field who focus on key skills or knowledge, providing more efficient use of your time. Many courses support a self-paced model, allowing you to move to the next topic when you are ready.

Choose courses that require a few hours to a few weeks of study. Instructors may include professionals in the field who focus on key skills or knowledge, providing more efficient use of your time. Many courses support a self-paced model, allowing you to move to the next topic when you are ready. Cost: Free online learning courses often include videos and collected reading materials. You also save on commuting costs. Many providers also offer paid memberships, with a more extensive course catalog and more class and instructor interaction, often at significant savings of more traditional learning options.

Online course providers you should know

Skillshare Skillshare Skillshare features courses in creative endeavors such as photography, music, and web design and development. Course offerings also include business skills, freelancing, and lifestyle topics. Free classes include online videos. A paid membership provides access to a project-based curriculum and collaborative learning environment. The platform also welcomes instructors eager to share their talents with students. Location: Online

Most popular courses: iPhone Photography, Productivity Masterclass, Fundamentals of DSLR Photography

What it includes: Online videos

Cost: Free to $32 per month

Certificate: No

Level: Beginner to advanced View now at Skillshare

General Assembly General Assembly Coding bootcamp provider General Assembly offers free courses in coding, data science, design, and digital marketing. They also include career development courses in topics like public speaking. The free online classes allow learners to explore new subjects before committing to one of the online or on-campus bootcamps General Assembly offers. The courses take place online in a live stream session with instructor interaction. Location: Online

Most popular courses: Intro to Coding, Intro to Data Analytics, Intro to UX Design

What it includes: Scheduled live stream broadcast

Prices: Free

Certificate: No

Level: Beginner to intermediate View now at General Assembly

What courses can I take online? Online learning providers offer thousands of free online courses. Classes range from academic topics, like English or history, to technology training or creative instruction. You can easily find online classes that pique your interest or align with your career goals.

What is the quickest certificate to get from an online course? Many online classes support a self-paced instructional model. You can watch the videos, complete the readings, and take any required tests sometimes in a matter of hours. Other programs may require several weeks or even months to complete. Check with the provider as many offer verified certificates only for students with paid memberships.