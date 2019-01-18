Mobilizing 5G Millimeter Wave

In this infographic, you’ll learn how the mmWave spectrum delivers huge bandwidth increases for mobile devices, what it took to get this breakthrough ready for consumers, and how it will unlock new experiences like extended reality and wireless enterprise cloud.

| By Studio for Qualcomm | Topic: Infographic

cnet-s61-qualcomm-mmwave-infographic-r4c.jpg

To learn more, please visit www.qualcomm.com/5g

