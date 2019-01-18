Mobilizing 5G Millimeter Wave

To learn more, please visit www.qualcomm.com/5g
Storage
Huawei modernises storage with OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage Series
In this infographic, you’ll learn how the mmWave spectrum delivers huge bandwidth increases for mobile devices, what it took to get this breakthrough ready for consumers, and how it will unlock new experiences like extended reality and wireless enterprise cloud.
| By Studio for Qualcomm | Topic: Infographic
To learn more, please visit www.qualcomm.com/5g
Digital Transformation
CIOs are becoming central to their organisation through an external customer focus
One Phone, Two Numbers: Empowering mobile business
Businesses concerned about control and compliance have been leery of BYOD. Here's one innovative solution that lets companies embrace mobility and empower employees. ...
Preventing Data Leakage, Protecting Your Business Infographic
SaaS implementations deliver high productivity and low overhead, but user error or malicious activity may lead to data leakage. A recent CBSi survey shows that companies are concerned ...
State of Cloud Security Infographic
This infographic illustrates several key findings from an exclusive survey conducted by CBS Interactive on behalf of Palo Alto Networks. Covering private and hybrid environments, ...
SD-WAN Performs for the Digital Age
Companies are embracing cloud applications and resources, but traditional, MPLS-based networks may not be up to the task of handling cloud's increased bandwidth requirements. ...
Easiest cost-saving measures for small businesses
If you're spending hours working out how to try and save money, that's time you're not spending on the bread and butter of your enterprise. Presented together with O2, here are some ...
CFO and CHRO: Keeping track of a company's workforce health
Cross-functional collaboration, between finance and HR more important than ever
Transforming the Enterprise with SD-WAN
SD-WAN accelerates enterprise applications and enables companies to embrace cloud-based operating models. In this infographic, we compare legacy networking models with SD-WAN ...
Securing the Internet of Things
Increasing the number of connected devices in a company's IT environment can also increase the attack surface and open up new vulnerabilities, especially when many IoT devices and ...
Data storage is a hugely popular use case for cloud services, and IoT implementations will only increase the need for scalable, affordable capacity in the cloud. In this infographic, ...