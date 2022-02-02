MBA jobs for introverts: Business careers for quiet professionals

Being an introvert generally means preferring calm, introspective environments to overly stimulating environments. Introverts often find work in behind-the-scenes roles, many of which can be done with an MBA.

Introverts can find fulfilling and lucrative MBA jobs in finance, information technology, and business. If you consider yourself an introvert, explore some of the MBA jobs in which introverts can shine. You can learn how to put your independent, reflective nature to work for you.

Best MBA jobs for introverts

While social interaction is common for positions held by MBAs, the best MBA jobs for introverts play to their strengths. Introverts may like to work alone, but this doesn't mean managerial and administrative roles are off the table. Though MBAs prepare introverts for positions working with numbers, computers, and hard data, they also teach quiet individuals the social skills they need to thrive in other roles.

Accountant

Average yearly salary: $73,560

Alternate job titles: Tax accountant, forensic accountant, cost accountant

What they do: Accountants work with financial data to identify risks and opportunities for revenue growth. They ensure the accuracy of financial records, calculate expenses, and pay taxes. Accountants work within the guidelines of overseeing regulatory bodies.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: An accountant spends a lot of time working independently. Accountants, many of whom hold an accounting MBA, examine and prepare financial statements and documents, employing analytical and observational skills in their work. Reports and other communications with clients can often be submitted electronically.

Auditor

Average yearly salary: $73,560

Alternate job titles: Internal auditor, external auditor, audit manager

What they do: Auditors assess financial accounts for companies and individuals. Some auditors work within organizations, while others serve as consultants brought in to identify errors, fraud, and opportunities in financial activities. Auditors identify ways to improve financial processes while adhering to industry standards and appropriate regulations.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Auditors work independently, looking closely at financial information in hard copy or on computers. However, they may have to communicate with clients about their finances. Introverts who possess analytical, technical, and some people skills would do well in this position.

Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialist

Average yearly salary: $67,190

Alternate job titles: Compensation manager, benefits administrator, compensation and benefits analyst

What they do: Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists oversee and manage programs for employees of businesses and organizations. They supervise wage distribution, benefits plans and policies, and ensure adherence to state and federal regulations. They also classify positions, monitor payments, and research compensation and benefits options. An MBA in human resources can prepare you for this role.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Compensation, benefits, and job analysts have some duties that require interactions with others, but spend much of their time working and researching independently.

Economist

Average yearly salary: $108,350

Alternate job titles: Financial manager, actuary, financial data analyst

What they do: The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects faster-than-average growth in employment for economists from 2020 to 2030. This bodes well for individuals with an MBA in finance or accounting. Economists gather and assess data, trends, and issues to forecast market trends. They also provide solutions to economic challenges, conduct qualitative and quantitative research, and produce reports and papers that reflect their findings.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Many economists carry out their duties independently, using technology to interpret data. Research, writing, and record-keeping are often solitary activities for economists. However, the amount of social interaction for economists varies by industry and role, especially for economists who advise businesses, governments, and individual clients.

Information security analyst

Average yearly salary: $103,590

Alternate job titles: Information security specialist, cybersecurity consultant, network security administrator

What they do: According to the BLS, employment opportunities for information security analysts will experience a 33% growth from 2020 to 2030, which is much faster than the average growth rate for all occupations. Information security analysts protect sensitive information by installing software, performing tests, and researching new products and procedures. They can work in industries such as finance, information technology, and consulting.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: This role does not require extensive interaction with others. Being an information security analyst requires technical and analytical skills, and much of the work is done independently. Introverts with an MBA concentration in information technology or cybersecurity are a good fit for information security analyst roles.

Market research analyst

Average yearly salary: $65,810

Alternate job titles: Market data analyst, insight analyst, director of market research

What they do: Market research analysts study markets to determine forums for the sale of goods and services. These professionals also assess market trends to forecast market conditions and develop marketing strategies. They conduct surveys, questionnaires, and polls to collect data; prepare reports, tables, and charts; and have strong technical skills. Employment opportunities in this position are expected to grow by 22% from 2020 to 2030, according to the BLS.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Analytical, creative, and detail-oriented individuals thrive in market research analysts positions. Market research analysts conduct research, analyze data, and prepare documents both independently and as part of a team. Introverts who enjoy some personal interaction would do well in this role.

Can introverts make good managers?

Introverts can make excellent managers. As introspective, observant, and reserved individuals, introverts are tuned into those around them, including the employees they supervise. Because introverts prefer to limit social interactions, an introverted manager lets workers under their supervision grow and thrive without hovering or micromanaging.

Introverts also make good leaders and managers because they tend to:

Be excellent listeners

Stay calm and collected



Undertake meaningful conversations



Be supportive of others' contributions



Emphasize depth over breadth for ideas and in personal interactions



Be humble and cooperative in a team setting



Though not all aspects of introversion readily transfer to management positions, there are resources to help introverts build managerial skills. Books like The Introverted Leader: Building On Your Quiet Strength and Quiet Influence: The Introvert's Guide to Making a Difference by Jennifer B. Kahnweiler can help. There are also online resources, such as online courses and communities for introverts.

In conclusion

Introversion shouldn't prevent you from earning an MBA. Introverts who ask themselves "What MBA should I get" have numerous options for study and work that allow them to grow in their careers with their contemplative, quiet nature.

MBA jobs for introverts exist in the business, finance, and information technology sectors. Earning an MBA can set an introvert on a path to professional success and personal fulfillment.

