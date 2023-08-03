'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Save $155 on CompTIA prep courses with this back-to-school sale
Ready for a career change? If you're interested in a job in IT, you may not have to go back to school. Instead, you could earn widely-recognized CompTIA certifications in your chosen area. As part of a back-to-school savings event, you can grab an exclusive deal on CompTIA prep courses to help you study for 12 different IT certification exams. Get lifetime access to these materials for only $40, normally $195, through August 13.
Learn in-demand skills and practices in the IT field
CompTIA reports that around a quarter of current IT professionals don't hold a bachelor's degree. That's because formal certifications, combined with experience, can prove to prospective employers that you're knowledgeable in the area and up-to-date with the latest programs and practices in the field.
These prep courses help you prepare for certification exams with video lectures, hands-on demonstrations, and practice questions. Since you'll get lifetime access to the courses, you can completely customize your learning plan based on your goals and schedule. Complete just one course or take several to bulk up your resume.
Some of the most popular CompTIA certifications are A+, Fundamentals+, Network+, and Security+. Any, or all, of those may be a great place to start if you aren't quite sure what sector you want to work in. Or, if you have a specialty in mind, you could target certifications like CySA+ and CASP+ for cybersecurity, PenTest+ for ethical hacking, Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+ for cloud computing, and more.
The perfect time to start a new career
Back-to-school season is a great time to focus on starting a new career or advancing in your existing one. Take advantage of this savings event to get CompTIA prep courses for the best price available, at just $40 (reg. $195) through August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon needed.