Scholarships for women in STEM

The STEM field has a disproportionately low number of women in its ranks. According to the National Science Board, women represent just 21% of engineering majors and 19% of computer and information technology majors.

Historically, STEM jobs have been stereotyped as masculine careers, discouraging women from pursuing these roles — or causing their parents and mentors to discourage them. Finances can be an issue, too. Women hold about two-thirds of the national student loan debt, according to the American Association of University Women.

To fight back against these trends, some organizations have introduced women in STEM scholarships, including computer science and information technology scholarships. Scholarships reduce financial stress for learners as they study, awarding funds based on academic merit, need, and identity.

To get prospective students started on their search, we've highlighted several women in STEM scholarships.

Women in STEM scholarships

The following list provides information on women in STEM scholarships, including the eligibility and deadline details. Each of these awards can be accessed by students across the country.

Scholarship amounts are one-time awards.

Broaden your financial aid search by looking through the following resources: CareerOneStop, Federal Student Aid, and the US Department of Education state contacts.

Red Olive Women in STEM Scholarship

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: August

Eligibility limitations: Available to women students currently enrolled in a STEM discipline.

About: In an effort to increase the number of women in the computer science field, Red Olive introduced this women-in-STEM scholarship. Candidates must submit an 800-word essay on how they will improve the future with technology to qualify.

Society of Women Engineers scholarships

Amount: Varies

Deadline: February and May

Eligibility limitations: Available to first-year women students with a 3.5 minimum GPA or upper-level students women with a 3.0 minimum GPA who are enrolled or accepted into a STEM program.

About: The Society of Women Engineers offers more than 260 scholarships to women pursuing engineering, technology, or computer science degrees who also demonstrate financial need.

Aysen Tunca Memorial Scholarship

Amount: $2,000

Deadline: March

Eligibility limitations: Available to undergraduate women in a STEM discipline who are members of the Society of Physics Students.

About: The Society of Physics Students provides this scholarship to promote and support women in the STEM field. Preference is given to students who demonstrate financial need.

Virginia Heinlein Memorial Scholarship

Amount: $4,000

Deadline: April

Eligibility limitations: Available to women students in a math, engineering, or physical or biological sciences program.

About: The Heinlein Society offers four scholarships to women pursuing a STEM bachelor of science degree at four-year colleges and universities. Candidates must submit a 500- to 1,000-word essay on a provided topic.

The BHW Group Women in STEM Scholarship

Amount: $3,000

Deadline: April

Eligibility limitations: Available to women in an undergraduate or master's STEM program.

About: The BHW Group offers a scholarship to support women in pursuit of a STEM education and career. Candidates need to submit a 500- to 800-word essay on one of the provided topics.

Association for Women in Science Kirsten R. Lorentzen Award

Amount: $2,000

Deadline: March

Eligibility limitations: Available to women sophomores and juniors in physics and geoscience programs.

About: The Association for Women in Science provides this award to women in physics and science programs who have strong extracurricular records or have overcome challenges.

UPS Scholarship for Female Students

Amount: $4,000

Deadline: February

Eligibility limitations: Available to Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) women student members pursuing an industrial engineering degree or equivalent with a 3.4 minimum GPA.

About: The IISE provides awards to student members with strong academic and leadership records, who also have the potential for future service.

Palantir Women in Technology Scholarship

Amount: $7,000

Deadline: March

Eligibility limitations: Available to undergraduate women in a computer science or related technical program.

About: Palantir offers 10 scholarships to support women in technology. Candidates need to submit two essay responses to the questions provided.

Identity-based scholarships for women in STEM

The following list provides details on the top national scholarships available to women in STEM who also belong to additional minority groups.

Some scholarships below are not exclusively for women, but if you're a woman pursuing a STEM degree and meet the other eligibility requirements, they may be worth an application.

Out to Innovate Scholarship

Amount: Varies

Deadline: January

Eligibility limitations: Available to LGBTQ+ students who support LGBTQ+ programs and are in pursuit of a STEM degree with a 2.75 minimum GPA.

About: Out to Innovate offers several scholarships for LGBTQ+ students in STEM. Candidates need to submit a 1000-word personal statement to qualify.

The Queer Engineer Scholarship

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: January

Eligibility limitations: Available to transgender and gender-minority students in engineering, science, and technology programs.

About: To help combat the disproportionate number of LGBTQ+ engineering students who drop out of school, Queer Engineer International offers scholarship support for trans and gender minority students.

The Atkins Minorities and Women STEM Scholarship Program

Amount: Varies

Deadline: April and October

Eligibility limitations: Available to women and racial minority full-time undergraduate students in a STEM discipline who have a 3.0 minimum GPA.

About: The SNC-Lavalin Group offers scholarships to candidates based on their academic merit, community involvement, financial need, and the quality of their submission video and letters of recommendation.

oSTEM Scholarship Program

Amount: $2,500 or $5,000

Deadline: Varies

Eligibility limitations: Available to LGBTQ+ students pursuing a STEM degree.

About: oSTEM promotes LGBTQ+ members in the STEM field with scholarships. Candidates must submit a personal statement and answer the respective question prompts.

