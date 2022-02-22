Top tech hubs in the US

Are you looking to kick start a career as a tech professional? Consider relocating to a new city where the tech industry is booming. Thanks to factors such as the expansion of industry giants such as Amazon and an increase in STEM majors, new US tech hubs have appeared across the country. The best cities for tech jobs now extend far beyond Silicon Valley and New York City.

For the following article, we have surveyed the best tech hubs based on factors including salary, population growth, racial diversity, number of tech professionals employed, and more. Read on for our list of the best hubs for tech professionals in the country and what they can offer you.

Finding and rating tech hubs

If you are looking to advance your technology career, relocating to a city with a healthy tech scene can help you succeed more easily. However, what makes a city a great tech hub? In curating the following list, we drew upon a variety of factors that make a city a great destination for tech professionals, including:

Demographics:

Population growth



Racial diversity



Educational achievements



Diversity and inclusiveness in beliefs



Technology:

Internet speeds, 4G and 5G coverage



Competitive spirit:

Number of start-ups



Number of Fortune 500 companies



Best growth potential:

Highest salaries



Great number of open positions



Best place to live:

Available housing



Local amenities



Walkability



Cultural landmarks and nightlife



Nature and outdoor recreation



Atlanta, GA

Tech highlights:

A variety of pioneering schools nearby, such as Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, and Morehouse

Inclusive to tech professionals of color



Urban features:

Andersonville National Historic Site

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site



Walkability score: 82



Major players:

Convoy

Mailchimp

Cricket Wireless

Global Payments

Caveats:

High economic disparity between white and Black people

Lack of outdoor recreation options

Intense summer heat and humidity

Austin, TX

Tech highlights:

No state income tax

Tech jobs in Austin generate $37.9 billion in economic impact



Reputation as a liberal, innovative hub of culture



Urban features:

A comparatively low cost-of-living

A thriving live music scene, including the SXSW music fest



SXSW Film Festival and Austin School of Film



Major players:

PayPal

Bumble



Microsoft



Forcepoint



Caveats:

One of the most gentrified cities in the country

Extremely hot throughout the summer



Single-family homes have become unaffordable for many



Baltimore, MD

Tech highlights:

Reputation for clean energy tech innovation

Centrally located relative to other major East Coast tech hubs



Healthy job market



Urban features:

Rich history to explore, including a monument to Francis Scott Key

The Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum

Walkability score: 64

Major players:

SYSCOM

Prometric

Metastorm

Zentech Manufacturing

Caveats:

Some of the country's highest homicide and violent crime rates

Maryland is a Blue Law state



Tropical storm and hurricane risk yearly



Boston, MA

Tech highlights:

Major hub for full stack development, machine learning, and artificial intelligence research

High pay for tech professionals



Major financial hub



Urban features:

One of the best cities for postsecondary educational institutes

Historic sites include Fenway Park, the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, and MIT Museum



Walkability score: 98



Major players:

Audible

Curriculum Associates



Liberty Mutual Insurance



Cambridge Semantics



Caveats:

Prickly and aggressive social culture

Small living spaces



Difficult rental market and one of the highest COL in the country



Burlington, VT

Tech highlights:

Close to the University of Vermont

Low unemployment



Home to a number of up-and-coming entrepreneurial firms



Urban features:

Vermont's largest city

Low crime rate

Close to a number of top spots for skiing

Major players:

Dynapower

Beta Technologies



Benchmark Space Systems



Data Innovations



Caveats:

Low population density and somewhat isolated

Low racial diversity



Heavy snowfall in the winter and "mud season" in the spring



Charlotte, NC

Tech highlights:

Competitive grant and incentive programs in NC for tech companies

Major financial and fintech company hub



Tech jobs in Charlotte employ around 99,705 people



Urban features:

Affordable COL

One of the best cities in the nation for fine dining

High quality of life

Major players:

Bank of America

Credit Karma



Passport



LendingTree



AvidXchange



Caveats:

High risk of hurricanes and flooding in the summer

Low diversity/mostly white

Relatively quiet nightlife, with most businesses closing early

Chicago, IL

Tech highlights:

The nation's second major financial hub after New York City

Lower COL than NYC or the Bay Area

Home to innovative schools such as University of Chicago and Illinois Institute of Technology

Urban features:

One of the best jazz scenes in America

American architectural landmarks such as the John Hancock building and Marina City



Walkability score: 77



Major players:

Salesforce

LinkedIn



Avant



Clearcover



M1 Finance



Caveats:

Some of the highest taxes in the nation

Gun violence issues in many parts of the city

Poor air and water pollution issues

Cleveland, OH

Tech highlights:

OhioX, a nonprofit dedicated to technology innovation, has offices in Cleveland

Inclusive to tech professionals of color



Major hub for healthcare, banking, and insurance



Urban features:

Home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Cleveland Museum of Art

Cleveland Parklands



Walkability score: 57



Major players:

InfoSys

MedPilot



OnShift



Bravo Wellness



Dakota Software



Caveats:

Roads frequently under construction

Cold winds from Lake Eerie affect the weather

High cost of entertainment and fine dining

Columbus, OH

Tech highlights:

Tech jobs in Columbus come largely from the city's booming startup ecosystem

Top-ranked city for entrepreneurs

Economy largely based on education, technology, and government

Urban features:

Home to Ohio State University, one of the nation's largest universities

Columbus Zoo is one of the nation's most respected zoos

Columbus's most walkable neighborhoods are in Short North, Italian Village, and German Village

Major players:

JP Morgan Chase

iZotope



Circulo Health



Finite State



T-CETERA



Caveats:

High radon levels throughout the city

High property taxes

Very few fine dining options within the city

Cloudy weather throughout the year

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Tech highlights:

Dallas-Ft. Worth is home to one of JP Morgan Chase's technology centers

373,965 tech professionals work in Dallas



The Dallas economy is dominated by telecommunications, information technology, and financial services



Urban features:

Numerous world-renowned museums, including the African American Museum and Dallas Museum of Art

Many options for outdoor recreation, including trails near the San Antonio River

Dallas's most walkable neighborhoods are in Downtown, Henderson and Oak Lawn

Major players:

Texas Instruments

JP Morgan Chase



Omnitracks



DataBank



Allegro Development



Caveats:

Sports-oriented culture

Huge disparity in wealth and living conditions, especially at racial lines

Confusing layout, making it easy to get lost

Denver, CO

Tech highlights:

Low taxes and low COL

Denver startups raised $401 million in 2015

Reputation for innovation in green technology

Urban features:

Diverse outdoor activities in the surrounding areas, passionate outdoor culture

Higher-than-average income in the Denver/Boulder area

Walkability score: 61

Major players:

Dish Network

Arrow Electronics

Gates

Vendavo

Four Winds Interactive

Caveats:

At a high altitude, which can be difficult for people with health problems

Infrastructure struggling to keep up with rising population

Relatively scant urban culture outside of outdoor activities in the mountains

Detroit, MI

Tech highlights:

Anderson Economic Group recently ranked Detroit 15th among emerging tech hub cities

Amazon added a new hub to downtown Detroit in 2015, adding more jobs in 2020

High-quality schools for STEM degrees, including Lawrence Technological University and University of Michigan

Urban features:

The Fort Wayne exhibit highlights Detroit history

The city has in recent years begun revitalizing its economy, with many companies making the move to Detroit



Walkability score: 51



Major players:

Smiths Group

OnStar

StockX

Detroit Labs

Cadillac

Caveats:

Some of the nation's highest crime rates, especially for violent, drug-related, and property crime

Lack of grocery stores throughout the city



Low property values that continue to drop



Huge gaps in wealth disparity, particularly between white and Black residents



Houston, TX

Tech highlights:

In recent years, many Californians have relocated to Houston, bringing with them IT companies and startups

Tech jobs in Houston employ 243,900 workers

Oil industry giants now turning to the tech industry for clean energy solutions



Urban features:

The country's fourth-largest city

Cultural landmarks include Rothko Chapel and the Johnson Space Center



Houston's most walkable neighborhoods include Neartown-Montrose, Midtown, and Downtown



Major players:

WiPro

BMC Software



KBR Inc



SnapStream



FlightAware



Caveats:

Storm threats, such as hurricanes and floods

High sales tax



Car-centric culture/lack of public transportation and walkability



Lots of mosquitos and ticks



Indianapolis, IN

Tech highlights:

Indianapolis's COL is 8% below the national average

The city's tech sector makes an economic impact of $9.3 billion



University of Notre Dame and Purdue University have strong technology programs



Urban features:

Urban highlights include the Indianapolis 500 and the world's largest children's museum

The Art & Soul music festival has highlighted Black music for almost 30 years



for almost 30 years Indianapolis's most walkable neighborhoods are in Downtown, Fountain Square, and Broad Ripple



Major players:

Franklin Electric

Greenlight Guru



hc1



Zylo



Bloomerang



Caveats:

Lack of cultural diversity; the population is mostly white

Indiana is a Blue Law state with unusual alcohol legislation



Strong conservative bent and religious culture with Christian norms and expectations



Los Angeles, CA

Tech highlights:

Tech scene employs 512,500 workers

Economic impact of LA tech scene is $94.6 billion annually

One of the most diverse economies of all major U.S. cities

Urban features:

Second largest city in the U.S.

Local tech scene accepting of minorities and LGBTQ+ tech professionals

Walkability score: 69

Major players:

Snap Inc.

Disney Interactive

Youtube

StackCommerce

GumGum

Caveats:

Extraordinarily long commute times due to difficult traffic

Highly competitive culture and high level of stress



Potential earthquake threat along the San Andreas fault line



Lots of urban sprawl — over 500 square miles



Miami, FL

Tech highlights:

Low taxes and relaxed business regulations

In recent years, many Californians have relocated to Miami, bringing with them startups and ties to tech giants



Major Eastern seaboard financial hub



Urban features:

One of the largest populations of Cuban Americans in the U.S.

Beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife

Walkability score: 77

Major players:

Citrix Systems

The Hackett Group

Ultimate Software

Apple

MagicLeap

Caveats:

Tropical storm threats and exceptionally humid weather in the summer

One of the country's highest COL

Very few historical features or monuments

Lots of insects, along with alligators and introduced pythons

Minneapolis, MN

Tech highlights:

Local tech scene employs 195,730 people

Major corporate hub for the Midwest — headquarters for 3M, Target, and other giants

Reputation for commitment to green energy

Urban features:

HIghly-educated, mostly liberal populace

Popular bike share program usable citywide

Walkability score: 71

Major players:

Infosys

Wipro



UnitedHealth Group



Zipnosis



Ceridian



Caveats:

Cultural reserve and indirect communication from locals makes it harder to form friendships

High sales, property, and income taxes, along with a unique meal tax



Flat terrain limits outdoor activities somewhat



Nashville, TN

Tech highlights:

Local tech scene employs 65,283 people

Low unemployment and strong economic growth, partly due to tech companies' investment in the city during the pandemic



Urban features:

Considered one of the birthplaces of modern country music home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The most walkable Nashville neighborhoods are East End, Downtown, and Cameron Trimble

Major players:

Emma

Asurion



Cloudvue



Ingram Content Group



CM Group



Caveats:

Difficult for people living with seasonal allergies

Strong culture of Christian religious values and social expectations

The tourism industry can create stress for some

Mostly conservative culture

New York City, NY

Tech highlights:

The tech scene has economic impact of $153.9 billion annually

Amazon, Google, and Facebook have major headquarters in Manhattan

The country's preeminent financial hub

Urban features:

Largest city in the US

One of the most racially diverse cities in the US: 24% Black and 29% Hispanic/Latino



Walkability score: 88



Major players:

WeWork Technology

Google

Innovid

Bloomberg LP

FactSet

Caveats:

High level of stress

Overcrowding

One of the highest COL in the country, and high rents

Culture of social aggressiveness and rudeness in some areas

Philadelphia, PA

Tech highlights:

The tech industry has an economic impact of $41.3 billion annually

The PHL: Most Diverse Tech Hub initiative

Strong resources for entrepreneurs and close to NYC and Boston

Urban features:

Home to numerous Revolutionary War landmarks, such as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall

Relatively low COL for a city its size, only 17% above the national average



Walkability score: 75



Major players:

CDI

Comcast

Inspiri-Tec

Siemens Healthineers

SAP America

Caveats:

Air pollution and overcrowding problems from high population density

Additional wage tax takes more from take-home pay for employees in the city



High rate of violent and property crime



Phoenix, AZ

Tech highlights:

Low-cost and low business regulation environment located a short plane ride from Silicon Valley

Amazon recently announced it plans to create 550 new jobs at new hub

Urban features:

Beautiful landscape, with hikes in the South Mountain Range within city limits

Population is 42.6% Hispanic/Latino

Phoenix's most walkable neighborhoods are Downtown, Garfield, and Eastlake Park

Major players:

Amazon

Data-Core Systems

CDI

Guru

Piano

Caveats:

Urban sprawl

High crime rate, particularly violent crime

High population of stray animals and dangerous wildlife

Struggling education system

Portland, OR

Tech highlights:

The cluster of tech companies within the Portland metro are known as Silicon Forest

Tech industry's economic output is $24.8 billion annually



Portland's tech culture has a clean energy focus



Urban features:

Close to both the scenic Columbia River Gorge and the ocean

Hub for independent art and music



Walkability score: 67



Major players:

Nike

Radar



Planar Systems



InFocus



Integrated Services



Caveats:

Comparative lack of racial diversity

Difficult for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder due to overcast, rainy weather



Many homes and apartments lack built-in AC



"Polite but reserved" culture



Salt Lake City, UT

Tech highlights:

The tech scene between Salt Lake City and Provo has been nicknamed Silicon Slopes

Tax incentives and low COL have drawn many tech companies to the area



Tech scene has an economic impact of $11.0b annually



Urban features:

Utah contains natural wonders such as Wasatch National Forest and Zion National Park

Walkability score: 59



Major players:

Adobe

Artemis Health

Capgemini

R-Zero

Filevine

Caveats:

Confusing street numbering system

Heavy snowfall in winter

Numerous drinking laws and other religious restrictions

Particularly poor air quality, especially in winter

San Diego, CA

Tech highlights:

High-income area where the healthcare industry is dominant

A short plane ride away from Silicon Valley

Startup San Diego is a nonprofit that advocates for tech entrepreneurship in the area

Urban features:

Beautiful Spanish and Mexican architecture, historical navy warships, and Cuyamaca State Park nearby

Walkability score: 53



Major players:

Teradata

Qualcomm

Illumina

Brain Corp

ClickUp

Caveats:

Airport is close to the city center, which creates noise

Lack of public transportation/car-centric culture



Limited historic sites



Lack of pro sports, aside from the Padres



Seattle, WA

Tech highlights:

Amazon and Microsoft have their main headquarters in Seattle

326,355 tech professionals work in the Seattle area

Tech scene's economic impact is $113.2 billion annually

Urban features:

High number of college graduates and mostly liberal culture

World-class destination for seafood

Walkability score: 74

Major players:

Microsoft

Amazon



Expedia



Getty Images



F5 Networks



Caveats: