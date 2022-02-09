What tech jobs don't require public speaking?

Talking in front of a group comes naturally for some people. For others, public speaking is a skill that they have to develop over time. Then, there are people who cannot bring themselves to do it at all.

Public speaking may not be something you enjoy, but it is a necessary evil in a lot of professions. While no job involves zero verbal communication, there are jobs in various industries that don't require public speaking. The tech industry, for one, provides you with some of the highest-paying positions that leave the public speaking to someone else.

As positions that often require independent research and analysis of data, information technology jobs generally require little, if any, public speaking. Take a look at how we found some jobs that may be right for you.

Ranking method

Using data from O*NET and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we ranked jobs that rarely require public speaking. Many of the jobs where individuals rarely perform public speaking fall into the technology category. As of May 2020, the positions below generally pay above the national mean salary of $56,310 for all occupations.

Tech jobs that don't require public speaking skills

7. Computer and information system manager

Frequency of public speaking: 27

27 Annual mean salary: $151,150

$151,150 Projected job growth (2020-30): 11%

11% Minimum education: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Minimum experience: Three years or more

Computer and information systems managers oversee the development of computer and information systems at organizations. These professionals communicate with supervisors, subordinates, and fellow managers about new and ongoing projects, upgrades, and matters related to relevant systems analysis, programming, and development.

CIS managers must have knowledge of computers and electronics, engineering, and management. They also have to make decisions and solve problems when needed.

6. Database administrator

Frequency of public speaking: 27

27 Annual mean salary: $98,860

$98,860 Projected job growth (2020-30): 8%

8% Minimum education: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Minimum experience: One year or more

Database administrators create and oversee databases, ensuring safe and efficient storage of organizational data. They work with various types of data in business, healthcare, and educational settings. Many of these professionals hold a database management degree.

Database administrators provide access to database appropriate individuals, monitor database operation, and troubleshoot issues as they arise. Types of database administrators include system and application database administrators.

5. Information security analyst

Frequency of public speaking: 27

27 Annual mean salary: $103,590

$103,590 Projected job growth (2020-30): 33%

33% Minimum education: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Minimum experience: One year or more

Tasked with planning and implementing security measures to protect computer networks and systems, information security analysts often hold a cybersecurity degree. They must stay informed of the latest developments in cybersecurity throughout their education and professional careers.

These professionals monitor organizational systems for data breaches, install protection software, and recommend security improvements and enhancements. Information security analysts prepare reports for supervisors about threats and violations, perform penetration testing, and participate in the development of a disaster recovery plan.

4. Web developer

Frequency of public speaking: 24

24 Annual mean salary: $77,200

$77,200 Projected job growth (2020-30): 13%

13% Minimum education: Some college, bachelor's degree preferred

Some college, bachelor's degree preferred Minimum experience: Entry-level position

Many web developers have a web development degree, but self-study, experience, and certificates can also provide a path to becoming a web developer.

Web developers build, monitor, and maintain websites. Many web developers oversee all aspects of a website's build. Within the larger category of web development, back-end developers construct a website, while front-end web developers focus on the aesthetic of the website.

Web developers write code using programming languages, work with graphic designers to develop a website's layout, integrate elements like audio and video, and create and test website features.

3. Computer network support specialist

Frequency of public speaking: 23

23 Annual mean salary: $65,450

$65,450 Projected job growth (2020-30): 9%

9% Minimum education: Associate degree or certificate

Associate degree or certificate Minimum experience: Entry-level position

Computer network support specialist roles in computer system design and telecommunications necessitating a computer network degree.

Computer network support specialists provide assistance to individual and organizational computer users via email, telephone, or in person. They may work to resolve issues related to local area networks, wide area networks, and internet systems. They test, evaluate, and provide maintenance to networks, as needed.

2. Data warehousing specialist

Frequency of public speaking: 23

23 Annual mean salary: $98,860

$98,860 Projected job growth (2020-30): 8%

8% Minimum education: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Minimum experience: Entry-level position

Data warehouse specialists possess extensive knowledge of mathematics, computer electronics, and programming. These professionals develop process models for sourcing, loading, transforming, and extracting data. Data warehousing specialists ensure accuracy, structure, and quality of data, while mapping between source systems and warehouses. They work with administrative, billing, or other computer systems to extract and monitor data warehouse structures.

1. Network and computer system administrator

Frequency of public speaking: 13

13 Annual mean salary: $84,810 (May 2020)

$84,810 (May 2020) Projected job growth (2020-30): 5%

5% Minimum education: Some college, bachelor's degree preferred

Some college, bachelor's degree preferred Minimum experience: One year or more

As our top information technology career that requires very little public speaking, network and computer system administrators oversee the daily operations of networks and systems within organizations. They install hardware and software, make upgrades, train users, and monitor security permissions and procedures.

Network and computer system administrators may supervise computer support specialists, coordinate with fellow network and computer systems professionals, or serve as the sole provider of information technology services for an organization.

In conclusion

Exploring the positions on this page and finding one that fits your abilities, interests, and professional goals is the first step towards finding a tech position that doesn't require public speaking. However, communication is a key skill, no matter what your job is. Keep this in mind as you fill out job applications, go to interviews, and gain insights into different roles.