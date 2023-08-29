'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a lifetime learning bundle with Rosetta Stone for $160 for Labor Day
Want to learn a new language? During the Stack Social Labor Day Sale, which runs through Sept. 4, you can get this lifetime learning subscription bundle with Rosetta Stone on sale for just $160 (reg. $749). Just remember to use coupon code ROSETTA at checkout.
For those who aren't familiar, Rosetta Stone was the original language-learning platform to take the world by storm, and it's still delivering great education to users all over. It's been trusted for over 27 years and utilized by major organizations, including NASA and Calvin Klein.
Rosetta Stone can help you with your pronunciation with its TruAccent technology, and its advanced speech engine can compare your accent to native speakers.
This bundle also includes a lifetime membership to StackSkills, which welcomes subscribers to a preselected library of over one thousand e-learning courses that you can take from the comfort of your own home computer.
And with 50 new ones added every month, you can constantly explore new topics and take in further education. Areas of study in StackSkills are of a wide variety, including cryptocurrency, growth hacking, cyber security, iOS development, and so much more.
Don't forget that this Labor Day savings opportunity will only last from now through Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Get The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $749) when you use code ROSETTA.