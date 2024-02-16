'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get the Travel Hacker Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone this Presidents' Day
Traveling in 2024 and for the rest of your life could get a whole lot more enriching, affordable, and safe with this limited-time Presidents' Day deal.
Get The 2024 Travel Hacker Bundle featuring a Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription, a Dollar Flight Club Premium lifetime subscription, a Real VPN lifetime subscription, and travel hacking courses for $160 with code TAKE20NOW through February 19th.
Rosetta Stone has been one of the leading language-learning programs in the world. It combines bite-sized lessons with speech recognition technology to create a customized and effective approach to preparing you to speak with the locals wherever you're traveling next.
Dollar Flight Club has over one million users around the world and it's been raved about in publications like Forbes and Conde Nast Traveler for its exceptional flight deal-tracking services. Scouring the internet constantly for mistake fares and better-than-average rates, it sets users up with alerts on flights coming to and from airports of their choice. CNN wrote, "If you're looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure, or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket."
RealVPN can protect your internet activity while traveling and working abroad by encrypting your data while you're online. It can also liberate you from geo-restrictions so that you can visit the sites you need to.
Lastly, this comprehensive bundle also includes 415 lessons on traveling and travel hacks from Skill Success. The focuses of some of these courses include becoming a digital nomad, sustainable tourism, and how to travel the world for cheap.
Get a Travel Hacker Bundle featuring lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club Premium, Real VPN, and travel hacking courses from Skill Success for $160 with coupon code TAKE20NOW until February 19th at 11:59pm Pacific.