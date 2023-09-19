Learn a new language with this limited-time deal on Babbel: $170 for life

Learn up to 14 new languages with a lifetime Babbel subscription, available at a major discount now. StackSocial

Learning a new language can be tough, especially the older you get. At the same time, if you're planning on traveling this fall or for the winter holidays, then you might want to start learning now to make the trip more exciting or memorable. Now through Sept. 24, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning on sale for just $170 (reg. $599).

Babbel makes it easier to add language learning into your life because the app provides bite-sized, 10-to-15-minute lessons that are easier to digest and fit into a busy schedule. In addition to making learning more accessible for busy adults, Babbel takes things further by offering personalized review sessions to help you hone in on the areas that need work.

The app is also praised for its focus on conversational speaking, which is useful for travel. Its lessons focus on real-life topics like business and food, which should relate to your trip more directly than some of the broad subject matter you might find on competing platforms. It also comes with an acclaimed speech recognition technology that can actually listen to you speak and provide guidance on how to better pronounce certain words and accents.

Babbel is available for users of all skill levels, and again this limited-time price drop makes the app accessible for life for purchasers. Until Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning on sale for just $170 (reg. $599).