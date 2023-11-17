'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Learn Python for just $24 with this course bundle
Python is the most popular coding language in the world. In a time when coding and programming jobs are in demand, it's worth it to see what you can learn for an affordable rate online. Right now you can get an in-depth breakdown of Python with this Python programming certification bundle on sale for 80% off.
This bundle features ten courses and over 90 hours of content on everything you need to know to get started as a Python programmer. The first course in the bundle is The Complete 2023 Python Course, which features 86 lessons on introductory topics and concepts like advanced data types, Python flow control, basic and advanced functions, scripting, libraries, and more. This course and others throughout the bundle are taught by Juan Galvan, a lifetime entrepreneur who founded Sezmi SEO.
Another popular course in the bundle is Learn To Code with Python 2021, which can get you started on your coding journey. Across this course's 494 lectures, you can find breakdowns of Python's data structures and mechanics, such as strings, lists, dictionaries, tuples, and sets. There will be quizzes, videos, written assignments, in-browser coding challenges, and more.
No matter where you are in the world, a foundation in Python could be a great starting point for a career in programming. And through Nov. 26, you can get this course package for a reduced rate of just $24.