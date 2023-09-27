'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Learn Python with this $10 coding course
For aspiring programmers, Python is a viable starting point that can be used for everything from app design to machine learning and automation. Learning Python may be difficult for beginner programmers, but skilled instructors and entry-level study materials may make it easier. That's exactly what users can access in the 2023 complete Python certification boot camp bundle. This 12-course Python programming e-Learning bundle covers beginner and intermediate Python programming, and it's on sale for $10 through Sept. 30.
This bundle has multiple starting points depending on a user's skill level. If you are new to coding as a whole, start with Intro to Coding with Python Turtle for an introduction to coding in general and a quick overview of Python fundamentals.
If you want to focus purely on Python, the Complete Python Course is a 34-hour deep-dive into Python taught by Jose Salvatierra. This coding course introduces concepts like web development and web scraping, and there are courses dedicated to expanding on those topics further included in this bundle. If you're interested in using Python as a developer, try Python and Android TensorFlow Lite. You can also use Python for automation, including web scraping and even posting to social media. You can even learn to use Python for machine learning.
Python can even be used to program hardware like a Raspberry Pi. If you want to learn how that's done, there's a two-hour course breaking down the steps to build a smart security camera using a Raspberry Pi. Just make sure you have a Raspberry Pi and storage for your security camera.
The Python certification boot camp isn't limited to video lectures. One course also comes with 210 different exercises, five projects, five assignments, and two exams.
Start your education as a programmer by learning Python. Until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the 2023 complete Python certification boot camp bundle on sale for only $10.