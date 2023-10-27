'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Save $589 on a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone and 1,000+ bonus e-courses
Gone are the days when heading back to school was the only route to new knowledge. Now, apps on our phones and online courses on our computers bring a wealth of information directly to our fingertips.
Whether you're looking to study a new language or dive deep into a new subject or hobby, this exclusive bundle provides you with a lifetime of learning opportunities. Access Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited e-courses for $160 when you use code ROSETTA at checkout through Oct. 31.
Rosetta Stone: Study 24 Languages
Rosetta Stone's interactive software is designed to not just get you reading and writing, but practicing your speaking skills with advanced speech-recognition technology that helps you improve your pronunciation and accent.
Lessons have a conversational focus to teach you practical topics like greetings, shopping, and ordering at a restaurant. Once you're ready, you'll move onto more advanced language skills like sharing opinions and discussing pop culture.
This lifetime subscription includes full access to all 24 available languages and the ability to switch between them at any time. Want to work toward fluency in Spanish or German? Or learn greetings in all 24? You choose your learning goals and schedule.
StackSkills Unlimited: 1,000+ E-courses
StackSkills, StackSocial's e-course platform, offers over 1,000 courses and new ones are added regularly. You'll find courses in hot trends like ChatGPT, AI, and cybersecurity, and other subjects like business, finance, marketing, graphic design, and so much more.
While these courses don't award you with a formal college degree or certifications, they can be a way to dabble into a new hobby, add skills to your resume, build out your art or coding portfolio, or work toward personal growth.
You'll always have something new to learn with this exclusive bundle, on sale for just $160 with code ROSETTA until Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.