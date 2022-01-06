Accelerate your career with these top physics degree jobs

Physics is the study of matter and energy. A degree in physics introduces you to the nature, properties, actions, and interactions that can help you understand the composition and behavior of the universe.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, occupations for life and physical scientists are projected to experience an 8% growth in employment from 2020 to 2030. As part of this group, physics professionals will benefit from the addition of nearly 114,000 new jobs. The BLS reported that the largest employers of physicists in 2020 were research and development services, government entities, and educational institutions.

Types of physics careers

As the study of matter and energy, physics branches off into various subfields. Below is a list of some categories within physics:

Quantum physics: Studies energy and matter at atomic and subatomic levels.

Studies energy and matter at atomic and subatomic levels. Magnetism: Explores magnetic forces and fields, how they interact with each other, and their contact with other forces like gravity and electricity.



Explores magnetic forces and fields, how they interact with each other, and their contact with other forces like gravity and electricity. Electricity and electronics: Exist as related subspecialties in physics, with the former focused on principles and properties of electrically charged particles and the latter looking closely at the application of electricity.



Exist as related subspecialties in physics, with the former focused on principles and properties of electrically charged particles and the latter looking closely at the application of electricity. Electromagnetism: Studies the interactions between magnetic forces and fields and electricity.



Studies the interactions between magnetic forces and fields and electricity. Sound and oscillation: Looks closely at vibration, vibrating objects, and the range and activities of different frequencies.



Looks closely at vibration, vibrating objects, and the range and activities of different frequencies. Thermodynamics: Focuses on heat and how it relates to work and energy.



Focuses on heat and how it relates to work and energy. Optics: A branch of physics that looks at light, its behavior, and its properties.



A branch of physics that looks at light, its behavior, and its properties. Geophysics: Explores physics as it relates to geographical bodies and physical processes and properties.



Explores physics as it relates to geographical bodies and physical processes and properties. Nuclear physics: Studies nuclei of atoms by looking at the forces and interactions within them.



Studies nuclei of atoms by looking at the forces and interactions within them. Astrophysics: Blends chemistry and physics to explore the properties and activities of stars, planets, and other objects in the universe.



Best jobs for physics majors

Physics careers exist in numerous industries and professions. The list below provides some insight into the top jobs available to physics majors. Physics majors have options to enter the workforce right after graduation, but many physics degree jobs require experience and additional training.

To rank the best jobs for physics majors, we assessed roles based on: salary, job demand and projected growth, work-life balance, and work satisfaction.

1. Physicist

Median salary (2020): $129,850

$129,850 Minimum degree required: Doctoral or professional degree

Doctoral or professional degree Alternate job titles: Astronomer, nuclear physicist, molecular physicist

Astronomer, nuclear physicist, molecular physicist Good fit for: Analytical thinkers, strong written and verbal communication skills, ability to use sophisticated equipment, detail-oriented

Description: Physicists often specialize in a subcategory of the field, carrying out experiments to understand the universe. Physicists work in laboratories with advanced equipment, test theories, analyze data, and present their findings to colleagues at conferences and in published works. Becoming a physicist requires advanced education and training alongside extensive lab experience.

2. Aerospace engineer

Median salary (2020): $118,610

$118,610 Minimum degree required: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Alternate job titles: Aeronautical engineer, astronautical engineer, robotics engineer

Aeronautical engineer, astronautical engineer, robotics engineer Good fit for: Mathematical skills, analytical thinker, writing acumen, problem-solvers, able to work as part of a team and independently

Description: Aerospace engineers design, build, and test aircraft and spacecraft. Aerospace engineers work with colleagues to develop safe and feasible aviation and defense systems as well. Aerospace engineers may specialize in areas such as flight mechanics, acoustics, guidance and control systems, or aerodynamics. An entry-level role in aerospace engineering does not require licensure, but graduate degrees and industry certification benefit aerospace engineering professionals in their careers.

3. Astronomer

Median salary (2020): $119,730

$119,730 Minimum degree required: Doctoral or professional degree

Doctoral or professional degree Alternate job titles: Astrophysicist, cosmetologist, planetary and stellar astronomer

Astrophysicist, cosmetologist, planetary and stellar astronomer Good fit for: Mathematical skills, patience, analytical abilities, interpersonal communication abilities, problem-solvers

Description: Because astronomers cannot experiment directly on objects in space, they fall into two categories. Observational astronomers view celestial objects and collect data, while theoretical astronomers create models and speculate about how celestial objects function and change. Specialization areas within astronomy include optical and radio astronomy and cosmology and extragalactic astronomy.

4. Biophysicist

Median salary (2020): $94,270

$94,270 Minimum degree required: Doctoral or professional degree

Doctoral or professional degree Alternate job titles: Biological physicist, medical physicist, applied biophysicist

Biological physicist, medical physicist, applied biophysicist Good fit for: Analytical thinkers, problem-solvers, comfortable working with potentially dangerous materials, patience and perseverance, can work in a lab or in an office

Description: The advanced knowledge and skills required to work as a biophysicist necessitates a doctoral or professional degree and extensive research experience. Biophysicists plan and conduct research on biological processes and entities to explore cell development and growth. Biophysicists may focus on nerve cells, proteins, or disease cells to design and improve medical products and medications. Additional applications for biophysics research includes agriculture and the environment.

5. High school physics teacher

Median salary (2020): $62,870

$62,870 Minimum degree required: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Alternate job titles: Natural science teacher, physics instructor, private physics tutor

Natural science teacher, physics instructor, private physics tutor Good fit for: Patience, ability to lead groups of adolescents and maintain classroom integrity, verbal and written communication skills, adaptability and creativity

Description: High school physics teachers instruct students in grades 9-12, developing lesson plans, presenting information, and carrying out assessments. Physics teachers supervise experiments, monitor classroom activities, and coordinate with colleagues. High school teachers also work with administrators, parents, and students to address concerns about performance. Physics teachers need at least a bachelor's degree, additional teacher certification is also required.

6. Computer programmer

Median salary (2020): $89,190

$89,190 Minimum degree required: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Alternate job titles: Computer coder, programming specialist, computer technologist

Computer coder, programming specialist, computer technologist Good fit for: Work independently and as part of a team, creative, knowledge of programming languages, detail oriented, troubleshooting abilities

Description: Computer programmers create and test code used to facilitate the function of computer applications and software programs.They use programming languages such as Java and Python to write code and to update and expand existing code. Computer programmers coordinate with software developers and monitor and fix mistakes in code.

7. Nuclear engineer

Median salary (2020): $116,140

$116,140 Minimum degree required: Bachelor's degree

Bachelor's degree Alternate job titles: Nuclear facility operations manager, nuclear scientist, nuclear radiation specialist

Nuclear facility operations manager, nuclear scientist, nuclear radiation specialist Good fit for: Detail-oriented, analytical, problem-solver, able to handle hazardous material, crisis management abilities, can work in an office or at a nuclear facility

Description: Nuclear engineers research nuclear energy and radiation to develop instruments and systems to harness benefits from radioactive material. They oversee operations at nuclear facilities, assess risks and mitigate problems, and ensure safety in the design, construction, and operation of nuclear facilities. Nuclear engineers benefit from certification as a professional engineer alongside training in safety procedures, practices, and regulations applicable to the field.

In conclusion

There are careers with a physics degree across economics sectors and skill levels. Jobs for physics majors, such as teaching, research, or engineering, allow you to use and apply the knowledge and skills developed during your physics degree. Occupation levels vary by degree level and experience, but finding the information here can help you determine which physics degree job is right for you.

