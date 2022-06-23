Scholarships for STEM subjects: Fund your future in STEM

Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) disciplines are flourishing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM professionals earned a median annual salary of $95,420 in 2021. That totals more than double the median salary for non-STEM employees.
But you typically must earn a college degree to access STEM's most lucrative jobs. Many students rely on loans to pay for college. The Education Data Initiative reports the average student loan debt totals almost $37,700.
To reduce your costs, you can apply for federal student aid, state programs, or STEM scholarships.
Below you can find numerous merit, academic, and identity-based scholarships for STEM students. We have separated them into lists for each STEM category. Though the 2022 deadlines for some have passed, we chose popular programs likely to open for new applicants in 2023.
Boster Bio Scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: June 30, 2022
Eligibility limitations: High school senior interested in biomedicine; college student involved in biomedical research; 3.6 minimum GPA
About: Boster requires an essay about students' plans in the biomedical or healthcare industries. Applicants can submit transcripts, research abstracts, and program acceptance letters.
Creative Biolabs Scholarship Program
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: September 30, 2022
Eligibility limitations: Science or medical student; accepted or enrolled in college
About: Students complete the online application and upload a video of their scholarship acceptance speech.
Novus Biologicals Scholarship
Amount: $1,500
Deadline: July 20, 2022 (fall); December 8, 2022 (spring)
Eligibility limitations: College student with a declared major in a health, medical, or life science
About: Applicants complete a short online form and submit proof of their declared major. They write two short essays about their chosen field of study.
Parkinson's Foundation Summer Student Fellowships
Amount: $4,000 and summer fellowship
Deadline: Early December 2022 (application opens October 2022)
Eligibility limitations: Advanced undergraduate or medical student interested in Parkinson's research
About: Students work with mentors to submit a research proposal. They write a personal statement explaining their interest in Parkinson's research. The application must include transcripts and a recommendation letter.
R&D Systems scholarship
Amount: $1,500
Deadline: July 20, 2022 (fall); December 8, 2022 (spring)
Eligibility limitations: Enrolled or accepted college students; pursuing a medical, health, or life science major
About: Students write two short essays about their chosen major. They fill out an online application and upload degree program verification.
RTK Environmental scholars program
Amount: $1,500
Deadline: May 31, 2022
Eligibility limitations: Enrolled in an undergraduate program (not a college senior); 3.0 minimum GPA; biology, environmental science, or engineering major
About: Students write an essay about their environmental science career plans. They complete a short online application and submit transcripts.
The technology category includes many degrees and concentrations. Operations management, web development, and data science all fall under the tech umbrella. Computer science concentrations may include cybersecurity or artificial intelligence.
These varied program options result in dozens of scholarships. Begin your search by exploring our detailed list of computer science scholarships. If you are pursuing an information technology degree, review our IT scholarships resource.
The engineering field includes many degrees and career paths. The following list reflects that diversity. Some scholarships benefit students in a specific engineering concentration. Others accept learners from various majors with a particular engineering interest.
Association for Iron and Steel (AIST) steel intern scholarships
Amount: $6,000-$12,000
Deadline: October 31, 2022
Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate/graduate student studying engineering technology, engineering, computer science, safety, industrial hygiene, or data science; 2.5 minimum GPA
About: Award recipients enjoy a paid summer internship at a steel-related company before collecting the scholarship funds. The application includes an essay and a recommendation letter.
The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) undergraduate engineering scholarships
Amount: $3,000-$10,000
Deadline: December 1, 2022
Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate student at an institution with ABET recognition or an ASHRAE student branch; 3.0 minimum GPA; pursuing a degree that prepares for HVAC&R professions
About: ASHRAE offers 12 scholarships with varying awards. Students submit transcripts and three recommendation letters. The application includes several short essay questions.
The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) engineering scholarships
Amount: $1,000-$13,000
Deadline: Application opens December 2022
Eligibility limitations: ASME student member; enrolled in ABET-accredited program; pursuing mechanical engineering or mechanical engineering technology degree
About: ASME offers dozens of scholarships to mechanical engineering students. Specific application requirements vary.
The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) Engineering Undergraduate Scholarship
Amount: $3,000
Deadline: December 15, 2022
Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate enrollees at institutions with recognized engineering programs; demonstrate interest in nondestructive testing
About: Students submit their degree program outline and transcripts. They must also write an essay about how their career plan relates to nondestructive testing and evaluation.
The Electrochemical Society (ECS) IE&EE Division Student Achievement Award
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: September 1, 2022
Eligibility limitations: Enrolled college students interested in applied electrochemistry or electrochemical engineering
About: Students submit a future research project summary and explain how it relates to electrochemical engineering. ECS also requests transcripts, a resume, and a recommendation letter.
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power & Energy Society (PES) scholarship plus initiative
Amount: $2,000-$7,000 (over three years)
Deadline: June 30, 2022
Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate electrical engineering major; 3.0 minimum GPA; attending ABET-accredited institution; interested in energy engineering and electric power
About: Awardees can renew the scholarship for three years. They must maintain a 3.0 GPA and take power engineering courses. Recipients also need career experience and IEEE/PES memberships.
Actuary of Tomorrow — Stuart A. Robertson Scholarship
Amount: Up to $10,000
Deadline: June 2023
Eligibility limitations: Rising college sophomore, junior, or senior; 3.0 minimum GPA; two completed actuarial exams
About: This scholarship awards actuarial science majors who show academic excellence. Students can apply through The Actuarial Foundation's website.
Alice T. Schafer Mathematics Prize
Amount: $250-$1,000
Deadline: October 1, 2022 (application opens August 15, 2022)
Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate woman studying mathematics
About: Anyone can nominate a woman who has shown excellence in her math career. They must write a letter and prove the nominee's academic merit.
Barry Goldwater Scholarship
Amount: Up to $7,500 per year (for one to two years)
Deadline: January 27, 2023 (application opens in September)
Eligibility limitations: College sophomore or junior at two- or four-year college; 3.0 minimum GPA; intended research in mathematics, natural science, or engineering
About: Goldwater campus representatives nominate students. The application must include transcripts and three recommendation letters. Applicants complete a questionnaire and research essay.
Casualty Actuary Society (CAS) Trust Scholarship
Amount: $2,500-$5,000
Deadline: January 31, 2023
Eligibility limitations: CAS Student Central member; full-time college student; complete one actuarial exam by March 31, 2023
About: CAS requests two recommendation letters and official transcripts. Applicants must also write an essay.
DW Simpson Actuarial Science Scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: April 30, 2023 (fall); October 31, 2022 (spring)
Eligibility limitations: Rising college seniors studying actuarial science; 3.2 minimum GPA in major courses; 3.0 minimum overall GPA; passed one actuarial exam
About: Students must complete a simple online application. DW Simpson requests a short essay exploring career goals and a resume.
Leo W. and Alberta V. Thomas Utz Scholarship — Math
Amount: Up to $16,000 ($4,000 per year)
Deadline: January 31, 2023
Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate/graduate earning math degree; 3.25 minimum GPA
About: To renew the scholarship, students must maintain a 3.25 GPA. Applicants must submit a short essay and two to four recommendation letters. Applicants can email the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for more application information.
Whether you want to study electrical engineering or biology, the STEM scholarships above can help make your degree more affordable. Review the application requirements for each award. Once you have found scholarships you are eligible for, start applying.
You can apply to as many as you want. Remember to include all the necessary materials and submit applications on time.