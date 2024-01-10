'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Study for a Python certification with this discounted e-learning bundle on sale for $25
Python is one of the most commonly used and favored programming languages globally. This is a sign that there's a lot of call for experts and programmers who are proficient in Python.
One of the best ways to showcase your capabilities is with a certification, and you can prep for that test with this Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp certification bundle, which is just $25 through Jan. 14.
This comprehensive e-learning experience features seven courses and nearly 170 hours of content on Python programming languages and how to apply it to different niches of the tech and professional worlds.
In this bundle, you'll find The Complete Python Course. It is designed to provide users with a broader experience in Python with breakdowns and definitions to help users with even zero knowledge of the language. It will show you how to write Python code like a professional, and how to create good programming habits for the future.
Some of the other courses in the bundle, many of which are designed as mini boot camps, focus on Python with machine learning, software engineering, parallel programming, and more. Each of these courses is taught by instructors from Packt Publishing, which has a long history of producing educational content for IT professionals and aspiring ones.
This Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp certification bundle is on sale for just $25 until Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.