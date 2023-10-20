'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This AI development bundle is only $50 through Oct. 23
Artificial intelligence is a hot topic of conversation around the world right now as it is changing how every single industry operates. For developers, this fact makes it an appealing niche to hone in on.
If you want to learn more about artificial intelligence development, online courses can be a great place to start. This artificial intelligence and automation developer bundle is only $50 now until Oct. 23.
This bundle comes with thirteen courses and nearly 50 hours of content on AI development and automation. The first course is called Introduction to the Latest Artificial Intelligence Tools and it features twenty lessons across a single hour. In that time, you can learn more about the newest AI tools made available to the market, how to use them, how to use AI to approach solving complex problems, and more. This course and others are taught by Bryan Guerra of eCommerce & Entrepreneurship Made Simple.
The bundle also has courses on ChatGPT, Midjourney, DALL-E, and more.
Other courses include Solidity Essentials: Web3 Development Blockchain Programming, a course with 19 lessons on fantastic tools like writing basic Solidity code and defining Solidity contracts. The course goes on to cover error management, understanding Remix IDE and .SOL files, and a lot more.
This in-depth bundle is available for life, so grab it now and consider gifting it to yourself or a friend who is interested in development this holiday season.