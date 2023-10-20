This AI development bundle is only $50 through Oct. 23

This AI developer bundle is just $50 through Oct. 23. StackSocial

Artificial intelligence is a hot topic of conversation around the world right now as it is changing how every single industry operates. For developers, this fact makes it an appealing niche to hone in on.

If you want to learn more about artificial intelligence development, online courses can be a great place to start. This artificial intelligence and automation developer bundle is only $50 now until Oct. 23.

This bundle comes with thirteen courses and nearly 50 hours of content on AI development and automation. The first course is called Introduction to the Latest Artificial Intelligence Tools and it features twenty lessons across a single hour. In that time, you can learn more about the newest AI tools made available to the market, how to use them, how to use AI to approach solving complex problems, and more. This course and others are taught by Bryan Guerra of eCommerce & Entrepreneurship Made Simple.

The bundle also has courses on ChatGPT, Midjourney, DALL-E, and more.

Other courses include Solidity Essentials: Web3 Development Blockchain Programming, a course with 19 lessons on fantastic tools like writing basic Solidity code and defining Solidity contracts. The course goes on to cover error management, understanding Remix IDE and .SOL files, and a lot more.

This in-depth bundle is available for life, so grab it now and consider gifting it to yourself or a friend who is interested in development this holiday season.