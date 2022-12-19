'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Gaming laptops allow you to bring your favorite games everywhere with incredible portability and specs creating for the ultimate gaming experience. Luckily enough, this Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is seeing an all-time low price on Amazon for just $680.
Don't worry about your games lagging and your graphics lacking -- this Acer Nitro 5 laptop is an incredible option for the new gamers as well as veterans. Stunning visuals on this laptops are produced by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPUs and a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display. With such advancements in the display on this laptop, you don't need a second monitor to run your games.
With an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, its gorgeous visuals aren't the only thing that's breathtaking, providing speedy responses when you need it most during your gaming sessions. Additionally, this gaming laptop features 8GB of DDR4 RAM as well as a 512GB NVMe SSD so you can access your big library of games with exceptional speed.
More: Level up with deep discounts on gaming laptops from MSI, Lenovo, and Asus
Though this laptop many internal upgrades, what's on the outside is quite impressive as well. This laptop just looks like an epic gaming laptop with the red backlit keyboard and the futuristic design with red accents all around. Along the side of the laptop you will find seven various ports ranging from ethernet, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2, and a headphone jack.
Communication is key when gaming whether it be catching up your friends or making call-outs in your favorite first-person shooters. That being said, there are dual front-facing stereo speakers with microphones located below the screen. You'll also find the HD webcam built into the top so you can hop on a video call without worrying about the quality of your video.
Also: Best budget gaming laptops
Deals like this don't come often and this Acer Nitro 5 deal is no exception. Get this laptop for its lowest price on Amazon for $680, and satisfy your gaming itch with this powerful unit.