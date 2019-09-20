ACT government and AustCyber launch Canberra Cyber Security Innovation Node

The ACT government and AustCyber have jointly opened the doors to the Canberra Cyber Security Innovation Node in a move to further grow the local cybersecurity workforce and help industry commercialise cybersecurity technologies in Australia.



"ACT government's partnership with AustCyber is an important step in the advancement of the cybersecurity industry in the ACT in many ways. The Node is growing and creating jobs while strengthening Canberra's knowledge economy -- particularly around cybersecurity in the space, defence, and education sectors," Canberra Cyber Security Innovation Node manager Linda Cavanagh said.



According to AustCyber, the Canberra Node has already been working with companies such as Archtis, Cogito Group, Penten, and Quintessence Labs.

The Canberra Node will also be heading up the National Missing Persons Hackathon in October, as part of Australian Cyber Week 2019, which will see ethical hackers and investigators find leads on real missing persons cases in Australia.



The launch of the Canberra Node follows on from the opening of the NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node in July. There are now a total of seven innovation nodes in Australia. The other nodes have been established in Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania.

