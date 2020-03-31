Adobe adds new capabilities to Experience League learning program

Adobe is rolling out new capabilities for Adobe Experience League, its Experience Cloud learning program. The new features are meant to help organizations encourage their employees to learn new skills, connect, and maintain productivity during the extended period of remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Experience League platform is designed around key areas of the customer profile, with lessons focused on ways to create engaging customer experiences, how to generate insights from customer data, and how to measure profitability by customer.

Adobe said the latest update takes into account the fact that many organizations are being forced to operate with a remote work force while still meeting customer needs. New features include:

New customized learning recommendations based on role, product entitlements, and experience level.

Product documentation and HelpX content for developers, architects, product leaders, and marketing practitioners now offered as part of Experience League.

A new CXM Playbook that offers guidance on key areas of digital transformation, as well as self-assessments and benchmarks.

A new feedback panel that lets customers provide direct input on Adobe product features and functions.

The new Experience League features are rolling out now.