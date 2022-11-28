'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Getting work done in the office, going on an afternoon run, or working from home and blocking out the noise has never been easier than it is with a pair of AirPods Pro. As I type this article, you can bet I have my AirPods in listening to my favorite music. With a listed price of $200, these 2nd generation AirPods Pro have never seen a price this low.
The active noise-cancellation in these AirPods Pro is the biggest improvement over the previous version of these earbuds with 2x more ANC (active noise cancellation). With the newly designed H2 chip, these AirPods provide a clean, powerful sound that creates great performance and battery life.
Read the review: AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro
But, these earbuds aren't specifically for those who need noise-cancelling. These AirPods Pro 2 feature three modes: noise-cancelling, transparency, and off -- or normal listening. Transparency mode allows you to hear the outside world without removing the earbuds from your ears.
Also: Best noise-cancelling earbuds
The newest AirPods Pro have a few changes to the case as well as to the earbuds. The case features various holes around the outside edges featuring a loop for you to easily hook your AirPods to your lanyard, as well as three holes on the bottom that serve as a speaker to help with "Find My."
These AirPods 2 Pro haven't seen a discount since they were put on sale in September. But, thanks to Cyber Monday and the holiday season, you can get these noise-cancelling earbuds at the lowest price ever.