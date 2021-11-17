Apple releases iOS 15.1.1 to fixed dropped call issues on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Wednesday released a minor update to iOS 15, bringing the current version to iOS 15.1.1. The update has a single item in the changelog: improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

The update for my iPhone 13 Pro Max wasn't very big -- coming in at 385MB. Without more details in the changelog than call performance improvements, I don't expect there to be any other notable tweaks or changes. Maybe some performance and bug fixes that weren't worth mentioning, but that's about it.

It actually appears that the update is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

I personally haven't had any issues with dropped calls on the iPhone 12 Pro or my iPhone 13 Pro Max since upgrading. But it's clear that enough iPhone owners have had issues to prompt Apple to release an update.

If you've experienced dropped call issues on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, give iOS 15.1.1 a try and let us know if you see an improvement in the comments below.