Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.3 with bug fixes and Screen Time improvements

Does iOS 13.2.3 fix iPhone battery drain issues? Adrian Kingsley-Hughes says the short answer -- and one that you might not be hoping for -- is "maybe." Read more: https://zd.net/37pHmcI

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 for all compatible devices. The update is available right now and can be installed over the air.

The biggest changes flagged in the changelog include improvements to Screen Time, which will now allow parents to set limits for Messages or FaceTime and who their children can communicate with. The update also adds the ability for parents to manage their child's contact list. Apple News+ will have a new layout for newspapers like The Wall Street Journal.

Bug fixes in the update include fixes the Mail app, support for NFC, USB and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari, and a fix for some wireless chargers that were charging slower than expected.

You can download the update by opening the Settings app and selecting General > Software Update.