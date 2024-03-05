'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple secretly launched 10 new accessories this week (and they're full of whimsy)
With this week's big Apple news about new M3-powered 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, it was easy to miss the company's latest mobile accessory offerings.
On Monday, ZDNET spotted that Apple added a panoply of new accessories to its website, including spring colors of its iPhone 15 silicone cases and Apple Watch bands, new Hermes Apple Watch Bands, and a Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K.
Apple's line of silicone cases -- a staple of the company's accessory offerings -- are sleek, protective, and lightweight. Apple added four new colors to its iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe lineup: Sunshine (a pastel yellow), Light Blue, Soft Mint, and Pink.
The new case colors are available across the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max for $49. The colors are all in the pastel color family making them a timely addition for the spring season.
These same colors are also coming to the Apple Watch.
The colors are available across all of Apple's different band types including a new Soft Mint and Ocean Blue Sport Loop band; Light Blue, Soft Mint, and Sunshine Sport Band; a Light Blue, Sunshine, and Raspberry Braided Solo Loop band; and a Pink, Soft Mint, and Ocean Blue Solo Loop band.
Apple Watch users also got fun, new, spring luxury bands.The new Apple Watch Hermès Tricot Single Tour band comes in four colors: Bleu Jean (blue), Jaune de Naples (mustard), Orange, and Beige de Weimar.
The Hermes Twill Jump Single Tour band got two new colors, Bleu Jean and Jaune d'Or (mustard). The Hermès Toile H Single Tour has a new Bleu Celeste color option. Lastly, the Hermès Kilim Single Tour Band has three new colors: Bleu Céleste, Blanc (white), and Kaki (brown). All of the Hermes Apple Watch Bands retail for $349.
Perhaps the most unique accessory addition is a new Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K for $49.95. The accessory is meant to help users leverage their iPhone's rear camera as a webcam for applications such as FaceTime on their Apple TV 4K.